Deep Shadow AI - FAQ and User Guide
I. Before Installation
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Minimum Balance Requirement
A minimum balance of $500 is recommended to trade US30, NASDAQ, and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) safely.
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Recommended Leverage
It is advised to use 1:100 leverage or higher for better margin management.
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Broker Selection
Choose a broker with:
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Low spreads
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Fast execution
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ECN or Raw spread accounts
Recommended brokers: IC Markets, FP Markets, Tickmill, Exness.
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Broker Compatibility
Deep Shadow AI works with any broker that offers US30, NASDAQ, and BTCUSD with good trading conditions.
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Using Other EAs Together
Deep Shadow AI can be used alongside other EAs if each EA uses a different Magic Number.
It manages only its own trades separately.
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VPS Usage
It is recommended to use a VPS service for stable 24/5 operation to avoid internet or power interruptions.
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Use for Prop Firm Challenges
Deep Shadow AI can be used for Prop Firm challenges.
However, users must manually monitor daily drawdown and prop firm rules.
The EA does not have automatic daily risk controls.
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Trading Method: No Martingale, Single Trade Only
Deep Shadow AI does not use Martingale strategy.
It opens only one trade at a time per symbol (US30, NASDAQ, BTCUSD), ensuring controlled risk.
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Profit Strategy
Deep Shadow AI targets larger profits when the market is trending strongly using the full takeprofit method.
During sideways or volatile conditions, it switches to scalping mode for smaller, faster profits.
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Low Drawdown TradingHow to Install Deep Shadow AI (Simple Instructions)
Deep Shadow AI is designed to maintain low drawdown by limiting open trades, avoiding overexposure, and using dynamic stoploss management.
This helps protect the account during unfavorable market conditions.
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Open MetaTrader 5.
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Click File → Open Data Folder.
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Go to the MQL5 → Experts folder.
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Copy and paste the Deep Shadow AI.ex5 file into the Experts folder.
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Close and reopen MetaTrader 5.
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Open three charts: US30, NASDAQ, and Bitcoin (BTCUSD).
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Set each chart to H1 timeframe (1-hour).
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Drag and drop Deep Shadow AI onto each chart separately.
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Enable AutoTrading (click the green AutoTrading button).
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Allow "Live Trading"
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