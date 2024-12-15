How to Detect “History Reader” Expert Advisors and how to Test Them or Avoid Them





In the competitive world of automated Forex and CFD trading, Expert Advisors (EAs) can streamline research, generate signals, and even execute trades—all while you sleep. But with so many options, it’s also easy to fall prey to disingenuous systems. Among the most deceptive are “history reader” EAs: robots that appear superhumanly profitable in backtests because they mighty cheat by reading future price data. Once unleashed into live markets, these mirage-making systems inevitably falter. Below, we’ll explore the signs of a history reader EA and shed light on how developers might continually rebrand such scams to stay ahead of unsuspecting traders.

What Is a History Reader Expert Advisor?

A history reader EA uses programming sleight-of-hand to access future price data during backtesting. By “knowing” price movements before they unfold, it appears to time trades with uncanny precision. The backtest results can look spectacular: transforming $10,000 into millions, even billions, with hardly any losses. But this “too good to be true” performance crumbles in real-time trading, where no such omniscience is possible.

Common Red Flags and Deceptive Tactics

Suspiciously Perfect Backtests:

Any EA that shows near-perfect results over multiple years—barely any drawdown, zero or minimal losses, and astronomical account growth—warrants immediate skepticism. True market conditions are messy. Even the best strategies don’t deliver uninterrupted success over the long run. Skewed Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Ratios:

Some history reader EAs rely on extreme risk-to-reward imbalances. For example, the stop-loss might be 3,450 pips while the take-profit is a mere 300 pips—essentially a 11:1 ratio. In real trading, such a system must maintain an absurdly high win rate (91%+ just to break even, even more to show profit). The backtests claim this is possible, but only because the EA deletes losing periods or exploits future knowledge. Genuine strategies cannot guarantee such improbable success rates over years of trading. Selective Deletion of Losing Trades from the History:

Another hallmark of these scams is “cherry-picking” historical data. They erase entire date ranges that would’ve shown the EA performing poorly, leaving only the best trades visible. The backtest then appears flawless, falsely suggesting that the EA can consistently beat the market. Rare Trade Frequency and Strategic Timing:

Many deceptive EAs only trade a few times per month, making it harder to detect their manipulations. With fewer trades, it’s easier for them to fine-tune or hide historical losing segments. Early on, this can produce decent live signals and initial praise from new users—fueling a short-term hype cycle. Developer Signal Starting Time/Frequency/Lot size : Do not count the trades before the EA release, check the trades only after EA release time. Check starting lot size of the trades in the signal and identify if developer increasing lot size or decreasing lot size if decreasing lot size this is a big red flag. Also do not forget to check developers signal broker if the broker is not a well known and regulated one this is also a big red flag, Do not forget to check developer signal trade frequency, if there is way less trades than before or than usual this is another red flag. developer might be disabling auto trade to protect the good results. Short-Lived Market Presence and Constant Rebranding:

If these EAs are so amazing, why do they rarely stay in the spotlight for long? Why these devepers not become a millionaires so far? Once they face live market conditions, their performance oftenly tanks. They vanish from the marketplace as quickly as they appeared. If you know a long lasting Holly Grail EA which is profitable long term in your live accounts please comment below

How to Protect Yourself from History Reader EAs

Forward Test on a Demo Account:

Before putting any real money at risk, always run the EA on a demo account for several weeks or even months. This ensures that what you’re seeing isn’t just an illusion crafted by clever backtesting. Forward testing under live market conditions will quickly show whether the EA can deliver results without the benefit of “reading” future data. Use Small, Fixed Lot Sizes in Live Accounts:

If you decide to test a new EA with real money, start with the smallest fixed lot size possible. This minimizes potential losses if the strategy doesn’t perform as advertised. By limiting your risk at the outset, you can gauge the EA’s authenticity and scale up only when you’re confident in its consistency. Try the EA on Funded Accounts with Strict Risk Controls:

Consider testing the EA on funded trading accounts that come with built-in risk management rules. With many prop firms offering accessible funding opportunities, you can operate under controlled conditions. These firms allow you to manage capital that isn’t entirely your own, often enforcing strict drawdown and risk limits. This environment can help highlight any discrepancies in performance right away. If you’re unsure where to start, check out “Smart Funded HFT” and “Easy Funded MT5”—services designed to help traders obtain capital more easily. For a deeper dive into guaranteed funding options, feel free to visit my dedicated article on the subject. By leveraging such platforms, you can test EAs under real-world constraints without risking your own full deposit, providing a solid safety net against fraudulent or poorly performing algorithms. You can check out my article about guaranteed funding here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760199 . Guaranteed funding is best way to test a holly grail EA on live market because if EA is real good you get good profits comparing to your live account because of leveraged balance, if it is one of scam eas you do not loose your capital just loose the money you paid for the funded account.



