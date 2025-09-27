The 27 Questions Every Trader Asks About DoIt Alpha Pulse AI (Answered)

After hundreds of conversations about AI trading bot integration, I've compiled the Alpha Pulse AI FAQ that actually matters – not the marketing fluff, but the real concerns traders have before connecting ChatGPT trading EA to their money.

Here are the 27 questions about DoIt Alpha Pulse AI trading bot, answered with complete transparency about this AI EA.

Setup & Technical Questions

1. How long does the Alpha Pulse AI setup take?

Honest answer: 2-4 hours for your first AI trading bot model, 30 minutes for each additional one.

The first AI EA setup involves:

Getting API keys (15 minutes)

Configuring MT5 WebRequest (30 minutes)

Installing the EA (10 minutes)

Testing connectivity (30 minutes)

Troubleshooting issues (30-90 minutes)

Once you've done it once, adding Claude 4 or Gemini to your existing GPT-5 setup is much faster.

2. What if I'm not technical enough for this AI trading bot?

Alpha Pulse AI provides:

Step-by-step video walkthrough for AI EA setup

Copy-paste configuration templates

Common error solutions guide

If you can install a regular EA, you can install Alpha Pulse AI trading bot. The ChatGPT trading EA part just adds one extra configuration step.

3. Which AI models does/will it support?

Currently integrated:

GPT-5 (all variants)

GPT-4o (faster, cheaper)

Claude 4 (Anthropic)

Claude 3.5 (still supported)

Gemini Pro & Ultra

Custom endpoints (for advanced users)

We add new models within 2 weeks of public API availability.

4. Can I use multiple AI models simultaneously?

Yes, three ways:

Rotation: Different models for different sessions Consensus: Multiple models vote on trades Specialization: Scalping with Gemini, swing with Claude 4

The EA handles model switching automatically based on your rules.

5. What happens when the API is down?

Three-tier fallback system:

Primary: Your chosen AI model Backup: Alternative AI (if configured) Safety: Basic rule-based logic (optional) Stop: Pause trading until connection restored

You control each level. Most traders use option 4 – better safe than sorry.

Alpha Pulse AI Costs & Performance Questions

6. What's the real monthly cost of this AI trading bot?

Depends on your trading:

Light (5-10 trades/day): $10-30/month

$10-30/month Active (20-30 trades/day): $20-40/month

$20-40/month Heavy (50+ trades/day): $30-50/month

This includes API costs only. VPS and broker costs are separate.

7. Can I backtest Alpha Pulse AI?

No. Real AI trading bots cannot be backtested. Anyone claiming their ChatGPT trading EA can be backtested is lying.

You must forward test this AI EA. We recommend:

30 days on demo minimum

Track every trade and cost

Compare AI decisions vs standard logic

8. What's the minimum account size?

Technically $100, but realistically:

$1,000: Minimum for meaningful testing

Minimum for meaningful testing $5,000: Comfortable for live trading

Comfortable for live trading $10,000+: Optimal for multi-model strategies

API costs eat into smaller accounts disproportionately.

9. What's the expected win rate?

This isn't a fixed-logic EA. Win rate depends on:

Your AI model choice

System prompt optimization

Market conditions

Risk settings

In forward testing, we've seen 55-75% across different configurations. But past performance, especially forward-only testing, doesn't predict future results.

10. Why can't you show 3 years of results?

Because GPT-5 didn't exist 3 years ago. Neither did Claude 4 or Gemini Ultra.

We show what's real: Forward testing from the day each model became available. Currently, that's:

GPT-5: 3 months

Claude 4: 2 months

Gemini: 4 months

Alpha Pulse AI Trading & Strategy Questions

11. Which pairs work best with this AI trading bot?

Majors perform most consistently:

EURUSD (most liquid, tightest spreads)

GBPUSD (good volatility)

XAUUSD (trending behavior)

Avoid:

Exotic pairs (wide spreads eat profits)

Low-volume pairs (erratic behavior confuses AI)

12. Best timeframes?

Depends on your AI model:

Scalping (M1-M5): Gemini or GPT-5-Mini (fast responses)

Gemini or GPT-5-Mini (fast responses) Day trading (M15-H1): Any model works

Any model works Swing (H4-D1): GPT-5 or Claude 4 (better analysis)

Higher timeframes = fewer API calls = lower costs.

13. Can I customize the AI's trading style?

Absolutely. Through system prompts, you control:

Risk appetite

Trading philosophy

Technical vs fundamental bias

Specific strategies to follow

Patterns to avoid

Check our system prompt templates for examples.

14. Does it work during news?

You decide. Options:

Let AI decide (it often avoids news naturally) Hard stop 30 minutes before/after Reduced position sizing during events News-specific prompts for NFP, FOMC, etc.

Most users choose option 2 for safety.

15. How does it handle drawdown?

No hidden recovery mechanisms. You set:

Max daily drawdown (stops trading if hit)

Max position size (never exceeded)

Consecutive loss limits (pauses after X losses)

The AI might suggest position adjustments, but always within your limits.

Alpha Pulse AI Risk & Safety Questions

16. Can the AI trading bot go rogue?

No. Hard-coded safeguards:

Maximum position size (cannot exceed)

Daily loss limit (stops everything)

Require confirmation for unusual decisions (optional)

All AI suggestions filtered through risk rules

The AI advises; your rules execute.

17. What about flash crashes?

Standard protections apply:

Stop losses on every trade

Maximum slippage settings

Spread filters

Connection loss handling

AI doesn't make you immune to market risks.

18. Is my API key secure?

Yes:

Stored locally (not on our servers)

Encrypted in MT5

Only used for specified endpoints

Can be revoked anytime

Never share your API keys or config files.

19. Can it blow my account?

Only if you override safety features. By default:

Max risk per trade: 2%

Max daily risk: 6%

Max positions: 3

Required free margin: 50%

These limits are hard-coded unless you deliberately change them.

20. What if I lose connection?

Existing positions:

Stop losses remain active

Take profits still trigger

No new positions opened

Optional: Close all positions on disconnect

You configure the behavior you prefer.

Alpha Pulse AI Comparison & Competition Questions

21. How is Alpha Pulse AI different from other AI EAs?

Transparency:

We show API configuration

Admit you can't backtest

Document actual costs

Explain every limitation

Plus true AI integration, not marketing buzzwords.

22. Why not just use ChatGPT manually instead of Alpha Pulse AI?

You could use ChatGPT trading manually, but this AI trading bot provides:

Automated execution (no missed opportunities)

No emotional interference

Consistent execution

24/5 coverage

No copy-paste errors

Alpha Pulse AI automation ensures consistency and removes emotion from your ChatGPT trading EA.

23. What about cheaper alternatives?

Free/cheap "AI EAs" are either:

Not real AI (just marketed as such)

Using outdated models (GPT-5-Mini)

Hidden cost structures

No support or updates

Real AI integration costs money. There's no way around it.

Alpha Pulse AI Support & Future Questions

24. How often do you update Alpha Pulse AI trading bot?

Regular schedule:

Critical fixes: Within 24 hours

Within 24 hours New AI models: Within 2 weeks of API release

Within 2 weeks of API release Feature requests: Monthly evaluation

Monthly evaluation Prompt library: Weekly additions

All updates free for active users.

25. What support is included?

Comprehensive package:

Setup assistance (first 48 hours)

Discord community access

Prompt optimization help

Weekly group coaching calls

Configuration reviews

We want you successful, not frustrated.

26. What if AI models change?

We adapt immediately:

Monitor all API changes

Test new versions before release

Provide migration guides

Maintain backward compatibility when possible

You're never left behind.

27. Is Alpha Pulse AI actually profitable?

The honest truth about this AI trading bot: It depends on you.

Alpha Pulse AI EA provides:

Real AI integration ✓

Multiple model support ✓

Safety mechanisms ✓

Transparent costs ✓

You must provide:

Proper capitalization

Realistic expectations

Disciplined execution

Patience for optimization

Continuous learning

It's a tool, not a money printer.

The Three Questions You Should Ask

Beyond these 27, here are the three that matter most:

Am I ready for the complexity?

This isn't set-and-forget. It requires ongoing optimization and monitoring.

Can I afford the real costs?

$200-500/month in API fees, plus time investment.

Do I understand the limitations?

No backtesting. No guarantees. No magic.

Your Next Step with Alpha Pulse AI

If you've read all 27 Alpha Pulse AI FAQ answers and still want to proceed, you're the right type of trader for this AI trading bot.

Not someone seeking easy money, but someone who understands that a ChatGPT trading EA is a powerful tool requiring skill to wield effectively.

The revolution isn't in the AI EA itself. It's in how you use it.

Ready to start your AI trading bot journey with realistic expectations? Get DoIt Alpha Pulse AI with complete documentation, honest costs, and real support. Because in ChatGPT trading EA systems, transparency beats hype every time.

Need to maintain discipline while testing? The Trading Agenda helps you track your AI evaluation process systematically.



