How to use two MT5 of the same broker?

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Hey bro, if you also like to diversify, like I do, then this video is recorded specifically for you. In this video, I will tell you and show you how to use multiple MT5 platforms from the same broker on the same personal computer.
My Telegram group - link
My Youtube channel - link
As you know, you can't install two platforms from one broker on one personal computer, but there's a good life hack on how to do it. I'll teach you, and you'll be able to install additional platforms in a few minutes and connect them to your MT5 account from the same broker. Everything is very simple; the solution is very simple and will suit everyone who trades on the MetaTrader 5 platform.
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SWING MASTER EA
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SCALPER INVESTOR
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