Discover Zyra: A Versatile and Customizable EA

Zyra: A Journey Towards Responsible Trading Automation

In the world of trading, finding the right automation tool can be a significant challenge. Like many traders, I explored various Expert Advisors (EAs) in search of a system that aligned with my vision of responsible trading. However, after extensive testing, I realized that many existing solutions relied on high-risk strategies like grid or martingale—approaches that could generate quick profits but also lead to devastating losses.

Why I Created Zyra: A Quest for Controlled Trading

When I first started, I lacked the time to trade manually and turned to automation. While EAs offered a solution, I soon realized that most relied on aggressive money management techniques, which contradicted my approach to risk management. I wanted a trading system based on sound principles: a risk-reward ratio greater than 1 (RR > 1), strict loss control, and strategies that were simple yet effective.

A Different Approach: Transparency Over Complexity

Unlike many modern EAs that incorporate AI, I took a different route. While AI-powered systems can be incredibly efficient, they often function as black boxes—delivering results without clear insight into their decision-making processes. Transparency and control were my priorities, so I designed this EA using well-documented and proven trading strategies that can be easily understood and replicated.

A Year of Development: Building a Reliable and Adaptable System

The development process took over a year, refining the system to ensure robust and adaptable performance across multiple major currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, and NZDUSD) on the H1 timeframe.

One of the most significant discoveries during development was that the EA’s core strategies performed consistently well without requiring frequent optimization. When tested across data spanning 2005 to 2024, the strategies showed resilience in adapting to changing market conditions. Further testing also indicated that similar principles could be applied successfully to other timeframes such as M15, H4, and Daily.

The Philosophy Behind This Approach

This system was designed with the philosophy that trading automation should complement risk management rather than bypass it. The focus remains on stability and long-term consistency rather than quick, high-risk gains.

If you are exploring different trading automation strategies, feel free to share your experiences or insights. Engaging in discussions helps refine approaches and build a deeper understanding of responsible trading.





Introduction and General Overview

Zyra is an innovative solution specifically designed for traders who want to automate their trading strategies while maintaining maximum flexibility. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA easily adapts to your needs with its intuitive customization and advanced features.

Link of Zyra EA.

With 10 integrated strategies, Zyra offers a unique combination of diverse approaches, allowing you to maximize trading opportunities while optimizing risk management. Thanks to its adjustable parameters, each user can tailor the EA to their trading style, objectives, and risk tolerance level.

Zyra is compatible with several markets:

Forex : Major currency pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and more.

: Major currency pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and more. Metals : Gold (XAU/USD), silver (XAG/USD).

: Gold (XAU/USD), silver (XAG/USD). Indices: USA30, NASDAQ100, and other major indices.

Zyra’s primary objective is simple: "To provide a robust and reliable solution that adapts to any type of market while delivering consistent performance, even under volatile conditions."

By choosing Zyra, you benefit from proven technology and complete control over your trading, all within a user-friendly and efficient interface.

Money Management

Magic Number : Unique identifier to differentiate trades opened by this EA from others or manual operations. Purpose: Ensures independent management of positions, even if multiple EAs are running simultaneously on the same account.

: Unique identifier to differentiate trades opened by this EA from others or manual operations. Use Money Management : Activates or deactivates automated capital management. true: Uses defined management parameters to automatically calculate lot sizes. false: Disables this feature. Lot sizes must then be set manually.

: Activates or deactivates automated capital management. Number of EA in same time : Limits the number of active EA instances running simultaneously. Purpose: Optimizes diversification and prevents capital overload.

: Limits the number of active EA instances running simultaneously. Risk Percent : Percentage of risk per trade. Example: 10% means a trade can only lose up to 10% of the total capital.

: Percentage of risk per trade. Decimals : Number of decimals for lot sizes. Example: 2 allows working with lot sizes like 0.01 or 0.10.

: Number of decimals for lot sizes. Lots if no Money Management : Lot sizes used if capital management is disabled. Example: If set to 0.01, all trades will have a fixed size of 0.01 lots.

: Lot sizes used if capital management is disabled. Max Lots : Upper limit for lot sizes. Example: If set to 200, no trade will exceed this size.

: Upper limit for lot sizes. InitialCapital : Initial capital considered for risk and position calculations. Purpose: Useful for simulating or limiting the use of a specific portion of the total capital.

: Initial capital considered for risk and position calculations.







Trading Options

Dont Trade On Weekends : Prevents opening or maintaining positions over the weekend. true: Positions are closed before the weekend. false: Positions can remain open.

: Prevents opening or maintaining positions over the weekend. Friday Close Time : Specific time to close positions before the weekend. Example: 20:40 closes all positions on Friday at 8:40 PM.

: Specific time to close positions before the weekend. Sunday Open Time : Time to resume trading on Sunday evening. Example: 00:38 activates trading at 12:38 AM on Sunday night.

: Time to resume trading on Sunday evening. Exit At End Of Day : Forces positions to close at a specific time at the end of the day. true: Positions are closed automatically. false: Positions remain open.

: Forces positions to close at a specific time at the end of the day. Exit At End Of Day Time : Exact time to close positions at the end of the day. Example: 23:04 closes all positions at 11:04 PM.

: Exact time to close positions at the end of the day. Exit On Friday : Forces positions to close specifically on Fridays. true: Positions are automatically closed on Friday. false: Positions can remain open.

: Forces positions to close specifically on Fridays. Friday Exit Time : Exact time to close positions on Friday. Example: 20:40.

: Exact time to close positions on Friday. Limit Time Range : Restricts the hours during which the EA can open positions. true: Activates this restriction. false: No time restrictions.

: Restricts the hours during which the EA can open positions. Signal Time Range From / Signal Time Range To : Defines the time ranges during which the EA can open positions. Example: From 08:00 to 16:00 for a specific trading session.

/ : Defines the time ranges during which the EA can open positions. Exit At End Of Range : Forces positions to close at the end of the defined time range. true: Positions are closed. false: Positions can remain open.

: Forces positions to close at the end of the defined time range. Max Trades Per Day : Limits the maximum number of trades per day. 0: No limit.

: Limits the maximum number of trades per day.







The 10 Strategies Integrated into Zyra

Each strategy is independent and can be enabled or disabled. The specific parameters for each strategy are fully customizable, allowing Zyra to adapt to various markets and conditions. Here is a description of the 10 included strategies:

1. Mean-Reversion Strategy

This strategy exploits market reversals after excessive volatility. The EA identifies significant deviations from a moving average and enters a position when the price shows signs of returning to the mean.

Main Indicators: Simple Moving Averages (SMA), RSI.

Simple Moving Averages (SMA), RSI. Key Parameters: Overbought/oversold thresholds, average distance.

2. Short-Term Trend Strategy

The EA follows short-term trends using indicators like RSI and CCI to detect moments when a strong trend develops.

Main Indicators: RSI, CCI.

RSI, CCI. Key Parameters: RSI and CCI periods, stop-loss/take-profit adapted to rapid movements.

3. Long-Term Trend Strategy

Designed to capture major trends, this strategy uses long-term indicators like Ichimoku and ATR to detect continuation signals.

Main Indicators: Ichimoku, ATR.

Ichimoku, ATR. Key Parameters: Trend length, ATR thresholds.

4. Breakout Strategy

Targets significant breakouts of key levels. The EA detects support and resistance zones and enters a position when these levels are broken with significant volume.

Main Indicators: Support/resistance, volumes.

Support/resistance, volumes. Key Parameters: Volume threshold, breakout distance.

5. Momentum Strategy

Exploits rapid market accelerations. The EA enters a position when a strong directional movement is detected using the Momentum indicator.

Main Indicators: Momentum, Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

Momentum, Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Key Parameters: Momentum period, EMA confirmation.

6. Volatility Strategy

Ideal for turbulent markets, this strategy uses indicators like Keltner Channels and ATR to detect opportunities during periods of high volatility.

Main Indicators: Keltner Channels, ATR.

Keltner Channels, ATR. Key Parameters: ATR thresholds, channel width.

7. Range Strategy

Exploits periods when the market moves within a defined channel. The EA identifies range extremes using Bollinger Bands and places trades near the limits.

Main Indicators: Bollinger Bands.

Bollinger Bands. Key Parameters: Band width, reversal confirmation.

8. Price Action Strategy

Analyzes price patterns and fractals to capture significant moves when critical levels are breached.

Main Indicators: None (based solely on price).

None (based solely on price). Key Parameters: Candle patterns, reversal thresholds.

9. Statistical Anomalies Strategy

Identifies unusual price situations based on statistical averages. The EA exploits unusual divergences to open positions.

Main Indicators: Statistical mean, standard deviation.

Statistical mean, standard deviation. Key Parameters: Standard deviation thresholds, analysis periods.

10. Reflex Vortex Strategy

Analyzes sudden market movements using the Vortex indicator. This strategy enters a position when the Vortex lines show a reversal signal.

Main Indicators: Vortex, RSI for confirmation.

Vortex, RSI for confirmation. Key Parameters: Vortex period, RSI confirmation level.

Each of these strategies can be individually enabled or disabled. This allows full customization to adapt to different markets, instruments, and trading styles.

Pre-configured Sets for Major Forex Pairs

To simplify your experience and get you started quickly, Zyra comes with 7 pre-configured sets tailored for the 7 major Forex pairs (EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDCAD, USDJPY, NZDUSD) on the H1 timeframe.

These sets are optimized using robust data and are designed to balance risk and profitability, giving you a strong foundation to customize further or start trading immediately.

Each set has been carefully tested to ensure compatibility and performance across diverse market conditions. Simply load the sets and watch Zyra work for you!

Optimizations: Classic vs. Sequential

Zyra offers two types of optimization methods to suit your trading preferences:

Classic Optimization: This method focuses on finding the best combination of parameters by testing them simultaneously. It aims to maximize metrics like profit, drawdown, and Sharpe ratio while ensuring a balanced configuration.

This method focuses on finding the best combination of parameters by testing them simultaneously. It aims to maximize metrics like profit, drawdown, and Sharpe ratio while ensuring a balanced configuration. Sequential Optimization: This method avoids over-optimization by refining parameters one at a time. It systematically improves each parameter based on the best results from previous iterations, creating a more stable and less curve-fitted setup.







Data Selection: All Data vs. Last 5 Years

Zyra provides optimized sets based on two data ranges:

All Data: These sets are optimized using historical data spanning from 2004 to 2025. They aim to perform consistently over a long-term horizon, accommodating various market conditions.

These sets are optimized using historical data spanning from 2004 to 2025. They aim to perform consistently over a long-term horizon, accommodating various market conditions. Last 5 Years: These sets focus only on data from the past 5 years. They are designed for traders who prioritize recent market trends and want strategies tailored to current conditions.

How to Choose? If you're looking for long-term stability, the "All Data" sets are a great choice. For those who prefer adapting to the latest market conditions, the "Last 5 Years" sets might be more appropriate.

An Optimization Focused on Balance

Zyra's optimizations are not solely focused on maximizing profits but are carefully designed to strike a balance between multiple performance metrics. The goal is to create a robust and stable trading strategy that performs well across various market conditions.

Our optimization process takes into account:

Net Profit: Ensures strategies remain profitable over time.

Ensures strategies remain profitable over time. Drawdown (DD): Limits the maximum equity drop, prioritizing capital protection.

Limits the maximum equity drop, prioritizing capital protection. Sharpe Ratio: Measures the risk-adjusted returns of each strategy, providing a better understanding of profitability relative to risk.

Measures the risk-adjusted returns of each strategy, providing a better understanding of profitability relative to risk. Profit Factor: Evaluates the ratio of gross profits to gross losses, ensuring a favorable profit-loss balance.

Evaluates the ratio of gross profits to gross losses, ensuring a favorable profit-loss balance. Recovery Factor: Tracks the ability of the strategy to recover from drawdowns, highlighting its resilience.

This holistic optimization approach ensures that Zyra's strategies are not only profitable but also reliable and secure for long-term trading success.