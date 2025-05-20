0
426
# Why Independent EA Testing Increases Sales – Cyber Wolfdog's Proven Review Process
**For Expert Advisors (EA) built for MetaTrader 5 (MT5).**
Launching a new Expert Advisor (EA) on MQL5 can be both exciting and overwhelming.
The platform is saturated with tools that promise performance, but only a few truly stand out.
What separates a trusted EA from the rest isn't just the strategy behind it — it's the validation, the clarity of communication, and the real-world proof.
At *Cyber Wolfdog Trading*, we help developers like you stand out with:
- Long-term testing
- Professional review reports
- Actionable feedback for your product page and manual
- Independent third-party validation
## ✅ Our 3-Step Testing Process
🧭 Step 1 – Developer Intake & Strategy Alignment
We clarify your EA’s goals, target audience, unique mechanics, and prepare your launch materials for success.
🧪 Step 2 – Structured EA Testing (6+ Months)
We test your EA across 4 phases:
Phase 0 – Backtest & Initial Logic Review
Phase 1 – VPS-hosted Demo Testing
Phase 2 – Real-Market Live Account Testing
Phase 3 – Full Independent Review
📬 Step 3 – Final Report, Launch Prep & Affiliate Option
You receive a fully detailed PDF report and support for launching, plus the option to set up affiliate collaboration with our network.
📣 Value Beyond Testing – Marketing, Trust & Conversion
A Cyber Wolfdog review is more than just validation — it’s a marketing asset.
- Builds trust and transparency
- Increases conversions on MQL5
- Gives your EA long-term credibility
🔒 Important Notes
- We do **not** buy EAs. Testing requires a provided demo + live license.
- All .set files must be supplied.
- No rushed reviews — quality takes time.
- Our process is 100% independent and transparent.
📬 Interested?
📧 Email: cyberwolfdogtrading@gmail.com
🔗 MQL5: https:// www. mql5 .com/en/users/cyberwolfdog (take the spaces away)
🐺 Patreon: https:// www. patreon .com/ cyberwolfdogtrading (take the space away)
©Cyber Wolfdog Trading
Files:
Banner_Logo_Wolf.png 1509 kb