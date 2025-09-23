$2,982 Profit from Scalping Gold with Supply Demand EA ProBot
Trading Systems

$2,982 Profit from Scalping Gold with Supply Demand EA ProBot

23 September 2025, 13:00
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
395


Hello traders,

In today’s session, Supply Demand EA ProBot placed 2 automatic trades on Gold (XAUUSD).

From the input settings, the 1st and 2nd timeframes were enabled.

  • On the first trade, I didn’t change anything, the EA managed it fully.

  • On the second trade, I moved the TP level higher in case price goes against me.

Both trades ended as winners, with a total profit of $2,982.

In the following video, you’ll see the exact trades placed and the final results


✅ Check 'Supply Demand EA ProBot' on the following links:

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023


NOTE: The Directional Panel indicator is FREE for anyone who purchases the Supply Demand EA ProBot.





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