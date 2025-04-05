The Berma Power Indicator’s Setup

The Berma Power indicator is a tool that shows the momentum of all 28 major currency pairs.

You can use it to scan the market and trade the currency pairs with the strongest momentum either to the upside or to the downside.









Preparing Your Platform

Before using the indicator, you need to prepare your Metatrader 5 platform.

The first thing to do is to decrease the maximum number of candles drawn on the chart to one thousand candles. Which is more than enough to analyze any chart that you want.

Open your Metatrader 5 platform and click on tools then choose the “options” dialog and click on the “Charts” Tab.

Change the number of the max bars in the chart to one thousand then click OK.

This will reduce the number of candles on the chart the next time you open the platform.

The second thing to do is to make sure that the Market Watch Window is opened.

Click “view” on the upper tab in then, platform the choose to open the Market Watch Window.

Go to the Market Watch then, right-click with your mouse and choose “Show All” to make sure that all symbols are active.

Keeping the Market Watch open is important because it helps with updating the historical data.

Add The Berma Power Indicator to The Platform

Now let us move to the next part and see how to install the indicator to your platform.

Extract the indicator file from the compressed folder that I sent you.

Go to your platform then click “File” then click “Open Data Folder”.

Go to the MQL5 Folder then click on the “Indicators Folder”.

Copy then paste the indicator file to the “Indicators Folder”.

Restart the platform to complete the setup.

You will see the Berma Power indicator in the Navigator Window.

Use the Berma Power indicator

Open any new chart with any random symbol then double click on the indicator to add it to the chart. Don’t add any other indicators to the chart. Just Berma Power.

Scroll the mouse to increase the indicator window to fill the space and hide the main chart window.

We use this chart as a map to see the overall market momentum condition.

Preparing the Berma Power for Work

To prepare the indicator for work, I use the default parameters.

If you want to smooth the indicator lines, then change the “Smooth Period” to what you want.

Remember that smoothing the indicator lines too much will make it lag the price action and that is why I suggest a value between one and five.

If symbols on your platform have suffix, then add it in this parameter.

If the indicator does not work properly then you can refresh it by clicking on the Shift plus the R button.

How to use Berma Power

The indicator consists of three parts.

The eight lines will show you the momentum of the eight major currencies.

The upper tab will show you the currencies organized from weakest to strongest.

The pairs table will show you the currency pairs organized from the weakest to

Strongest. Use the indicator to select what pairs to trade.

At the End.

We have basically learned about Berma Power. I hope you can find this tool useful in your trading.

Best regards 💚