Deep Shadow AI - FAQ and User Guide

Minimum Balance Requirement

A minimum balance of $500 is recommended to trade US30, NASDAQ, and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) safely.

Recommended Leverage

It is advised to use 1:100 leverage or higher for better margin management.

Broker Selection

Choose a broker with: Low spreads

Fast execution

ECN or Raw spread accounts Recommended brokers: IC Markets, FP Markets, Tickmill, Exness.

Broker Compatibility

Deep Shadow AI works with any broker that offers US30, NASDAQ, and BTCUSD with good trading conditions.

Using Other EAs Together

Deep Shadow AI can be used alongside other EAs if each EA uses a different Magic Number.

It manages only its own trades separately.

VPS Usage

It is recommended to use a VPS service for stable 24/5 operation to avoid internet or power interruptions.

Use for Prop Firm Challenges

Deep Shadow AI can be used for Prop Firm challenges.

However, users must manually monitor daily drawdown and prop firm rules.

The EA does not have automatic daily risk controls.

Trading Method: No Martingale, Single Trade Only

Deep Shadow AI does not use Martingale strategy.

It opens only one trade at a time per symbol (US30, NASDAQ, BTCUSD), ensuring controlled risk.

Profit Strategy

Deep Shadow AI targets larger profits when the market is trending strongly using the full takeprofit method.

During sideways or volatile conditions, it switches to scalping mode for smaller, faster profits.