How to Run the EA and Configure Inputs





To get started with the EA, attach it to one chart only . You can choose any symbol or timeframe, as the EA automatically detects and trades on the correct symbols and timeframe. This eliminates the need for manual adjustments, making it beginner-friendly and efficient. If you’re unsure how to run it on a chart, detailed instructions can be found here.





For trading multiple symbols, head over to the input settings. In the symbols field, list the currency pairs you want the EA to trade. Ensure you use the base symbol name only, without adding suffixes or prefixes . For example, if your broker uses EURUSD.m, simply input EURUSD, as the EA will handle the suffix automatically. This ensures seamless compatibility with most brokers.





The EA also supports customization of lot sizes and risk management through the inputs. You can choose between fixed lot sizes or dynamic lot calculations based on your account balance. If you prefer fixed lot sizing, enter your desired size in the relevant input field. For risk-based lot sizing, specify the percentage of balance you wish to risk per trade. This percentage will automatically adjust the lot size according to your account's equity.





Lastly, don’t forget to set a unique magic number in the inputs if you plan to run multiple EAs on the same account. This identifier ensures that trades are tracked and managed independently, avoiding any conflicts between EAs.





By carefully setting up your inputs and following these instructions, you can maximize the efficiency and performance of your EA while keeping trading operations smooth and organized.





Trading and Lot Management





Choose trading symbols: Lists the currency pairs the EA will trade, e.g., USDCAD, EURUSD. Use base symbol names only, without suffixes or prefixes.

Set main magic number: A unique identifier for the EA’s trades, ensuring no conflicts with other EAs or manual trades.

Set order comment: Adds a custom comment to trades for easy identification in the trading history.

Set lot calculation method: Defines whether the lot size is calculated dynamically based on balance or set as a fixed value.

Set risk percentage for each trade: Determines the percentage of account balance risked per trade if the stop loss is hit (e.g., 1.5%).

Set fixed lot size: Specifies the lot size for trades if using fixed-lot calculation.





Trading Days





Enable trading on Monday-Friday: Allows you to toggle trading for specific weekdays. Set to true to trade on a given day, or false to skip it.





Bull/Bear Power Filter





Enable bull power and bear power filter for signals: Activates a filter based on market momentum using bull and bear power indicators.

Set bull and bear power filter periods: Defines the period for calculating bull and bear power (e.g., 18). A longer period smooths the data.

Set bull power and bear power filter timeframe: Specifies the timeframe used for the bull/bear filter, such as daily (D1).





Loss and Drawdown Limits





Set maximum daily loss in balance currency: Stops new orders when daily losses reach this amount (e.g., $25).

Set maximum number of lost trades per day: Halts trading after the specified number of losing trades in a day (e.g., 3).

Set maximum drawdown allowed: Prevents new trades when drawdown exceeds a specified percentage (e.g., 40%).

Enable closing all trades at max drawdown: Automatically closes all positions when the maximum drawdown is reached.





News Filters





Enable high/medium/low impact news filter: Toggles filters to avoid trading during high, medium, or low-impact news events.

Avoid trading X hours before news: Specifies the number of hours to stop trading before a news event (e.g., 1 hour).

Set hours to avoid trading after news: Stops trading for a set number of hours following a news event (e.g., 2 hours). Setting Up News Filter in MT4/MT5 Start your trading platform and access Tools > Options or press Ctrl + O. In the Expert Advisors section, tick the box for Allow WebRequest for listed URL. Enter https://nfs.faireconomy.media in the URL field and save by clicking OK.





Daily Target





Set daily target percentage: Stops opening new orders when daily profits reach a certain percentage of balance (e.g., 10%).

Enable closing all orders at daily target: Closes all positions once the daily profit target is achieved.





Friday Close Time





Set closing time on Friday: Specifies the time to close all trades on Friday, expressed in hours (e.g., 21 for 9 PM).





Recovery Zone





Activate recovery zone feature: Enables a mechanism to recover losses using specialized zone calculations.

Choose zone distance method: Selects the calculation method for the recovery zone (e.g., fixed distance or ATR-based).

Set fixed points distance for zone calculation: Specifies a static distance in points for the recovery zone (e.g., 200 points).

Define calculation timeframe for ATRs: Sets the timeframe for ATR-based recovery zone calculations (e.g., M30).

Set ATR period for zone calculation: Determines the ATR period used in recovery zone calculations (e.g., 10).

Set ATR multiplier for zone calculation: Multiplies the ATR value to calculate the recovery zone distance (e.g., 1.5x).

Set TP multiplier for signal direction: Adjusts the take profit level based on the direction of the signal (e.g., 1.5x the signal's pip value).

Set TP multiplier for opposite signal direction: Adjusts TP for recovery trades in the opposite direction of the signal.





Recovery Profits





Set profit type for recovery: Determines how recovery profits are measured (e.g., in USD or as a percentage of balance).

Set total profit in USD after recovery: Defines the target profit in dollars before closing recovery positions (e.g., $1.5).

Set total profit as percentage of balance after recovery: Specifies the percentage of account balance to achieve before closing recovery positions (e.g., 1%).