Why You Make Bad Trades After a Winning Streak
Analytics & Forecasts

Why You Make Bad Trades After a Winning Streak

23 October 2025, 09:04
Issam Kassas
Issam Kassas
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🧠Why You Make Bad Trades After a Winning Streak


🎯The Lesson


Winning feels amazing — and that’s exactly why it’s dangerous.

After a few good trades, your brain releases dopamine — the same chemical that makes gamblers double down.

You start believing you can’t miss, and that’s when you do.


What Really Happens


When you win, your confidence grows — but your caution shrinks.

You enter trades faster, you increase lot size, and you stop double-checking setups.

Your brain says “I’m in control,” but what it really means is “I’m addicted to this feeling.”


That’s how a strong uptrend in your balance turns into a crash you didn’t see coming.


💡The Fix: Act Like a Scientist, Not a Gambler


A scientist tests ideas.

They form a hypothesis, collect data, then review results.

That’s how you should trade — same process, no emotions.


After a win, ask yourself:


  • Was the trade skill or luck?
  • Did I follow my rules?
  • Would I take that same trade again if it had lost?

If you can’t answer “yes” to that last one, it means the trade wasn’t disciplined — it was emotional.


🔑Practical Rule: The “Cool-Down Trade”


After every 3 wins, take a break — even just one hour.

Don’t open a new trade until you’ve cooled down.

That short pause resets your brain’s dopamine loop.


You’ll come back thinking clearer, not chasing.


🚀Takeaway


The market doesn’t reward emotion — it rewards execution.

The best traders don’t win more because they’re smarter — they win more because they stay the same person after a win or a loss.