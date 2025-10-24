Why do you need Timeless Chart for MT5
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Why do you need Timeless Chart for MT5

24 October 2025, 15:10
Samuel Manoel De Souza
Samuel Manoel De Souza
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MetaTrader 5 is one of the most popular trading platforms in the world — but let’s be honest, there are important features it doesn’t include out-of-the-box. Think: custom timeframes (even seconds), Renko charts, tick charts, footprint charts, volume profiles, VWAPs, market-replay… the list goes on.

Have you thought of any others? I’m sure your wish-list is even longer.

Until now, gaining access to all of those advanced features in MT5 usually meant downloading a dozen different indicators or EAs — each with its own quirks, bugs, and overhead.

That’s where Timeless Charts changes the game.

With a single, unified EA you can unlock all of those features — designed for every kind of trader, whether you’re a long-term position trader or an order-flow/footprint specialist.

Here’s what you get with Timeless Charts:

  • Custom timeframes in seconds/minutes/hours/days, tick-based, range-based, Renko, Line Break, Kagi, Point & Figure.

  • Order-flow/volume tools: clusters/footprints, bar statistics, volume profiles, VWAPs.

  • A full suite of technical indicators (ADX, ATR, Bollinger Bands, MACD, RSI, etc) and drawing tools (fibs, channels, regression, VWAP profiles) built-in.

  • Chart-synchronization: drawings and crosshairs carry across multiple charts with the same symbol.

  • A stable, streamlined solution: no need for dozens of separate add-ons that may conflict or slow you down.

In short: Why struggle with dozens of imperfect tools when you can have one powerful engine that brings MT5 up to the standard of the most advanced charting platforms?


Click here to know more about Timeless Charts.