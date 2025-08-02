HFT AI FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER MT5 V 8.23

ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT5

HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.23 is the most advanced and precise release of our EA to date, now with AI-powered trade validation.

This EA is designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively on M1, with high-frequency entries, small controlled losses, and zero recovery trades. It operates with just one smart pyramiding, strict capital protection, and optional AI decision-making through OpenAI.









MAIN UPGRADES IN V8.23

AI Trade Confirmation (Optional)

When enabled, HFT connects directly to OpenAI to validate each trade before execution. This feature adds a powerful second layer of decision-making, helping reduce the chances of entering during poor or impulsive market conditions. How it works:

HFT first detects a potential trade using its internal trend-following logic. If the AI filter is activated, it sends a structured summary of the trade setup — including direction, timing, and a set of additional technical data designed to help the AI understand the broader market environment as accurately as possible. The AI can then approve or reject the trade based on the current market scenario. This process happens in real time and typically adds only 2–3 seconds to execution.

It's built for traders who want added precision and confidence, but it's completely optional. HFT runs perfectly even with AI disabled.













100% Trend-Following Logic + Adaptive Filters

All trades now follow the dominant trend. No more counter-trend setups.

Includes faster adaptive filters that detect trend changes and even ranging (sideways) markets , helping the EA avoid false breakouts and erratic zones.













Zero Recovery Trades

Recoveries have been completely disabled thanks to the ultra-optimized entry logic.

HFT no longer relies on second or third attempts — every entry is clean and calculated.







Lower Global Stop Loss (Now 0.5%)

If the market goes against the trade, losses are taken early to avoid drawdown.

This offers a much more controlled risk profile per trade.









Pyramiding Only on Strong Price Action

A second position may be added only if the price moves sharply in favor — and never more than one additional trade.



Slippage Control via MinProfit = 0.05

A minimum profit of 0.05 is now enforced to prevent slippage from eroding gains.







Improved Capital Efficiency

Thanks to better risk modeling, you can now safely trade with 0.1 lots per $1000 , or 0.01 per $100 — while keeping risk low and consistent.









News Filter (Optional)

For traders who prefer not to trade before, during, or after high-impact news.

Time window can be customized by the user.















TECHNICAL DETAILS

Designed for ECN or RAW accounts with low slippage and fast execution.

Never ever use a Standard, Cent, Mini, Micro, or any account type that is not RAW or ECN!

If your ping is high (anything below 100 ms is acceptable, but under 50 ms is ideal for best performance), we strongly recommend using a VPS — and if you’re not sure how, feel free to message us privately! ICMarkets RAW Hedge Account is strongly recommended.

Never ever use a Standard, Cent, Mini, Micro, or any account type that is not RAW or ECN! If your ping is high (anything below 100 ms is acceptable, but under 50 ms is ideal for best performance), we strongly recommend using a VPS — and if you’re not sure how, feel free to message us privately! Visual Tester enabled

Watch how the EA performs in the visual tester!









If you have any questions, feel free to contact us!

binaryforexea Team.





Disclaimer:

Past performance does not guarantee future results. All data presented here is for informational and statistical purposes only. Trading involves risk, and you may lose part or all of your capital.

You are solely responsible for evaluating the use of any Expert Advisor. Always test thoroughly in a demo account before switching to live trading.

We are not liable for any financial losses or technical issues resulting from the use of this software.



