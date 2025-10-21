ACRON Supply Demand EA – FAQ ❓





How do I install ACRON Supply Demand EA on my platform?

To install ACRON Supply Demand EA, open your MetaTrader platform and go to the Navigator panel. Under Market → My Purchases, find ACRON Supply Demand EA in your purchased products. Right-click and select Install. Once installed, restart the platform if needed. Then drag and drop ACRON Supply Demand EA onto the chart you want to trade, make sure to allow live trading, and adjust the input parameters to your preferences.

Do I need a VPS to run 24/7?

A VPS is recommended for continuous trading. Choose one with low latency to your broker for faster and more reliable trade execution.

ACRON Supply Demand EA was created to focus entirely on fully automated trading. It is designed for traders whose schedule and lifestyle don’t allow any manual intervention and who want everything to be handled automatically by the EA. It also allows a multi-strategy approach to diversify your portfolio, offering many different settings and input parameters to configure strategies. ACRON can be backtested on the Strategy Tester and allows the use of setfiles to easily apply strategies. These advantages make ACRON a really powerful tool.

What should I do if my account has lower leverage than 500:1, where strategies were optimized?

In this case it is better to reduce the Risk Per Trade to match the higher margin requirements so your account has enough free margin to open trades.

Can I use these strategies with any broker, or do I need to use the same broker they were optimized on?

For results closest to the tests, it’s best to use the brokers the strategies were optimized on.

I want to use the strategies on another broker that is not in the list. What can I do?

After your purchase, send us a private message and we will help you create optimized strategies specifically for your broker’s trading conditions. This ensures your strategies will perform as efficiently as possible, specifically for your broker's trading conditions.



Can I run multiple strategies at the same time?

Yes, running multiple strategies can help balance risk and improve overall performance. If you trade the same symbol on different charts, use different trade comments so ACRON Supply Demand EA can manage each strategy separately. You can keep the same magic number.

Is it normal to get different results from other ACRON Supply Demand EA users?

Yes. Results depend on the strategies you choose and your specific broker's conditions. Different strategies and different selected risk amount naturally produce different outcomes.

What if a strategy doesn’t perform well?

You can replace it with a different strategy from the list or create your own for any pair and timeframe and add it to your portfolio.

Can I create my own strategies on Strategy Tester?

Yes, you can create strategies with different risk/reward ratios, recovery settings, time entries, entry sessions, timeframes and many more settings.. This allows you to design unique strategies tailored to your trading style. To do this, read the ACRON Supply Demand EA manual and watch tutorial videos for guidance.

Can I use ACRON Supply Demand EA without creating my own strategies?

Absolutely. You can select pre-built strategies from the list. These strategies are regularly optimized to stay up to date with current market conditions, and new strategies will be added on the list.

Why are there so many settings?

ACRON Supply Demand EA has many settings so you can customize every aspect of your strategy. This helps you adapt to different market conditions and trading pairs.

What types of strategies can I create? Can I do scalping?

You can create scalping, daily, swing trading, or any other style. ACRON Supply Demand EA is flexible enough to handle all types.

Can I adjust the risk of a ready-made strategy?

Yes, you can increase or decrease risk, but you need to consider the total account risk if you are using more than one strategy on the same trading account.

Can I backtest multiple strategies at the same time?

No. Strategy Tester only allows backtesting one symbol and one timeframe at a time. Multi-timeframe or multi-symbol strategies are not supported in Strategy Tester.

Can I combine strategies for different assets like US30, Gold, or EURUSD?

Yes. You can create specialized strategies for indices, gold, eurusd, or any asset. You can design your own or pick from the available list. You can share setups and strategies with other users and expand your options.

How does the Trading Panel work?

All settings are controlled through the input parameters. The Trading Panel is only for visual purposes and helps you quickly see which settings are enabled.

Is ACRON Supply Demand EA for me?

If you get frustrated by occasional losses and find it hard to handle them emotionally, this product may not be suitable for you. Like every other EA, ACRON Supply Demand EA requires time to evaluate its real performance.