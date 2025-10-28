📊 Position Sizing — The Secret Weapon Behind Consistency
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📊 Position Sizing — The Secret Weapon Behind Consistency

28 October 2025, 07:41
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
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📊 Position Sizing — The Secret Weapon Behind Consistency

🎯 The Lesson

Two traders use the same strategy.
One grows 10% this month.
The other blows the account.
The difference isn’t luck — it’s position sizing.
Your entry doesn’t matter if your size is wrong.

⚙️ The Math Behind Every Trade

Position size = how many lots you open per trade.
The rule is simple: risk a fixed percentage of your capital per trade — usually 1% or 2%.

Example:

  • Account: $10 000

  • Risk per trade: 2% → $200

  • Stop loss: 50 pips
    👉 Position size = $200 / 50 = $4 per pip

On a USD pair (where $1 per pip ≈ 0.1 lot):
→ $4 per pip = 0.40 lot

So your position = 0.40 lot.
That’s your max exposure.
No guessing, no emotion — just math.

🧮 Why It Matters

Without consistent sizing, you destroy your risk-to-reward balance.
Risking 5% on one trade and 1% on another makes your strategy’s statistics meaningless.
You can’t measure or improve what you can’t standardize.

Professionals don’t think in wins or losses — they think in R-multiples:

  • Risk = 1R

  • Profit = 2R, 3R, etc.

Keep the “R” constant, and you’ll instantly see whether your edge is real.

🔑 Practical Rule: The 1-2-3 Formula

1️⃣ 1% risk per trade (max 2% on high-probability setups)
2️⃣ 2R minimum target → twice your risk
3️⃣ 3 trades per day max → keeps exposure controlled

Follow this and your account curve will look like a staircase, not a roller coaster.

🚀 Takeaway

Trading isn’t about how many pips you catch — it’s about how much you keep.
Control your size, and you control your business.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:
👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas


#Trading Management