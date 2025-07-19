🔁 Lunexa’s Correlation Control Filter (CCF) – Smarter Risk, Safer Trades

One of the hidden dangers in multi-pair trading is overexposure to a single currency.

Traders often enter multiple positions involving the same currency (e.g., USD or EUR), which can lead to clustered losses during high volatility.





That’s where the Correlation Control Filter (CCF) becomes a powerful safety net.

✅ How It Works:





• CCF monitors all currency pairs used in the strategy (e.g., 26 pairs).

• If a trade is open on a pair involving a certain currency (like USD),

→ no other trades involving that currency will be opened until the current one is closed.

🧠 Simple Examples:





📌 Example 1:

An open trade on EURUSD will block new entries on:

• USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, etc. ❌ (all include USD)

• EURGBP, EURJPY, EURCAD, etc. ❌ (all include EUR)





📌 Example 2:

If GBPUSD is active, no trades on any other GBP or USD pairs will be allowed.

⚙️ Configurable Parameters:





🔧 CCF_MaxActive:

Defines the maximum number of active positions allowed per currency group (e.g., only 1 USD-based trade at a time).





🔧 CCF_MaxLoss:

Limits the number of losing trades per currency. Once the threshold is hit, new trades with that currency are blocked.

🎯 Key Benefits:





✅ Avoids currency overexposure

✅ Prevents overtrading with highly correlated pairs

✅ Reduces drawdowns during major market events

✅ Promotes smarter capital allocation & diversification

📌 Additional Notes:





• Fully compatible with all major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, etc.)

• Highly effective during high-impact news and fast-moving markets

• Ideal for scalping, swing trading, and capital preservation strategies



