Super Gold Trend EA – User Manual
My Trading

Super Gold Trend EA – User Manual

29 May 2025, 21:17
Sugianto
Sugianto
0
579
Super Gold Trend EA – User Manual

This manual provides detailed guidance for configuring and using the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5.

1. Trade Comments

  • Purpose: Customize the trade comment to help identify trades placed by Super Gold Trend versus those from other EAs.

  • Default: "Super Gold Trend"

2. Information Panel

  • Show Info Panel: Toggle the on-screen display of trading information.

  • Tip: Turning off the panel can help reduce CPU and memory usage in MT5.

3. Lot Size Settings

  • Autolot Type: Choose how lot sizes are calculated. Options include:

    • Fixed Money Size: Determine the lot size based on a set capital amount.

      • Example: If your account balance is $1000 and the Fixed Money Size is $200:

        • Lot Size = (1000 / 200) × 0.01 = 0.05

        • The lot size increases by 0.01 for every $200 increment.

    • Fixed Lot Size: Use a constant lot size (e.g., 0.01).

    • Risk Per Trade (%): Define the percentage of your account balance to risk per trade.

      • Default: 10%

    • Maximum Lots: Cap the maximum lot size the EA can use for a trade.

4. Recovery Settings

  • Lot Coefficient Recovery: Multiplier to increase lot size after a losing trade to aid recovery.

    • Set to 0 to disable.

5. Stop Loss & Take Profit

  • Stop Loss (pips): Distance (in pips) to set your stop loss.

  • Take Profit (pips): Distance (in pips) to set your take profit.

6. Trailing Stop Settings

  • Trailing: Enable or disable trailing stop functionality.

  • Trailing Type: Choose between:

    • Trailing Pips (broker-visible)

    • Virtual Trailing (hidden from broker)

  • Trailing Start (pips): Minimum profit (in pips) before trailing activates.

  • Trailing Step (pips): Interval at which the stop loss is adjusted during trailing.

7. Break-Even Settings

  • Break Even: Enable or disable automatic break-even adjustment.

  • Break Even Start (pips): Profit level at which break-even triggers.

  • Break Even Step (pips): Distance to move stop loss beyond entry price once break-even is triggered.

8. Time Control

  • Purpose: Limit trading activity to specific times and days.

    • Trade Start Time: Hour when trading should begin.

    • Trade End Time: Hour when trading should stop.

    • Trade Days: Enable/disable trading for each weekday (Monday–Friday).

    • Close All Trades at End of Time: Automatically close all positions and pending orders at the end of the trading session.

9. News Filter

  • News Filter: Avoid trading around major news releases by enabling this option.

  • Stop Trading Before News: Set how many minutes before the news trading should pause.

  • Resume Trading After News: Set how many minutes after the news to resume trading.

10. Broker Settings

  • Max Spread (pips): Set the maximum acceptable spread for trade entry.

  • Max Slippage (pips): Define the maximum allowed slippage during order execution.

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier used by the EA to manage its trades independently from other EAs.