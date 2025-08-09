How Our Community is Getting the Most Out of Aria (and What’s Coming in V4)



In our private group of Aria users (here and on Telegram), these last few days have been very intense. Several members have taken the time to run, fine-tune, and re-run different configurations, and the results are looking very interesting.



Public channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea





We are not talking about theories or backtests, but about real trades with presets created and optimized by the users themselves. Some of these setups have shown very strong live performance, thanks to the great work and dedication of our community. We have a 100% collaborative group that shares ideas, strategies, and optimizations. Everyone runs different configurations and shares the ones that have worked with others. And when we say "have worked", we are not talking about backtests! Backtests do not exist for Aria or its users. We are talking about configurations that have been run live and have shown good performance.



As you know, Aria is a project open to its community. We are currently in V3, a version that allowed us to audit live trades (now with 7 integrated AIs) and, thanks to its own API, gave it memory to log real trades and then optimize them. We are now very close to V4, where an XGBoost learning model will work together with the current AIs. This will allow Aria to adapt to any change or market condition in a fully dynamic way.





The official Aria signal will arrive in V5, when the community chooses the winning strategies and we run it automatically across multiple pairs and timeframes.



In the meantime, seeing the community collaborating, sharing results, and improving day by day confirms that the roadmap was the right decision. This project is built by everyone: from our side, developing and providing the most powerful and transparent tools on the market, and from the users’ side, auditing, contributing, and refining.





Aria Connector is designed for traders who value consistency and the ability to adapt intelligently to any market. It is not a static EA.





V4 will be proof of this, as it will have the ability to intervene in trades that are already open and decide what is most convenient, being able to dynamically adjust trailings, SL, TP, or even close a trade if the market changes direction sharply.



We want to answer some questions we get all the time:



If I buy V3 or V4, will I get V5 later?

Yes, when you buy Aria you get lifetime updates. If you buy it at 900 you will later access the version priced at 1900. Aria is not rented

Can I also trade manually?

Yes, Aria will always keep the option to be traded manually

Will V5 be able to trade on Prop Firm accounts in automatic mode?

Yes, V5 is specifically designed for that

And in manual mode for Prop Firm brokers that do not allow automatic trading?

Yes, you can also trade 100% manually if needed

Is it expensive to use all 7 AIs?

No, in the latest version we optimized the system so that using multiple AIs is really affordable. A full query with all 7 active costs about $0.03. Many users work with 2 or 3, but even with all 7 the cost is minimal and easily covered by the results

Does it only make 1 trade per day like other AI EAs?

No, Aria does not trade “a little”. It can work in any format, timeframe, or instrument, and trade constantly throughout the day!!



