Super Gold Trend EA – User Manual

This manual provides detailed guidance for configuring and using the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) on MetaTrader 5.
1. Trade Comments
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Purpose: Customize the trade comment to help identify trades placed by Super Gold Trend versus those from other EAs.
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Default: "Super Gold Trend"
2. Information Panel
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Show Info Panel: Toggle the on-screen display of trading information.
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Tip: Turning off the panel can help reduce CPU and memory usage in MT5.
3. Lot Size Settings
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Autolot Type: Choose how lot sizes are calculated. Options include:
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Fixed Money Size: Determine the lot size based on a set capital amount.
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Example: If your account balance is $1000 and the Fixed Money Size is $200:
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Lot Size = (1000 / 200) × 0.01 = 0.05
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The lot size increases by 0.01 for every $200 increment.
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Fixed Lot Size: Use a constant lot size (e.g., 0.01).
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Risk Per Trade (%): Define the percentage of your account balance to risk per trade.
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Default: 10%
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Maximum Lots: Cap the maximum lot size the EA can use for a trade.
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4. Recovery Settings
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Lot Coefficient Recovery: Multiplier to increase lot size after a losing trade to aid recovery.
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Set to 0 to disable.
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5. Stop Loss & Take Profit
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Stop Loss (pips): Distance (in pips) to set your stop loss.
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Take Profit (pips): Distance (in pips) to set your take profit.
6. Trailing Stop Settings
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Trailing: Enable or disable trailing stop functionality.
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Trailing Type: Choose between:
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Trailing Pips (broker-visible)
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Virtual Trailing (hidden from broker)
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Trailing Start (pips): Minimum profit (in pips) before trailing activates.
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Trailing Step (pips): Interval at which the stop loss is adjusted during trailing.
7. Break-Even Settings
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Break Even: Enable or disable automatic break-even adjustment.
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Break Even Start (pips): Profit level at which break-even triggers.
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Break Even Step (pips): Distance to move stop loss beyond entry price once break-even is triggered.
8. Time Control
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Purpose: Limit trading activity to specific times and days.
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Trade Start Time: Hour when trading should begin.
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Trade End Time: Hour when trading should stop.
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Trade Days: Enable/disable trading for each weekday (Monday–Friday).
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Close All Trades at End of Time: Automatically close all positions and pending orders at the end of the trading session.
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9. News Filter
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News Filter: Avoid trading around major news releases by enabling this option.
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Stop Trading Before News: Set how many minutes before the news trading should pause.
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Resume Trading After News: Set how many minutes after the news to resume trading.
10. Broker Settings
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Max Spread (pips): Set the maximum acceptable spread for trade entry.
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Max Slippage (pips): Define the maximum allowed slippage during order execution.
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Magic Number: Unique identifier used by the EA to manage its trades independently from other EAs.