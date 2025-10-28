📊 Position Sizing — The Secret Weapon Behind Consistency

🎯 The Lesson

Two traders use the same strategy.

One grows 10% this month.

The other blows the account.

The difference isn’t luck — it’s position sizing.

Your entry doesn’t matter if your size is wrong.

⚙️ The Math Behind Every Trade

Position size = how many lots you open per trade.

The rule is simple: risk a fixed percentage of your capital per trade — usually 1% or 2%.

Example:

Account: $10 000

Risk per trade: 2% → $200

Stop loss: 50 pips

👉 Position size = $200 / 50 = $4 per pip

On a USD pair (where $1 per pip ≈ 0.1 lot):

→ $4 per pip = 0.40 lot

So your position = 0.40 lot.

That’s your max exposure.

No guessing, no emotion — just math.

🧮 Why It Matters

Without consistent sizing, you destroy your risk-to-reward balance.

Risking 5% on one trade and 1% on another makes your strategy’s statistics meaningless.

You can’t measure or improve what you can’t standardize.

Professionals don’t think in wins or losses — they think in R-multiples:

Risk = 1R

Profit = 2R, 3R, etc.

Keep the “R” constant, and you’ll instantly see whether your edge is real.

🔑 Practical Rule: The 1-2-3 Formula

1️⃣ 1% risk per trade (max 2% on high-probability setups)

2️⃣ 2R minimum target → twice your risk

3️⃣ 3 trades per day max → keeps exposure controlled

Follow this and your account curve will look like a staircase, not a roller coaster.

🚀 Takeaway

Trading isn’t about how many pips you catch — it’s about how much you keep.

Control your size, and you control your business.

📢 Join my MQL5 channel for more trading & risk-management insights:

👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/issam_kassas