Pip Valley Trading System Guide



Basic Information

This EA so far includes 57 unique strategies for 6 different trading pairs. (upcoming strategies for 20+ pairs with over 200+ strategies to choose from, updated daily)



The optimization of strategies was carried out from 01.01.2022 to approximately 12.31.2024, utilizing the most granular and detailed modeling mode "Every Tick based on Real Ticks", on historical data from the broker "Dukascopy".



For ease of access, after downloading the Default SET file, all you need to do is change the indicator value as per the ones listed on the table below. The table will be updated everyday to add new pairs and strategies as testing progresses.



The ones highlighted in green achieve 20%+ profits with a max drawdown of 4.8%. Perfect for propfirm accounts.

All trades for testing were done on 10k account with 0.25% risk per trade to produce the following results:

Symbol TimeFrame Setup Profit Drawdown Ratio AUDCAD 15m 0000000001 144.22% 31.83% 4.53:1 2300330220 18.74% 4.59% 4.08:1 2300333120 20.32% 7.96% 2.55:1 1H 0000320020 40.06% 6.41% 6.25:1 0000210210 14.66% 2.59% 5.66:1 0000210010 37.30% 6.74% 5.53:1 0000213310 32.78% 6.77% 4.84:1 0000011110 33.68% 8.58% 3.93:1 0000003030 50.13% 13.20% 3.80:1 0000033030 53.71% 17.06% 3.15:1

EURUSD 15m 2100331220 57.12% 10.99% 5.20:1 2100220210 28.44% 9.87% 2.88:1 1H 0001030330 28.50% 10.66% 2.67:1 0001030320 19.30% 7.61% 2.54:1 3100012010 13.50% 6.15% 2.20:1 0000101030 49.57% 25.70% 1.93:1 0000330010 34.80% 26.98% 1.29:1 1200133100 17.50% 17.00% 1.03:1 4H 2100011320 12.97% 2.67% 4.86:1 1100222130 10.16% 2.89% 3.52:1 0000000210 29.79% 15.07% 1.98:1

SP500 1H 0300303330 14.26% 6.92% 2.06:1 1000311200 22.64% 11.14% 2.03:1

XAUUSD 1H 0200101010 20.75% 4.16% 4.99:1 0200101110 15.56% 3.97% 3.92:1 1300131110 11.61% 3.20% 3.63:1 0200101210 12.08% 3.76% 3.21:1 0000000002 21.19% 13.06% 1.62:1 0200101330 20.73% 14.43% 1.44:1 4H 1200131310 20.59% 3.58% 5.75:1 1200220310 22.14% 4.07% 5.44:1 1200133310 20.94% 4.26% 4.92:1 0300133010 13.56% 3.04% 4.46:1 EURGBP 15m 2100133200 78.7% 23.3% 3.38:1 0300121230 64.54% 21.77% 2.96:1 0003003030 33.27% 12.1% 2.75:1 0300122220 53.42% 21.82% 2.45:1 2300123320 32.3% 18.08% 1.79:1 3000023130 106.84% 28.42% 3.76:1 1H 0000003300 161.53% 15.55% 10.39:1 0000000303 189.58% 17.76% 10.67:1 1000010300 181.19% 14.93% 12.14:1 1003020330 11.06% 3.59% 3.08:1 0001002020 21.56% 5.25% 4.11:1 1000013220 127.68% 22.54% 5.66:1 4H 0000003110 27.69% 8.67% 3.19:1 0000013110 25.00% 8.56% 2.92:1 0000003100 29.28% 10.62% 2.76:1

USDCHF 15m 2100333330 61.73% 10.69% 5.77:1 0100322200 109.78% 19.33% 5.68:1 2000303110 40.00% 7.86% 5.09:1 2000300000 95.4% 21.88% 4.36:1 2100300230 57.26% 16.65% 3.44:1 2000312230 77.74% 23.82% 3.26:1 2100333110 23.65% 7.87% 3.01:1 1100213010 71.74% 29.86% 2.40:1







