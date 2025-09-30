USER GUIDE - CAP ZONE RECOVERY PANEL EA

User Guide
MeetAlgo Zone Recovery Panel EA MT5 is a specialized version of our flagship product, Zone Recovery EA PRO. While both EAs are built upon the powerful Zone Recovery Algorithm, this version introduces a major enhancement: the ability to manage multiple manual trades individually on the same symbol.
Key Definitions
The following is a list of key definitions whose parameters are vital when using the Recovery Algorithm. It is important to understand these key definitions because they are used throughout this manual. To understand the manual thoroughly, you need to understand the terminology first.
Initial Trade: The first trade being initiated. Depending on the outcome of this trade (Losing or Profitable) it will be determined if the recovery algorithm will be initiated.
Grid Trade: If it is enabled and your initial trade goes in loss, then the EA at first opens several grids to recover your loss; but if it fails, then EA activates the recovery strategy.
Initial Mode: Until EA opens recovery trade, it is called initial mode.
Hedge Trade: Recovery trade and Hedge trade are the same. Hedge definition is when you have a BUY trade and EA opens a SELL trade that call hedge.
Hedge Mode: When your first recovery trade active then it’s called recovery mode.
Cycle: Cycle mean all trade Initial trade + grid trade + recovery trade means one cycle.
🧩 Panel Settings – Input Descriptions
- MultiMagicNumber (default: "2222;1111;5555"): This input allows you to define a list of Magic Numbers that will appear in the panel’s Magic Number dropdown. You can select any of these Magic Numbers when placing a trade using the panel. This helps you manage different strategies or trade sets independently. Multiple values should be separated by a semicolon ; — for example: 2222;1111;5555 .
- ActiveMultiPair (default: Off): This option enables or disables multi-pair trading within the panel. When set to On , the panel will allow you to select from a list of different trading pairs (defined in the Pairs input) and place trades on them — all from a single chart. When set to Off , the panel will only work with the symbol where the EA is attached.
- Pairs (default: "EURUSD;GBPUSD;AUDUSD;USDCAD;USDCHF;EURGBP"): A semicolon-separated list of symbols (currency pairs or instruments) that the panel can be used to trade when ActiveMultiPair is turned on. These symbols will appear in a dropdown inside the panel. Make sure the symbols are available in your market watch. Example format: EURUSD;GBPUSD;AUDUSD .
- X_PanelPosition / Y_PanelPosition (default: 10 / 20): These inputs control the on-screen position of the panel. X_PanelPosition determines the horizontal offset, and Y_PanelPosition sets the vertical offset from the top-left corner of the chart window. You can adjust these values to prevent the panel from overlapping chart content or indicators.
- TradeComment (default: "MeetAlgo_ZonePanel"): The EA will apply this comment to every trade it opens via the panel. You can use this to identify or filter trades later based on the comment. It's useful for tracking panel trades in your trade history or for external tools that rely on trade comments.
- RecoveryReconizeNumber (default: 2244): This is a unique identifier used by the EA to recognize and manage trades that were opened through the panel. The EA adds this number as a prefix or part of the Magic Number when placing trades. It is used internally to ensure that only trades initiated by the EA are managed with the recovery logic. Make sure to assign a unique number if you use multiple copies of the EA on different charts or accounts.
How To Trade
No complicated rules, EA Just follow 4 simple steps!
Step 1: Setup Initial Trade Type
Setup your initial trade type. how your first trade will be open.
Step 2: Active/Disable Grid Setup (Optional)
If your enable grid then your initial trade in Loss then EA try to make profit by grid trading. But still your trade in loss then EA active "Zone Recovery Strategy".
Step 3: Configure your Recovery Trade Setting
If your initial trade + grid trade are not make profit, then EA active "Zone Recovery Strategy" turn your losing trade into profit
Step 4: Non-Hedge Mode (Optional)You can active Non-Hedge mode or not. In Non-Hedge mode has some benefit.
Step 5: Configure Loss Taking Policy
If your initial trade + grid trade are not make profit, and also your "Zone Recovery Strategy" fail to make profit, then EA active Loss Trading Policy.
Problem with EA?
Author
Mohammad Ali, technical analyst and speculator, software engineer and founder of MEETALGO LLC.