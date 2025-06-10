How to use two MT5 of the same broker?

Hey bro, if you also like to diversify, like I do, then this video is recorded specifically for you. In this video, I will tell you and show you how to use multiple MT5 platforms from the same broker on the same personal computer.





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As you know, you can't install two platforms from one broker on one personal computer, but there's a good life hack on how to do it. I'll teach you, and you'll be able to install additional platforms in a few minutes and connect them to your MT5 account from the same broker. Everything is very simple; the solution is very simple and will suit everyone who trades on the MetaTrader 5 platform.







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