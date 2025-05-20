# Why Independent EA Testing Increases Sales – Cyber Wolfdog's Proven Review Process





**For Expert Advisors (EA) built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).**





Launching a new Expert Advisor (EA) on MQL5 can be both exciting and overwhelming. The platform is saturated with tools that promise performance, but only a few truly stand out. What separates a trusted EA from the rest isn't just the strategy behind it — it's the validation, the clarity of communication, and the real-world proof.





At *Cyber Wolfdog Trading*, we help developers like you stand out with:

- Long-term testing

- Professional review reports

- Actionable feedback for your product page and manual

- Independent third-party validation









## ✅ Our 3-Step Testing Process





🧭 Step 1 – Developer Intake & Strategy Alignment

We clarify your EA’s goals, target audience, unique mechanics, and prepare your launch materials for success.





🧪 Step 2 – Structured EA Testing (6+ Months)

We test your EA across 4 phases:

Phase 0 – Backtest & Initial Logic Review

Phase 1 – VPS-hosted Demo Testing

Phase 2 – Real-Market Live Account Testing

Phase 3 – Full Independent Review





📬 Step 3 – Final Report, Launch Prep & Affiliate Option

You receive a fully detailed PDF report and support for launching, plus the option to set up affiliate collaboration with our network.









📣 Value Beyond Testing – Marketing, Trust & Conversion





A Cyber Wolfdog review is more than just validation — it’s a marketing asset.

- Builds trust and transparency

- Increases conversions on MQL5

- Gives your EA long-term credibility





We simulate the buyer’s journey from download to deployment — and improve it.









🔒 Important Notes

- We do **not** buy EAs. Testing requires a provided demo + live license.

- All .set files must be supplied.

- No rushed reviews — quality takes time.

- Our process is 100% independent and transparent.











📬 Interested ?





📧 Email: cyberwolfdogtrading@gmail.com

🔗 MQL5: https:// www. mql5 .com/en/users/cyberwolfdog (take the spaces away)

🐺 Patreon: https:// www. patreon .com/ cyberwolfdogtrading (take the space away)





©Cyber Wolfdog Trading



