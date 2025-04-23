WADDAH ATTAR - download free forex mt5 indicator

Waddah Attar Explosion MT5 is a powerful technical indicator designed to detect sharp price movements and early trend reversals. Built exclusively for MetaTrader 5, it analyzes data from two timeframes to generate reliable buy and sell signals.

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By default, it compares the M1 and M5 timeframes, making it ideal for scalping. However, its settings are fully customizable, allowing traders to adapt it for intraday, swing, or long-term strategies. Its user-friendly interface makes it a valuable tool for both beginners and seasoned traders.

How It Works: The indicator displays a color-coded histogram: green bars signal bullish momentum, purple bars indicate bearish pressure. When no bars are shown, the market is likely in consolidation—better to wait for clearer signals.

Trading Strategy:

Buy: Wait for two consecutive green bars → open a long position, place stop-loss below the previous low

Sell: Wait for two purple bars → open a short position, stop-loss above the last high

Exit when the signal changes or the histogram disappears.

This indicator is especially effective when combined with price action and support/resistance analysis.

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