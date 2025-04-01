March 2025 Trading Results

In this article, I want to show you my trading results in March 2025. I used my x (twitter) account to journal my trades.

My trading setup explained in the next video

https://youtu.be/sTFVELc3vo4

You can get the Berma Indicator from here:

https://bit.ly/BBMQL5

Here are my closed positions in March 2025

03/03/2025 GBPAUD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1896453190310339050

03/03/2025 EURCAD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1896454078852637152

03/03/2025 SPX500

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1896536483533861030

04/03/2025GBPNZD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1896807290751361157

04/03/2025 GBPAUD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1896808045956780442

04/03/2025 DAX30

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897034516214231367

06/03/2025 SPX500

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897408525976113178

06/03/2025 NZDJPY

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897606852545794521

06/03/2025 AUDJPY

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897608063453938077

06/03/2025 AUDCHF

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897608539918549140

07/03/2025 NZDCHF

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897904751359959340

07/03/2025 EURAUD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897905559170343305

07/03/2025 EURCAD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897970184503050535

13/03/2025 EURAUD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1900210720869941378

13/03/2025 EURNZD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1900209709199561164

18/03/2025 AUDNZD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1901912132922257886

17/03/2025 XAUUSD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1901725174170366437

19/03/2025 AUDJPY

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1902255231846531491

19/03/2025 NZDJPY

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1902255004272017452

24/03/2025 CHFJPY

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1903951992491245695

24/03/2025 SPX500

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1904191192222359945

26/03/2025 CADJPY

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1904855648354922841

31/03/2025 XAUUSD

https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1906482752741941318

You can use these tweets as examples of how to trade the Berma strategy.

Enjoy the game

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