Settings For MH Expert Advisor on EUR/USD [HIGH RISK]

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MH Expert Advisor Settings:
- Initial Deposit : 100 USD
- Currency pairs: EUR/USD
- Timeframe: M5
- Leverage: 1:500
Parameter settings for EUR/USD, M5:
- MINIM_DAILY_PROFIT = Minimum daily profit = 10000
- BATAS_FREE_MARGIN = Free margin limit = 1
- JAM_ON = The robot starts trading = 1
- JAM_OFF = The robot is finished trading = 8
- HEDGING = Hedging = true
- PARAMETER0 = PROSENTASE FLOATING MINUS
- prosentase_floating_minus = Hedging based on a percentage = 0.1
- PARAMETER1 = Indicators used = RSI
- PERIOD_RSI = = Period RSI = 5
- LEVEL_OS = Level OS = 30
- LEVEL_OB = Level OB = 70
- SHIFT_RSI = Shift = 1
- digit_belakang_lot = Back digit lot= 2
- lots = Lot = 0.01
- USE_COMPOUND = Using compounding = true
- KETAHANAN = Endurance = 13333
- tp_in_money = Take profit in money = 999999
- TP = Take profit = 15
- SL = Stop loss = 10
- USE_MARTY = Martingale = true
- range = Range = 2
- multiplier = Multiplier when martingale is true = 1.0
- MAX_OP_BUY = Maximum open buy = 10
- MAX_OP_SELL = Maximum open sell = 10
- MagicNumber = Magicnumber = 12345
- Slippage = Slippage = 3
Buy or rent The MH Expert Advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35685
How to set The MH Expert Advisor parameters https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_mdzLfgFiE
Recommendation broker
- Support all broker select ECN account. If you change the parameter settings. Please try a demo account first until 3 months.
BEST TRADING PLAN USING THE MH EXPERT ADVISOR
- If initial deposit of $100. And the price drops, the loss balance reaches 50%. Funds must be added to the account according to the initial deposit of $100 to avoid margin calls and account burnings.
DISCLAIMER: Forex trading has a risk of losing all your money. Martingale and hedging systems that we have used now are kind of risky in the forex trading considering they involve a lot of lots. We do not encourage newbies and beginners to take these systems and strategies because you would lose your money and forex account as well. There is no warranty if the automatic system would generate profits in the future.