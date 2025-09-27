$5,563 BITCOIN Session Using 'Supply Demand EA ProBot'





Hello traders,

In today’s session, I placed 3 trades using the Supply Demand EA ProBot:

✅ 2 fully automated trades on NAS100 and DJ30

and ✅ 1 fully automated trade on Bitcoin, with only minimal manual adjustments

The trades were executed based on supply and demand zones, aligned with higher timeframe price action. Each setup was clear, strong, and played out as expected.

In the video, you’ll see exactly how the trades were placed and how I managed the take-profit (TP) and stop-loss (SL) levels in real time on BITCOIN short trade.





NOTE: The Directional Panel indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the Supply Demand EA ProBot.







