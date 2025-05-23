Neon Crossover Signal
Trading Systems

Neon Crossover Signal

23 May 2025, 18:14
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Leandro Bernardez Camero
0
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Neon Crossover – Dynamic Momentum and Reversal Indicator

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Neon Crossover is a multi-functional indicator designed to detect momentum reversals and extreme conditions with precision. It analyzes deep price behavior using complex up/down pressure logic, combined with dynamic smoothing and Bollinger Bands. It’s optimized for scalping and intraday strategies on pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and GBPJPY on M1 - M5 - M15 - M30 and H1, but can be used across all assets and timeframes.


Core Logic Includes:

  • Proprietary pressure-based value calculation using price extremes
  • Smoothed signal line (SMA, EMA, etc.) to reduce noise
  • Upper/Lower BB for volatility-based context
  • Multi-level threshold detection: overbought, oversold, extreme OB/OS

When a level is crossed, the indicator draws arrows and (optionally) sends alerts based on standard and extreme thresholds.


How It Works

Signal generation is based on:

  • Pressure Imbalance: It calculates the cumulative imbalance of price action over a defined control period, indicating strong bullish or bearish behavior.
  • Smoothing Filter: The raw value is smoothed using your selected moving average type and period.
  • Band Compression: BBs help confirm when price pressure is contracting or breaking out.
  • Threshold Crosses: Arrows appear when values cross overbought/oversold or extreme levels.

All calculations are performed on closed candles – ensuring no repainting of values or signals.




Arrows and Alerts

The indicator provides highly visible arrows and flexible alert options:

  • Green Arrows: Appear when value exits the oversold zone (-6 to -10)
  • Red Arrows: Appear when value exits the overbought zone (6 to 10)
  • Blue/Pink Arrows: Indicate extreme OB/OS crosses (stronger reversals)
  • Alerts: Sound, popup, push, and email available

You can configure arrow size, color, offset, and whether they appear on regular or extreme conditions.


Parameters Overview

  • Control_Period: Controls how many bars are used to compute pressure imbalance
  • Signal_Period / Method: Adjust smoothing of the signal line
  • BB Period / Deviation: Define sensitivity of volatility bands
  • Thresholds: levelOb, levelOs, extremelevelOb, extremelevelOs
  • Arrows / Alerts: On/off controls for visuals and notifications

All settings are fully customizable for scalping, day trading, or swing strategies.



Best Use Practices

  • Recommended Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY and GBPJPY
  • Best Timeframes: M1, M5, M15 and M30 for scalping – H1+ for reversals
  • Sessions: Works best during London and New York overlap