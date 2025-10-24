Why do you need Timeless Chart for MT5

MetaTrader 5 is one of the most popular trading platforms in the world — but let’s be honest, there are important features it doesn’t include out-of-the-box. Think: custom timeframes (even seconds), Renko charts, tick charts, footprint charts, volume profiles, VWAPs, market-replay… the list goes on.

Have you thought of any others? I’m sure your wish-list is even longer.

Until now, gaining access to all of those advanced features in MT5 usually meant downloading a dozen different indicators or EAs — each with its own quirks, bugs, and overhead.

That’s where Timeless Charts changes the game.

With a single, unified EA you can unlock all of those features — designed for every kind of trader, whether you’re a long-term position trader or an order-flow/footprint specialist.

Here’s what you get with Timeless Charts:



Custom timeframes in seconds/minutes/hours/days, tick-based, range-based, Renko, Line Break, Kagi, Point & Figure.

Order-flow/volume tools: clusters/footprints, bar statistics, volume profiles, VWAPs.

A full suite of technical indicators (ADX, ATR, Bollinger Bands, MACD, RSI, etc) and drawing tools (fibs, channels, regression, VWAP profiles) built-in.

Chart-synchronization: drawings and crosshairs carry across multiple charts with the same symbol.

A stable, streamlined solution: no need for dozens of separate add-ons that may conflict or slow you down.

In short: Why struggle with dozens of imperfect tools when you can have one powerful engine that brings MT5 up to the standard of the most advanced charting platforms?



