EURAUD H4 - 100% AUTOMATED TRADING STRATEGY USING "SUPPLY DEMAND EA PROBOT"
Trading Systems

EURAUD H4 - 100% AUTOMATED TRADING STRATEGY USING "SUPPLY DEMAND EA PROBOT"

24 January 2025, 11:54
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
278

Hello traders,


The Supply Demand EA ProBot cannot be backtested in the strategy tester because the strategy tester does not support the settings on the trading panel. To solve this, I created a developer version of the EA that allows backtesting and helps design strategies for those who want to use the EA in a "set-and-forget" trading mode.

In this blog post, I’ll share a trading strategy I used with EURAUD during 2023–2024, which produced very nice results. Feel free to try it out . However, please remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future results, so always proceed with caution. Also before you try it read the Important Note at the bottom of this blog post.


This strategy has been optimized specifically for EURAUD pair and H4 Timeframe to ensure its best performance. Using it on other pairs may not yield the same results.


Backtesting Strategy Details


    Pair: EURAUD

    Backtesting Period: 2023–2024

    Timeframe: 4 Hour

    Starting Capital: $10,000

    Money Management Setting: 1

    Fixed Lotsize per Trade: 0.8 Lots

    Total Net Profit (2 Years): $17,269

    Relative Equity Drawdown: 19.55%


    Tested Broker: Vantage Markets


      On the following photos you are able to see the Graph and the Statistical results from the Strategy Tester. 









      Input Parameters Settings

       

      You can set the input parameters manually or you can load them from the set file. You can download the set file from the following link

      The settings on the Trading Panel needs to be done manually. The setfile affects only the Input Parameters Settings.


      EURAUD_H4_SETFILE


      Nested Zones Filter: false

       

      Timeframe Direction 1: true

      Timeframe Direction 2: false

      Timeframe Direction 3: false

      Timeframe Direction 4: false


      Min Size Automated: true

      Min Size Multiplier: 8.0

      TP/SL Ratio: ATR Based

      ATR Period: 50

       

      Max Global Open Orders: 10

      Max Symbol Open Orders: 3

       

      Max Daily Global Trades Enable: false

      Max Daily Symbol Trades Enable: true

      Max Daily Symbol Trades: 1



      Panel Settings

       

      You need to set the Panel Settings manually. The set file cannot affect the settings on the trading panel.

       

      TP Ratio : 2

      SL Ratio: 8


      Timeframe Button: Activate the H4 Timeframe Button

      You need to Activate this Min Size: (in pips) Button

      Activate Both BUY and SELL Buttons


      Money Management Setting: 1

      Fixed Lotsize per Trade: 0.8 Lots

      (Calculate the Lotsize according to this type: [Lotsize= 0.8 * (starting_capital_amount) /10000] for example if your capital is 500$ then your Lotsize should be 0.04 lots  )


      Type of Zones:  Activate the SuperNarrow, Narrow, Medium Buttons (Disable the Wide Button)



       

      IMPORTANT NOTE: This strategy may have months with little or no profit, periods when equity fluctuates, and times when equity grows. If you’re a trader who gets frustrated by daily or monthly losses, this strategy might not be the right fit for you. To understand the potential of this strategy, you need to let it run for at least 6 months to 1 year. Be patient and mindful of this before using it. Before risk your own capital try this strategy on a demo account and if you feel comfortable you can go live.



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