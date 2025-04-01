March 2025 Trading Results

In this article, I want to show you my trading results in March 2025. I used my x (twitter) account to journal my trades.
My trading setup explained in the next video
You can get the Berma Indicator from here:
https://bit.ly/BBMQL5
Here are my closed positions in March 2025
03/03/2025 GBPAUD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1896453190310339050
03/03/2025 EURCAD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1896454078852637152
03/03/2025 SPX500
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1896536483533861030
04/03/2025GBPNZD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1896807290751361157
04/03/2025 GBPAUD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1896808045956780442
04/03/2025 DAX30
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897034516214231367
06/03/2025 SPX500
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897408525976113178
06/03/2025 NZDJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897606852545794521
06/03/2025 AUDJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897608063453938077
06/03/2025 AUDCHF
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897608539918549140
07/03/2025 NZDCHF
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897904751359959340
07/03/2025 EURAUD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897905559170343305
07/03/2025 EURCAD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1897970184503050535
13/03/2025 EURAUD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1900210720869941378
13/03/2025 EURNZD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1900209709199561164
18/03/2025 AUDNZD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1901912132922257886
17/03/2025 XAUUSD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1901725174170366437
19/03/2025 AUDJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1902255231846531491
19/03/2025 NZDJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1902255004272017452
24/03/2025 CHFJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1903951992491245695
24/03/2025 SPX500
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1904191192222359945
26/03/2025 CADJPY
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1904855648354922841
31/03/2025 XAUUSD
https://x.com/BermaBands/status/1906482752741941318
You can use these tweets as examples of how to trade the Berma strategy.
Enjoy the game
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