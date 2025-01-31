USDCHF H1 - 100% AUTOMATED TRADING STRATEGY USING "SUPPLY DEMAND EA PROBOT"
Trading Systems

USDCHF H1 - 100% AUTOMATED TRADING STRATEGY USING "SUPPLY DEMAND EA PROBOT"

31 January 2025, 17:06
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
317

Hello traders,


The Supply Demand EA ProBot cannot be backtested in the strategy tester because the strategy tester does not support the settings on the trading panel. To solve this, I created a developer version of the EA that allows backtesting and helps design strategies for those who want to use the EA in a "set-and-forget" trading mode.

In this blog post, I’ll share a trading strategy I used with USDCHF during 2023–2024, which produced very nice results. Feel free to try it out . However, please remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future results, so always proceed with caution. Also before you try it read the Important Note at the bottom of this blog post.


This strategy has been optimized specifically for USDCHF pair and H1 Timeframe to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results.


Backtesting Strategy Details


    Pair: USDCHF

    Backtesting Period: 2023–2024

    Timeframe: 1 Hour

    Starting Capital: $10,000

    Money Management Setting: 3

    Percentage Risk per Trade: 9.0%

    Total Net Profit (2 Years): $27,104

    Relative Equity Drawdown: 20.55%



      On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester. 






      Input Parameters Settings

       

      You can set the input parameters manually or you can load them from the set file. You can download the set file from the following link

      The settings on the Trading Panel needs to be done manually. The setfile affects only the Input Parameters Settings.


      USDCHF_H1_SETFILE_7641


      Nested Zones Filter: false

       

      Timeframe Direction 1: false

      Timeframe Direction 2: true

      Timeframe Direction 3: true

      Timeframe Direction 4: false


      Min Size Automated: true

      Min Size Multiplier: 8.0

      TP/SL Ratio: ATR Based

      ATR Period: 50

       

      Max Global Open Orders: 10

      Max Symbol Open Orders: 3

       

      Max Daily Global Trades Enable: false

      Max Daily Symbol Trades Enable: true

      Max Daily Symbol Trades: 1



      Panel Settings

       

      You need to set the Panel Settings manually. The set file cannot affect the settings on the trading panel.

       

      TP Ratio : 5

      SL Ratio: 12


      Timeframe Button: Activate the H1 Timeframe Button


      You need to Activate this Min Size: (in pips) Button


      Activate Both BUY and SELL Buttons


      Money Management: 3

      Percentage Risk: 9% (for lower risk you can use lower Percentage Risk)

      Type of Zones:  Activate the SuperNarrow, Narrow, Medium Buttons (Disable the Wide Button)


      The settings on the trading panel should look like the ones shown in the photo below.





       

      IMPORTANT NOTE: This strategy may have months with little or no profit, periods when equity fluctuates, and times when equity grows. If you’re a trader who gets frustrated by daily or monthly losses, this strategy might not be the right fit for you. To understand the potential of this strategy, you need to let it run for at least 6 months to 1 year. Be patient and mindful of this before using it. Before risk your own capital try this strategy on a demo account and if you feel comfortable you can go live.




      #supply demand directional panel market bias usdchf forex expert advisor probot trading ea channels