Gain Collector MT5 - Settings Description

[_____ GENERAL SECTION _____]

Trading Activated

Enable/disable Gain Collector Expert operation

Show OnScreen Menu

Enable/disable show up Panel at start

Magic Number/s sep. by Comma (Empty = All)

Add magic numbers of orders that should be included in profit calculation, separated by comma

Symbol/s sep. by Comma (Empty = All)

Add symbols of orders that should be included in profit calculation, separated by comma

Operate Long Positions

Enable/disable Buy orders included in profit calculation

Operate Short Positions

Enable/disable Sell orders included in profit calculation

[_____ CLOSING PARAMETERS (POINTS) _____]

[_____ Static Section (Points) _____]

StopLoss Fixed (0 = Use Order's SL)

If set to > 0, replace order’s fixed stoploss with the preset value of Gain Collector

StopLoss Virtual (Not used for Bulk Start Operation)

If set to > 0, DON’T replace order’s fixed stoploss but overlays their fixed values with the virtual value of Gain Collector

TakeProfit Fixed (0 = disabled)

Enables to predefine a fixed Takeprofit. Usually not used.

[_____ Trailing Section (Points) _____]

Profit Trail Mode

Selects the type of trailing the profit.

Profit Style Bulk Profit

Sets the default trailing style. If disabled, Single order trailing profit is enabled

Profit Trail Activation (Bulk)

Preset profit value in Points, where the virtual trailing starts taking into account of the setting of ‘Profit Trail(%) saved @Trail Activation’

Profit Trail with moving Real StopLoss

If used, real stop is trailing behind the virtual profit trailing value

Profit Break Even Activation (0 = disabled)

If value > 0, sets the value of activating break even. The value has to be set higher than ‘Profit Break Even Saved Profit’

Profit Break Even Saved Profit

If value > 0, sets the break even profit to secure a minimum profit

Profit Trail Activation (Single)

Preset profit value in Points, where the virtual trailing of single orders starts, taking into account of the setting of ‘Profit Trail(%) saved @Trail Activation’

Profit Trail Overrun Cancel

N/A at the moment

Profit Trail Step

Value in Points, the trailing price follows the current price

Profit Trail (%) saved @Trail Activation

Distance in Percentage of “Profit Trail Activation (Single/Bulk), the profit is already saved.

Profit Trail to Price min. Distance

Minimum distance in Points, the trailing price is allowed to follow the current price

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[_____ Misc. Settings _____]

Stop Order Alarm

If pending stop/limit orders placed, an alert will be shown

Stop Order Alarm Distance

The distance to the pending orders entry price, the alert becomes triggered

Sound on Trading Action

Enables a sound if trailing is in action or orders become closed



