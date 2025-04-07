Gain Collector MT5 - Settings Description

[_____ GENERAL SECTION _____]
Trading Activated
Enable/disable Gain Collector Expert operation
Show OnScreen Menu
Enable/disable show up Panel at start
Magic Number/s sep. by Comma (Empty = All)
Add magic numbers of orders that should be included in profit calculation, separated by comma
Symbol/s sep. by Comma (Empty = All)
Add symbols of orders that should be included in profit calculation, separated by comma
Operate Long Positions
Enable/disable Buy orders included in profit calculation
Operate Short Positions
Enable/disable Sell orders included in profit calculation
[_____ CLOSING PARAMETERS (POINTS) _____]
[_____ Static Section (Points) _____]
StopLoss Fixed (0 = Use Order's SL)
If set to > 0, replace order’s fixed stoploss with the preset value of Gain Collector
StopLoss Virtual (Not used for Bulk Start Operation)
If set to > 0, DON’T replace order’s fixed stoploss but overlays their fixed values with the virtual value of Gain Collector
TakeProfit Fixed (0 = disabled)
Enables to predefine a fixed Takeprofit. Usually not used.
[_____ Trailing Section (Points) _____]
Profit Trail Mode
Selects the type of trailing the profit.
Profit Style Bulk Profit
Sets the default trailing style. If disabled, Single order trailing profit is enabled
Profit Trail Activation (Bulk)
Preset profit value in Points, where the virtual trailing starts taking into account of the setting of ‘Profit Trail(%) saved @Trail Activation’
Profit Trail with moving Real StopLoss
If used, real stop is trailing behind the virtual profit trailing value
Profit Break Even Activation (0 = disabled)
If value > 0, sets the value of activating break even. The value has to be set higher than ‘Profit Break Even Saved Profit’
Profit Break Even Saved Profit
If value > 0, sets the break even profit to secure a minimum profit
Profit Trail Activation (Single)
Preset profit value in Points, where the virtual trailing of single orders starts, taking into account of the setting of ‘Profit Trail(%) saved @Trail Activation’
Profit Trail Overrun Cancel
N/A at the moment
Profit Trail Step
Value in Points, the trailing price follows the current price
Profit Trail (%) saved @Trail Activation
Distance in Percentage of “Profit Trail Activation (Single/Bulk), the profit is already saved.
Profit Trail to Price min. Distance
Minimum distance in Points, the trailing price is allowed to follow the current price
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[_____ Misc. Settings _____]
Stop Order Alarm
If pending stop/limit orders placed, an alert will be shown
Stop Order Alarm Distance
The distance to the pending orders entry price, the alert becomes triggered
Sound on Trading Action
Enables a sound if trailing is in action or orders become closed