Pip Valley Trading System Guide

Basic Information
This EA so far includes 57 unique strategies for 6 different trading pairs. (upcoming strategies for 20+ pairs with over 200+ strategies to choose from, updated daily)
The optimization of strategies was carried out from 01.01.2022 to approximately 12.31.2024, utilizing the most granular and detailed modeling mode "Every Tick based on Real Ticks", on historical data from the broker "Dukascopy".
For ease of access, after downloading the Default SET file, all you need to do is change the indicator value as per the ones listed on the table below. The table will be updated everyday to add new pairs and strategies as testing progresses.
The ones highlighted in green achieve 20%+ profits with a max drawdown of 4.8%. Perfect for propfirm accounts.
All trades for testing were done on 10k account with 0.25% risk per trade to produce the following results:
|Symbol
|TimeFrame
|Setup
|Profit
|Drawdown
|Ratio
|AUDCAD
|15m
|0000000001
|144.22%
|31.83%
|4.53:1
|2300330220
|18.74%
|4.59%
|4.08:1
|2300333120
|20.32%
|7.96%
|2.55:1
|1H
|0000320020
|40.06%
|6.41%
|6.25:1
|0000210210
|14.66%
|2.59%
|5.66:1
|0000210010
|37.30%
|6.74%
|5.53:1
|0000213310
|32.78%
|6.77%
|4.84:1
|0000011110
|33.68%
|8.58%
|3.93:1
|0000003030
|50.13%
|13.20%
|3.80:1
|0000033030
|53.71%
|17.06%
|3.15:1
|EURUSD
|15m
|2100331220
|57.12%
|10.99%
|5.20:1
|2100220210
|28.44%
|9.87%
|2.88:1
|1H
|0001030330
|28.50%
|10.66%
|2.67:1
|0001030320
|19.30%
|7.61%
|2.54:1
|3100012010
|13.50%
|6.15%
|2.20:1
|0000101030
|49.57%
|25.70%
|1.93:1
|0000330010
|34.80%
|26.98%
|1.29:1
|1200133100
|17.50%
|17.00%
|1.03:1
|4H
|2100011320
|12.97%
|2.67%
|4.86:1
|1100222130
|10.16%
|2.89%
|3.52:1
|0000000210
|29.79%
|15.07%
|1.98:1
|SP500
|1H
|0300303330
|14.26%
|6.92%
|2.06:1
|1000311200
|22.64%
|11.14%
|2.03:1
|XAUUSD
|1H
|0200101010
|20.75%
|4.16%
|4.99:1
|0200101110
|15.56%
|3.97%
|3.92:1
|1300131110
|11.61%
|3.20%
|3.63:1
|0200101210
|12.08%
|3.76%
|3.21:1
|0000000002
|21.19%
|13.06%
|1.62:1
|0200101330
|20.73%
|14.43%
|1.44:1
|4H
|1200131310
|20.59%
|3.58%
|5.75:1
|1200220310
|22.14%
|4.07%
|5.44:1
|1200133310
|20.94%
|4.26%
|4.92:1
|0300133010
|13.56%
|3.04%
|4.46:1
|EURGBP
|15m
|2100133200
|78.7%
|23.3%
|3.38:1
|0300121230
|64.54%
|21.77%
|2.96:1
|0003003030
|33.27%
|12.1%
|2.75:1
|0300122220
|53.42%
|21.82%
|2.45:1
|2300123320
|32.3%
|18.08%
|1.79:1
|3000023130
|106.84%
|28.42%
|3.76:1
|1H
|0000003300
|161.53%
|15.55%
|10.39:1
|0000000303
|189.58%
|17.76%
|10.67:1
|1000010300
|181.19%
|14.93%
|12.14:1
|1003020330
|11.06%
|3.59%
|3.08:1
|0001002020
|21.56%
|5.25%
|4.11:1
|1000013220
|127.68%
|22.54%
|5.66:1
|4H
|0000003110
|27.69%
|8.67%
|3.19:1
|0000013110
|25.00%
|8.56%
|2.92:1
|0000003100
|29.28%
|10.62%
|2.76:1
|USDCHF
|15m
|2100333330
|61.73%
|10.69%
|5.77:1
|0100322200
|109.78%
|19.33%
|5.68:1
|2000303110
|40.00%
|7.86%
|5.09:1
|2000300000
|95.4%
|21.88%
|4.36:1
|2100300230
|57.26%
|16.65%
|3.44:1
|2000312230
|77.74%
|23.82%
|3.26:1
|2100333110
|23.65%
|7.87%
|3.01:1
|1100213010
|71.74%
|29.86%
|2.40:1