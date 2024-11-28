Easy Toolbar MT5: User Guidelines

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This toolkit doesn't work with strategy tester

I. Overview

Easy Toolbar is a feature-rich but user-friendly toolkit that you can use to analyze market with Market Analysis tools, get notifications with Alert Manager, calculate your trade factors with Trade Helper and some other miscellaneous.

Re-invent the way to use market analysis tools

Add new important market analysis tools

Provide Ruler tool to measure chart quickly

Provide Trade Helper tool to calculate and place order

Provide Alert Manager tool to setup and mange alerts

Miscellaneous features

This toolkit helps youby:

Quick notes:

This toolkit works as an Expert Adviser

When adding Easy Toolbar into chart, Menu Bar appears on the left. You can access all tools from this menu bar

You need to Allow Algo Trading for this toolkit as Trade Helper tool need this right to makes trades

for this toolkit as Trade Helper tool need this right to makes trades This toolkit works with all symbols and timeframes in multi-windows and multi-charts

We tried to make this toolkit simple and easy to use. We expect you know how to use it when you see it. However, please spend some times to read sections below to understand everything clearly





II. Input setup guidelines

When you add Easy Toolbar into your chart, please remember to check "Allow Algo Trading" option in Common tab. The toolkit needs this right to help you make trades by Trade Helper tool





In the Inputs tab, you see options to customize some toolkit behaviors and styling. We tried to make them as simple as below





Here is meaning of input above:

Magnet Mode : Turn on/off magnet mode. Magnet mode is the feature to let object points stick to nearest Open/High/Low/Close values of bars in main window or indicator values in sub-windows when you draw or edit objects and other tools

: Turn on/off magnet mode. Magnet mode is the feature to let object points stick to nearest Open/High/Low/Close values of bars in main window or indicator values in sub-windows when you draw or edit objects and other tools Magnet Sensitive : Sensitive level of magnet mode. Higher value for more sensitive. More sensitive means stick to values when the mouse pointer is further

: Sensitive level of magnet mode. Higher value for more sensitive. More sensitive means stick to values when the mouse pointer is further Toggle Controls Key : Key to toggle on/off the menu bar. Press this key to hide menu bar. Press it again to show menu bar

: Key to toggle on/off the menu bar. Press this key to hide menu bar. Press it again to show menu bar Dark Theme : Turn on/off the dark theme (for controls and panels)

: Turn on/off the dark theme (for controls and panels) Default Color : Default color of analysis objects

: Default color of analysis objects Default Thickness : Default thickness of analysis objects

: Default thickness of analysis objects Default Line Style : Default line style of analysis objects

: Default line style of analysis objects Bullish Color : Color used for bullish state in some tools (Ruler, Trade Helper...)

: Color used for bullish state in some tools (Ruler, Trade Helper...) Bullish Text Color : Text color used for bullish information in bullish state

: Text color used for bullish information in bullish state Bearish Color : Color used for bearish state

: Bearish Text Color : Text color used for bearish information in bearish state

: Crosshair Color: Color of Crosshair lines

When Easy Toolbar attached to chart successfully, you will see the menu bar in left side of chart with list of tools and able to click on items to show sub-menus as below (in dark mode and light mode):







III. Market analysis tools guidelines

Market analysis tools or objects are provided in MetaTrade by default. These tools are important if you are a trader who are not fully depend on EAs and work to analyze market everyday. However, we can't say that we love things provided. Because of that, we re-invented the way to use them to made them faster to access, easier to use and more accurate with these improvements:

Show tools right on chart and well-grouped in menu bar

Select & draw objects much quicker

Create objects with live-preview and without mouse pressing

Show quick setup on finish

Quick access to friendly Properties panel with live-preview

Live adjust complex tools that can't do by default

Flexible magnet mode for accurate drawing and editing in main window and sub-windows

And some other tiny things

I believe you'll love above improvements. They help your work done much faster, easier and more accurate. Easy Toolbar also provide new tools that many traders looking for:

Advanced Crosshair with important market data right on your mouse

Polyline to draw multi-trend in one time

Path to draw multi-trend with direction

Circle to draw circles (Why this is not provided by default?)

You'll see these tools in top of menu bar, in sub menu





List of Market Analysis tools:

Lines & Shapes : Vertical Line; Horizontal Line; Ray; Arrow Line; Trend Line; Trend Angle; Polyline; Path; Cycle Lines; Rectangle; Triangle; Circle; Ellipse

: Vertical Line; Horizontal Line; Ray; Arrow Line; Trend Line; Trend Angle; Polyline; Path; Cycle Lines; Rectangle; Triangle; Circle; Ellipse Channels : Equidistance Channel; StdDev Channel; Regression Channel; Andrew Pitchfork

: Equidistance Channel; StdDev Channel; Regression Channel; Andrew Pitchfork Fibonacci : Fibonacci Retracement; Fibonacci Time Zones; Fibonacci Fan; Fibonacci Arcs; Fibonacci Channel; Fibonacci Expansion

: Fibonacci Retracement; Time Zones; Fan; Arcs; Channel; Expansion Elliotts & Ganns: Elliot Corrective Wave; Elliott Motive Wave; Gann Line; Gann Fan; Gann Grid

Elliot Corrective Wave; Elliott Motive Wave; Gann Line; Gann Fan; Gann Grid Signs : Thumb Up; Thumb Down; Arrow Up; Arrow Down; Stop Sign; Check Sign; Left Price Label; Right Price Label; Buy; Sell; And about 200 other symbols that really useful

: Thumb Up; Thumb Down; Arrow Up; Arrow Down; Stop Sign; Check Sign; Left Price Label; Right Price Label; Buy; Sell; And about 200 other symbols that really useful Graphics: Text; Label; Button; Chart; Bitmap; Bitmap Label; Edit; Event; Rectangle Label

Below is an example of using market analysis tools to analyze market

Draw and Edit market analysis objects

Click an item in main menu to open sub-menu, select tool/object you want to use

Click anywhere on chart to start drawing

Click 1, 2 or 3 points (number of points is depend on object type) on chart to draw, object is live updated when you move your mouse

Don't press mouse buttons while you draw, just click on point your want to draw

while you draw, just click on point your want to draw Drawing is auto-finished when you click enough points on chart

When finish drawing, there's a dialog appears right away to allow you update common options (color, thickness, style...). This is Quick Setup dialog . Difference options for difference object types

. Difference options for difference object types Click on point of object and drag it to update object points

Change properties of market analysis objects

Click on points of an object to select it. Click anywhere on chart to deselect it

When object is selected, Quick Setup dialog appear

Click More button (three-dot icon) on Quick Setup dialog to open Properties dialog

(three-dot icon) on Quick Setup dialog to open Click Delete button (trash bin icon) on Quick Setup dialog to delete object

(trash bin icon) on Quick Setup dialog to delete object Properties dialog shows all options/properties you can change. Normally, it has Params tab for main options and Visibility tab for show/hide object based on timeframes

for main options and for show/hide object based on timeframes Properties dialog of Fibonacci tools has Levels tab that allows you to change visibility, color, value of up to 10 levels

dialog of Fibonacci tools has that allows you to change visibility, color, value of up to 10 levels Changes in Quick Setup dialog will be saved automatically

Changes in Properties dialog will be shown right away for live-preview. However, you need to click Confirm button to save changes. Otherwise, click Cancel button to restore changes

Important notes:

These tools work in main-window and sub-windows (indicator windows)

When Properties dialog is open, you can't select other object or click on menu items or working with other panels

We keep some default behaviors of objects such as points to select, main options/properties, visibility... but re-arrange to make them cleaner and easier to use

Polyline and Path are unlimited point objects. You can draw them with just 2 points or as much as you want. When you want to finish, double-click on stop point

are unlimited point objects. You can draw them with just 2 points or as much as you want. When you want to finish, To select Circle object , click on central-top, central-bottom or central-left points

, click on central-top, central-bottom or central-left points Don't use default properties dialog (access via right-click) to change object properties, it may cause conflicts

Below pictures show examples of Quick Setup dialog and tabs in Properties dialog:





IV. Advanced Crosshair guidelines

Advanced Crosshair is a crosshair tool that show important information (as you can see in data window) right on your mouse pointer when you hover a bar in main window or indicator windows.

To start using Advanced Crosshair tool, click on the first item in menu bar to select it, then move your mouse pointer to the bar you want to see information

Click anywhere on chart to stop using Advanced Crosshair

You can change colors of this tool via Expert setup inputs

When hover bars in sub-windows (indicator windows), value information for that indicator but others are for based on the bar in main window

Information in Advanced Crosshair box: Indicator values:

- Values of all indicators if mouse is inside the main window

- Values of indicator if mouse is inside indicator window

- No value if mouse is inside a custom indicator that not supported



- Values of all indicators if mouse is the main window - Values of indicator if mouse is indicator window - No value if mouse is inside a custom indicator that not supported Datetime of bar

OHLC values in clockwise for easier to compare

Change of Open - Close prices in points and percent

Volume of bar

Spread





IV. Ruler guidelines

Ruler tool helps you measure 2 points on chart quickly and provide these information:

Number of bars and duration

Change in value, points and percent

Total volume

Number of bullish and bearish bars

How to use Ruler

Select Ruler tool on menu bar

Ruler tool on menu bar Click on the starting point where you want to start measure

where you want to start measure Move your mouse to the ending point where you want to end measure

where you want to end measure See measure information on the box

Click anywhere on chart to remove ruler

Important note: Ruler doesn't work with custom indicators that not provided by MetaTrader by default.





V. Trade Helper guidelines

Trade Helper helps calculate trade factors and place order quickly and visually. It provides:

Order Visualization panel on chart with entry, stop loss and take profit levels

Live adjust visualization panel and pre-view your trade factors

Auto-calculate lot size based on risk or fix it and know your risk

Risk on account currency or balance/Equity/Free margin

Stop Loss level in absolute value, in points or adjusted based on risk

Take Profit level in absolute value, in points or in Risk/Reward ratio









How to use Trade Helper

Select Trade Helper tool on menu bar

Click on entry level or anywhere on chart to show Order Visualization panel

Drag to adjust entry/stop loss/take profit levels on panel

Read information calculated on panel for details of trade you intend to place

Start order right away by click Place Order button on Quick Setup dialog

on Quick Setup dialog For more detailed setup, click More button on Quick Setup dialog to show Trade Calculator panel



on Quick Setup dialog to show Trade Calculator panel Click Place Order button on Trade Calculator panel to place order you calculated carefully

Please note that:

Changes on Trade Calculator panel are shown to Order Visualization panel with additional information after calculated

You can adjust levels on Order Visualization panel and changes will be updated on Trade Calculator panel





Trade Calculator setup

It includes 3 sections: Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit. There are constrains among fields to auto-calculate entry/stop loss/take profit levels, entry lot size, risk, risk/reward ratio.

The main idea is when updating one or more fields, other factors are auto-calculated to let you know entry lot size, risk and risk/reward ratio.





Please allow us use variant_type_name of fields to explain as it's easier to address fields. Please also allow us explain in not-full-sentence style to make description shorter.

Entry type: Direction of trade

Direction of trade Entry lot type: If "Fixed Lot" on, enter lot size number and it will not be fixed. Otherwise, lot size will be auto-calculated

If "Fixed Lot" on, enter lot size number and it will not be fixed. Otherwise, lot size will be auto-calculated Entry lot size (entry_lot_size)

- Enter lot size you want to buy/sell here. When this field is updated, Stop loss level and R/R can be updated. Just enabled if "Fixed Lot" on

- If disabled, value of this field will be calculated based on stop loss level

- Lot size is calculated with this formula: stop_loss_risk / (stop_loss_points * point_value) . point _value depends on symbol/currency pair

- Lot size is auto rounded to a valid lot size

- Default is 10 * minimum_lot

- Enter lot size you want to buy/sell here. When this field is updated, Stop loss level and R/R can be updated. Just enabled if "Fixed Lot" on - If disabled, value of this field will be calculated based on stop loss level - Lot size is calculated with this formula: depends on symbol/currency pair - Lot size is auto rounded to a valid lot size - Default is Entry price type

- Entry trade by fixed price or market price (Buy = Market Ask; Sell = Market Bid)

- If pick "Fixed Price", enter price in the next field

- If pick "Market Bid/Ask", you can specific an adjustment number in points for better entry point . With this option, Order Visualization panel will move up/down to reflect market price changes

- Entry trade by fixed price or market price (Buy = Market Ask; Sell = Market Bid) - If pick "Fixed Price", - If pick "Market Bid/Ask", . With this option, Order Visualization panel will move up/down to reflect market price changes Entry price value: Specific entry price here. Just available if Entry price type is "Fixed Price"

Specific entry price here. Just available if is "Fixed Price" Entry adjust points

- Define an adjustment point number from the market price. Just available if Entry price type is "Market Bid/Ask"

- Can be a positive or negative number

- Will be add directly to market bid/ask price. It doesn't care the entry direction

- Define an adjustment point number from the market price. Just available if is "Market Bid/Ask" - Can be a positive or negative number - Will be add directly to market bid/ask price. It doesn't care the entry direction Stop loss price (stop_loss_price)

- Stop loss level of trade in absolute value

- If updated, these fields may updated: stop_loss_points , take_profit_rr , stop_loss_risk (if "Fixed Lot" on), entry_lot_size (if "Fixed Lot" off)

- Stop loss level of trade in absolute value - If updated, these fields may updated: , , (if "Fixed Lot" on), (if "Fixed Lot" off) Stop loss points (stop_loss_points)

- Stop loss level of trade in point change value

- If updated, these fields may re-calculated: stop_loss_price , take_profit_rr , stop_loss_risk (if "Fixed Lot" on), entry_lot_size (if "Fixed Lot" off)

- Default is 200 points

- Stop loss level of trade in point change value - If updated, these fields may re-calculated: , , (if "Fixed Lot" on), (if "Fixed Lot" off) - Default is Stop loss risk (stop_loss_risk)

- Define affordable risk of trade here- Unit can be absolute amount in account currency (USD, EUR,...) or percent of account balance/equity/free margin

- Choose unit by select from dropdown list above this field

- Risk can be over account balance if using absolute amount but maximum 100% if using percent of account balance/equity/free margin

- If updated, these fields may re-calculated: entry_lot_size (if "Fixed Lot" off), stop_loss_price/ stop_loss_risk (if "Fixed Lot" on), take_profit_rr (if "Fixed Lot" on)

- Default is 200 points * point_value

- Define affordable risk of trade here- Unit can be absolute amount in account currency (USD, EUR,...) or percent of account balance/equity/free margin - Choose unit by select from dropdown list above this field - Risk can be over account balance if using absolute amount but maximum 100% if using percent of account balance/equity/free margin - If updated, these fields may re-calculated: (if "Fixed Lot" off), stop_loss_risk (if "Fixed Lot" on), (if "Fixed Lot" on) - Default is Take profit price (take_profit_price)

- Take profit level of trade in absolute value

- If updated, these fields are re-calculated: take_profit_points , take_profit_rr

- Take profit level of trade in absolute value - If updated, these fields are re-calculated: , Take profit points (take_profit_points)

- Take profit level of trade in point change value

- If updated, these fields are re-calculated: take_profit_price , take_profit_rr

- Default is 300 points

- Take profit level of trade in point change value - If updated, these fields are re-calculated: , - Default is Take profit R/R (take_profit_rr)

- Specific risk/reward ratio of trade here

- If updated, these fields are re-calculated: take_profit_price/ take_profit_points

- Take profit R/R is calculated based on this formula: take_profit_points / stop_loss_points

- Specific risk/reward ratio of trade here - If updated, these fields are re-calculated: take_profit_points - Take profit R/R is calculated based on this formula: "#Use last setup" button : Restore last valid calculator setup

: Restore last valid calculator setup "#Reset" button: Restore changes

Important notes:

Because account balance/equity/free margin is updated frequently depend on open positions/orders, Trade Calculator uses latest value when it created or when risk unit is updated. So if using risk unit account size and want to update to latest value, please re-select risk unit from dropdown list

depend on open positions/orders, Trade Calculator uses latest value when it created or when risk unit is updated. So if using risk unit account size and want to update to latest value, please re-select risk unit from dropdown list "Use last setup" doesn't restore entry price . It respects current entry price

. It respects current entry price "Use last setup" may not restore the same stop_loss_risk value if risk unit is percent of your account size as Trade Calculator use latest account value

VI. Alert Manager guidelines

Alert Manager helps create immediately notifications for trade opportunities via channels you prefer

Set up notifications you want to receive for difference symbols, conditions...

7 popular conditions to pick

4 channels to be notified

Filter, update, delete notifications





How to create an alert

Click Alert Manager button on menu bar to show Alert Manager panel

Click "Add Alert" button

Setup alert

Click confirm





Setup alert fields:

Symbol : Choose alert on symbol

: Choose alert on symbol Timeframe : Choose timeframe for alert. This field is meaningful with conditions that using "Bar". Otherwise, you can pick any timeframe

: Choose timeframe for alert. This field is meaningful with conditions that using "Bar". Otherwise, you can pick any timeframe Condition : Condition to fire alert. There are 7 conditions are supported:

1. Cross : Price crosses over a specified price (you will specific later)

2. Cross Up : Price crosses up (from below to above) a specific price

3. Cross Down : Price crosses down (from above to below)a specific price

4. Greater Than : Price is greater than a specific price

5. Less Than : Price is less than a specific price

6. Move Up % : Price moves up a specific percent in a specific number of bars (you will specific later)

7. Move Down % : Price moves down a specific percent in a specific number of bars

: Condition to fire alert. There are 7 conditions are supported: 1. : Price crosses over a specified price (you will specific later) 2. : Price crosses up (from below to above) a specific price 3. : Price crosses down (from above to below)a specific price 4. : Price is greater than a specific price 5. : Price is less than a specific price 6. : Price moves up a specific percent in a specific number of bars (you will specific later) 7. : Price moves down a specific percent in a specific number of bars Price : Specific price for first 5 conditions above. Not available if condition is "Move Up %" or "Move Down %"

: Specific price for first 5 conditions above. Not available if condition is "Move Up %" or "Move Down %" Percent : Specific percent for 2 latest conditions above. Just available if condition is "Move Up %" or "Move Down %"

: Specific percent for 2 latest conditions above. Just available if condition is "Move Up %" or "Move Down %" Bar : Specific bar for 2 latest conditions above. Just available if condition is "Move Up %" or "Move Down %"

: Specific bar for 2 latest conditions above. Just available if condition is "Move Up %" or "Move Down %" Expiration: Expiration time of alert. Alert will be removed if time is over but condition doesn't meet. Time is Server Time

How to setup alert channels

You can get notification via 4 channels, turn on/off channels as below:

Click Alert Manager button on menu bar to show Alert Manager panel

Select Settings tab

Toggle on/off channels you want to receive notification or not





List of alert channels

Terminal alert : An alert dialog that appears on working terminal

: An alert dialog that appears on working terminal Terminal sound : A sound that appears on working terminal

: A sound that appears on working terminal Mobile notification : A mobile notification that send to your mobile. To make this option works, you need to install MetaTrader app and set up MetaQuotes ID. Guidelines here

: A mobile notification that send to your mobile. To make this option works, you need to install MetaTrader app and set up MetaQuotes ID. Guidelines here Email: An email that send to your mailbox. To make this option works, you need to setup email SMTP. Guidelines here

How to view available alerts

Click Alert Manager button on menu bar to show Alert Manager panel

List of active alerts with main information are shown on list

You can filter alerts by:

- Symbol filter to filter alerts by symbol. Just available symbols show on list

- Condition filter to filter alerts by condition

How to edit an alert

Click Alert Manager button on menu bar to show Alert Manager panel

Click three-dot icon next to alert on list to start edit

Update fields you want to change. Meaning of fields are explained above

Click Confirm

How to remove alert(s)

All alerts that fired or expired will be removed automatically. If you want to remove an active alert:

Click Alert Manager button on menu bar to show Alert Manager panel

Click cross icon next to alert on list and click Confirm

VII. Show/Hide/Remove objects

Easy Toolbar allows you show/hide all created objects and panels by just 1-click. You can also able to remove all objects by 1-click too.





Show/Hide objects and panels

Click Show/Hide button on menu bar to toggle objects and panels visibility

Remove All objects and panel

Click Remove button then select "Remove All"

VIII. Save/Load chart





Save As Picture

This option saves your current chart as a picture

Click Save button on menu bar and select "Save As Picture"

Choose the name of picture

Click Save

Save Objects

This option saves all objects in chart as a .csv file. Unlike "Save As Template", this option just save objects only.

Click Save button on menu bar and select "Save Objects"

Choose the name of file

Click Save

Load Saved Objects

This object loads your saved objects and re-create them on chart. Unlike "Load Saved Template", this option just loads saved objects. It'll ignore objects in indicator windows if the current chart doesn't have that indicators. The current chart symbol and symbol of saved objects must be same.

Click Save button on menu bar and select "Load Saved Objects"

Select the file you saved

Click Open

Save As Template This option saves current chart as a template (.tpl file). Unlike "Save Objects", this option saves everything on chart (chart options, indicators...) Click Save button on menu bar and select "Save As Template"

Choose the name of file

Click Save Load Saved Objects This object loads your saved template and apply it. Unlike "Load Saved Objects", this option will load and apply everything of saved chart.

Click Save button on menu bar and select "Load Saved Template"

Select the file you saved

Click Open

Important notes for Save/Load options:

Saved pictures/files are stored in MetaTrader Data Folder. Normally, it's in the path like this: C:\Users\ Your_Username \AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\ Your_Terminal_Id \MQL5\Files\ ETB

You can access Data Folder from your MetaTrader application by click File\Open Data Folder . Then select MQL5\Files\ETB from open file dialog

. Then select from open file dialog You also just able to load saved objects and templates from the folder above to protect you from violate access



































































































































































































