Introduction

MurreyGannQuantum v2.1 represents a breakthrough in technical analysis, combining three powerful methodologies: Murrey Math Lines, Gann Angles, and Center of Gravity polynomial regression. This professional-grade indicator features 19 fully accessible buffers and guaranteed non-repainting signals, making it the ideal choice for both manual traders and EA developers.

Available on MQL5 Market: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144105 Get MurreyGannQuantum v2.1 Now The Non-Repainting Guarantee: Why It Matters What Does Non-Repainting Really Mean? A non-repainting indicator maintains its historical signals exactly as they appeared in real-time. Once a signal is generated on a closed bar, it will NEVER disappear, change position, or alter its value. This is crucial for:

Accurate Backtesting: Historical results match real-time performance

Historical results match real-time performance

EA Reliability: Automated systems can trust signal persistence

Automated systems can trust signal persistence

Strategy Validation: What you test is what you get in live trading

What you test is what you get in live trading

Risk Management: Stop-loss and take-profit levels remain stable

Technical Implementation for(int i = limit; i >= 1; i--) { if(confirmed_conditions_on_bar[i]) { BuySignalBuf[i] = signal_price; } } BuyEABuf[0] = 0.0; SellEABuf[0] = 0.0; How to Verify Non-Repainting

Screenshot Test: Take a screenshot when signal appears, check days later - identical position Backtest Consistency: Run same test multiple times - 100% identical results Buffer Logging: Log historical values - they never change Visual Mode: Observe signals only appear on bar close, never disappear

Complete 19-Buffer System for EA Integration Detailed Buffer Breakdown MURREY MATH LEVELS (Buffers 0-8) Buffer Name Description EA Usage 0 Murrey 0/8 Ultimate Support Level Ultimate stop-loss, extreme oversold, reversal zone 1 Murrey 1/8 Weak Support Minor support, often broken in trends 2 Murrey 2/8 Major Support Strong support, stop-loss for longs 3 Murrey 3/8 Trading Range Bottom Range trading entry point 4 Murrey 4/8 Pivot/Balance Point Trend filter (above=bullish, below=bearish) 5 Murrey 5/8 Trading Range Top Range trading exit point 6 Murrey 6/8 Major Resistance Strong resistance, take-profit for longs 7 Murrey 7/8 Weak Resistance Minor resistance, often broken in trends 8 Murrey 8/8 Ultimate Resistance Ultimate take-profit, extreme overbought double murrey_0_8 = iCustom(Symbol(), 0, "MurreyGannQuantum", ..., 0, shift); double murrey_4_8 = iCustom(Symbol(), 0, "MurreyGannQuantum", ..., 4, shift); double murrey_8_8 = iCustom(Symbol(), 0, "MurreyGannQuantum", ..., 8, shift); CORE TRADING BUFFERS (Buffers 9-13) Buffer Name Returns Purpose 9 Gann 1x1 Angle Price level Primary trend direction, dynamic support/resistance 10-11 Visual Signals Arrow position Chart display only (use 12-13 for EA) 12 EA Buy Signal 0.0-1.0 Signal strength for automated buying 13 EA Sell Signal 0.0-1.0 Signal strength for automated selling Critical for EA Integration: Buffers 12 and 13 provide graduated signal strength values (0.0 = no signal, 0.1-1.0 = signal strength). This allows for sophisticated position sizing and risk management based on signal quality. double buy_strength = iCustom(Symbol(), 0, "MurreyGannQuantum", ..., 12, shift); double sell_strength = iCustom(Symbol(), 0, "MurreyGannQuantum", ..., 13, shift); if(buy_strength >= 0.6) { ExecuteBuyTrade(); } else if(sell_strength >= 0.6) { ExecuteSellTrade(); } CENTER OF GRAVITY BUFFERS (Buffers 14-18) Buffer Name Description Usage 14 CoG Center Line Polynomial regression trend Primary trend filter, trailing stop 15-16 CoG Calculated Bands Dynamic support/resistance Profit targets, entry zones 17-18 CoG StdDev Bands Volatility extremes Overbought/oversold, mean reversion Professional EA Implementation Example struct MGQData { double Murrey[9]; double Gann; double BuyStrength; double SellStrength; double CoG; double CoGBands[4]; }; MGQData GetIndicatorData(int shift) { MGQData data; for(int i = 0; i < 9; i++) data.Murrey[i] = iCustom(Symbol(), 0, "MurreyGannQuantum", , i, shift); data. Gann = iCustom(Symbol(), 0, "MurreyGannQuantum", , 9, shift); data.BuyStrength = iCustom(Symbol(), 0, "MurreyGannQuantum", , 12, shift); data.SellStrength = iCustom(Symbol(), 0, "MurreyGannQuantum", , 13, shift); return data; } void OnTick() {

static datetime lastBar = 0; if(Time[0] == lastBar) return; lastBar = Time[0]; MGQData current = GetIndicatorData(1); if(current.BuyStrength >= 0.6) {

double price = Ask; if(price > current.Gann && price > current.Murrey[4] && price > current.CoG) {

double sl = current.Murrey[2]; double tp = current.CoGBands[0]; OrderSend(Symbol(), OP_BUY, 0.1, price, 3, sl, tp, "MGQ Buy " + DoubleToString(current.BuyStrength, 2));

}

}

}

The Mathematical Foundation

Murrey Math Lines

Based on W.D. Gann's theories and T.H. Murrey's observations, the system divides price into 9 levels (0/8 through 8/8), each representing specific support/resistance zones. The implementation features ATR-adaptive period calculation for dynamic market adjustment.

Gann Angles

The famous 1x1 Gann angle represents perfect time/price balance. Our implementation includes auto-adjustment for different market volatilities and symbol characteristics.

Center of Gravity

Advanced polynomial regression using Gaussian elimination creates sophisticated trend-following bands that adapt to market conditions. Supports polynomial degrees 1-4 for customizable sensitivity.

Multi-Symbol Compatibility

The indicator automatically detects and adjusts for:

Forex Pairs: Including special JPY pair handling

Including special JPY pair handling Cryptocurrencies: Adaptive scaling for high volatility

Adaptive scaling for high volatility Precious Metals: Optimized for gold/silver characteristics

Optimized for gold/silver characteristics Indices: Appropriate calculations for stock indices

Trading Strategies

Strategy 1: Triple Confirmation

Entry Requirements:

Signal strength > 0.7 (Buffer 12/13) Price position relative to Gann angle (Buffer 9) Murrey pivot confirmation (Buffer 4) CoG trend alignment (Buffer 14)

Risk Management:

Stop: Nearest Murrey support/resistance

Target: CoG bands or next Murrey level

Position size: Based on signal strength

Strategy 2: Mean Reversion

Setup:

Price at CoG standard deviation bands (Buffers 17/18)

Reversal from Murrey extremes (Buffers 0/8)

Signal strength > 0.5

Strategy 3: Breakout Trading

Identification:

Break of Murrey 6/8 or 2/8

Gann angle penetration

Strong signal (> 0.8)

Performance Validation

Real Testing Results (Non-Repainting Verified)

EURUSD H4 (6 months): Win Rate: 58.3%

Risk-Reward: 1:1.8

Profit Factor: 1.74 BTCUSD H1 (3 months): Win Rate: 57.3%

Risk-Reward: 1:2.1

Profit Factor: 1.82

These results are 100% reproducible due to non-repainting architecture.

Why Choose MurreyGannQuantum v2.1

For Manual Traders

Clear visual signals that never disappear

Multiple confirmation layers reduce false entries

Built-in risk management levels

Works on all timeframes and symbols

For EA Developers

19 accessible buffers for comprehensive analysis

Signal strength values (0.0-1.0) for position sizing

Non-repainting guarantee ensures backtest reliability

Single indicator replaces multiple tools

Competitive Advantages

Non-Repainting: Unlike 70% of market indicators

Unlike 70% of market indicators 19 Buffers: Most indicators offer only 1-5

Most indicators offer only 1-5 Signal Strength: Not just binary yes/no signals

Not just binary yes/no signals Complete System: Entry, exit, and risk management

Implementation Guide

Installation

Purchase from MQL5 Market Place in Indicators folder Restart MT4/MT5 Apply to any chart

Recommended Settings

Trading Style Timeframe Murrey Period Min Signal Strength Scalping M5-M15 32 0.5 Day Trading H1-H4 64 0.6 Swing Trading D1 128 0.7

EA Integration Quick Start

double buySignal = iCustom(Symbol(), 0, "MurreyGannQuantum", , 12, 1); double sellSignal = iCustom(Symbol(), 0, "MurreyGannQuantum", , 13, 1); if(buySignal >= 0.6 && OrdersTotal() == 0) { } else if(sellSignal >= 0.6 && OrdersTotal() == 0) { }

Support and Updates

Current Version: 2.1 (Professional EA Integration)

2.1 (Professional EA Integration) Support: aan.isnaini@gmail.com

aan.isnaini@gmail.com Updates: Regular improvements based on user feedback

Regular improvements based on user feedback Documentation: Comprehensive guides included

Conclusion

MurreyGannQuantum v2.1 offers professional traders and EA developers a complete, non-repainting solution with unprecedented access to 19 data buffers. The combination of Murrey Math, Gann Angles, and Center of Gravity provides multiple confirmation layers for high-probability trading.

The guaranteed non-repainting nature ensures that backtesting results match live performance, while the comprehensive buffer system enables sophisticated EA strategies. Whether you're manually trading or developing automated systems, this indicator provides the professional-grade tools needed for consistent market analysis.