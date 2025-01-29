All Blogs / My Trading All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules My Trading Spectra Zone Scalper MT5 EA 29 January 2025, 10:48 Allan Munene Mutiiria 1 885 We have added a new Expert Advisor called Spectra Zone Scalper MT5 EA.Check it out. Files: Screenshot_37183.png 63 kb Screenshot_8703j.png 736 kb Source Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.01.29 10:49 #1 Link is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/129771 To add comments, please log in or register A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 How to Protect Your Profits Automatically: A Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager for MT4 and MT5 Other 29 0 Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 32 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 26 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 27 0 1 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 32 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 25 0 1 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 31 0 237 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 44 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 71 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB