US30 M15 - 100% AUTOMATED TRADING STRATEGY USING "SUPPLY DEMAND EA PROBOT"

Hello traders,





The Supply Demand EA ProBot cannot be backtested in the strategy tester because the strategy tester does not support the settings on the trading panel. To solve this, I created a developer version of the EA that allows backtesting and helps design strategies for those who want to use the EA in a "set-and-forget" trading mode.

In this blog post, I’ll share a trading strategy I used with US30 during 2024-2025, which produced very nice results. Feel free to try it out . However, please remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future results, so always proceed with caution. Also before you try it read the Important Note at the bottom of this blog post.





This strategy has been optimized specifically for US30 pair and M15 Timeframe to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results.





Backtesting Strategy Details



download_setfile





Pair: US30

Backtesting Period: 2024-2025

Timeframe: 15 Minutes

Starting Capital: $10,000

Money Management Setting: 1

Fixed Lotsize per Trade: 2 Lots (Calculate the Lotsize according to this type: [Lotsize=2 * (starting_capital_amount) /10000] for example if your capital is 500$ then your Lotsize should be 0.1 lots )

Total Net Profit : $12,010

Relative Equity Drawdown: 20.65%



Tested Broker: Vantage Markets









On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester.





























Input Parameters Settings











Nested Zones Filter: false

Timeframe Direction 1: true

Timeframe Direction 2: false

Timeframe Direction 3: false

Timeframe Direction 4: false





Min Size Automated: true

Min Size Multiplier: 8.0





TP/SL Ratio: ATR Based

ATR Period: 50



Max Global Open Orders: 10

Max Symbol Open Orders: 3

Max Daily Global Trades Enable: false





Max Daily Symbol Trades Enable: true

Max Daily Symbol Trades: 1









Panel Settings





You need to set the Panel Settings manually. The set file cannot affect the settings on the trading panel.

TP Ratio : 2

SL Ratio: 10





Timeframe Button: Activate the M15 Timeframe Button

You need to Activate this Min Size: (in pips) Button





Activate Both AUTO BUY and AUTO SELL Buttons

Type of Zones: Activate the SuperNarrow, Narrow, Medium Buttons (Disable the Wide Button)

Money Management Setting: 1

Fixed Lotsize per Trade: 2 Lots

(Calculate the Lotsize according to this type: [Lotsize = 2 * (starting_capital_amount) /10000]

for example if your capital is 500$ then your Lotsize should be 0.1 lots )

















IMPORTANT NOTE: This strategy may have months with little or no profit, periods when equity fluctuates, and times when equity grows. If you’re a trader who gets frustrated by daily or monthly losses, this strategy might not be the right fit for you. To understand the potential of this strategy, you need to let it run for at least 6 months to 1 year. Be patient and mindful of this before using it. Before risk your own capital try this strategy on a demo account and if you feel comfortable you can go live.

