Book Summary: The Complete Guide to Option Selling by James Cordier and Michael Gross

Overall Impression: "The Complete Guide to Option Selling" presents a compelling case for incorporating option selling into an investment portfolio. It provides a thorough overview of the strategy, its benefits, and essential risk management techniques, making it a valuable resource for investors seeking steady returns in turbulent markets.

Target Audience: The book is intended for both novice and experienced investors interested in learning about option selling as a potential investment strategy.

Central Argument: In today's volatile markets, selling options offers a more predictable and potentially high-yielding investment strategy than traditional buy-and-hold approaches.

This briefing doc reviews the main themes and important ideas from "The Complete Guide to Option Selling: How Selling Options Can Lead to Stellar Returns in Bull and Bear Markets, 3rd Edition" by James Cordier and Michael Gross.

Option Selling FAQ

1. What is option selling and why does it work?

Option selling, also known as option writing, involves selling options contracts to other market participants. It works because option sellers collect a premium upfront in exchange for taking on the obligation to buy or sell an underlying asset at a predetermined price (strike price) within a specific timeframe. The seller profits if the option expires worthless or if the premium collected exceeds any losses incurred from fulfilling the contract obligations.

This strategy benefits from the fact that options tend to lose value as they approach their expiration date due to time decay. By selling options, investors can potentially capitalize on this time decay and generate income.

2. What type of investor is best suited for option selling?

Option selling is generally more suitable for experienced investors who have a good understanding of options, risk management techniques, and market dynamics. It requires a certain level of capital and risk tolerance, as losses can be substantial if the market moves against the seller's position.

Furthermore, option selling is often employed by investors seeking income generation or those with a neutral to slightly bearish market outlook.

3. How do I choose the right options to sell?

Selecting appropriate options to sell involves a combination of market analysis, risk assessment, and personal investment goals. Factors to consider include:

Underlying Asset: Choose an asset you understand well and have an informed view on its potential price movement.

Choose an asset you understand well and have an informed view on its potential price movement. Strike Price: Select a strike price that aligns with your market outlook and risk tolerance. Selling options further out-of-the-money generally carries lower risk but also lower premiums.

Select a strike price that aligns with your market outlook and risk tolerance. Selling options further out-of-the-money generally carries lower risk but also lower premiums. Expiration Date: Consider the time decay factor and choose an expiration date that balances potential premium collection with your investment timeframe.

Consider the time decay factor and choose an expiration date that balances potential premium collection with your investment timeframe. Liquidity: Opt for options with sufficient trading volume to ensure ease of entry and exit.

4. What are the most powerful option spread strategies?

Option spreads involve simultaneously selling and buying options on the same underlying asset but with different strike prices or expiration dates. Some popular spread strategies for option sellers include:

Credit Spreads: Selling an option with a higher premium and buying another option with a lower premium, aiming to profit from the net premium received.

Selling an option with a higher premium and buying another option with a lower premium, aiming to profit from the net premium received. Iron Condors: Selling both a call and a put option with strike prices above and below the current market price, while simultaneously buying further out-of-the-money call and put options for protection.

Selling both a call and a put option with strike prices above and below the current market price, while simultaneously buying further out-of-the-money call and put options for protection. Calendar Spreads: Selling a short-term option and buying a longer-term option with the same strike price, seeking to profit from the difference in time decay.

5. What are the mechanics of selling options?

Selling options typically involves opening an options trading account with a brokerage firm. Once approved, you can use their trading platform to place option sell orders. Key steps include:

Selecting the Underlying Asset and Contract: Identify the asset you want to trade options on and the specific contract details (strike price, expiration date, etc.).

Identify the asset you want to trade options on and the specific contract details (strike price, expiration date, etc.). Placing a Sell Order: Choose the "Sell to Open" order type and specify the number of contracts you wish to sell.

Choose the "Sell to Open" order type and specify the number of contracts you wish to sell. Margin Requirements: Be aware of the margin requirements set by your brokerage, as selling options requires posting margin to cover potential losses.

Be aware of the margin requirements set by your brokerage, as selling options requires posting margin to cover potential losses. Monitoring Your Position: Regularly track your option position and consider appropriate adjustments or exit strategies as market conditions change.

6. How can I protect myself from downside risk like a pro?

Effective risk management is crucial when selling options. Some strategies to mitigate potential losses include:

Stop-Loss Orders: Set predefined price levels at which you automatically buy back the sold option to limit losses.

Set predefined price levels at which you automatically buy back the sold option to limit losses. Position Sizing: Avoid overleveraging by selling only a reasonable number of options relative to your account size and risk tolerance.

Avoid overleveraging by selling only a reasonable number of options relative to your account size and risk tolerance. Hedging Strategies: Use other options or underlying assets to create offsetting positions that can reduce your overall risk exposure.

Use other options or underlying assets to create offsetting positions that can reduce your overall risk exposure. Rolling Options: If a trade moves against you, consider rolling the option to a later expiration date or a different strike price to adjust your position.

7. How do I find the best markets to take premium?

Identifying favorable markets for option selling requires analyzing various factors, including:

Volatility: Higher volatility generally translates to higher option premiums. However, it also increases the risk of potential losses.

Higher volatility generally translates to higher option premiums. However, it also increases the risk of potential losses. Seasonal Trends: Certain markets exhibit predictable price patterns based on historical data or seasonal factors.

Certain markets exhibit predictable price patterns based on historical data or seasonal factors. Fundamental Analysis: Researching the underlying asset's financial health, industry outlook, and macroeconomic conditions can inform your market outlook.

Researching the underlying asset's financial health, industry outlook, and macroeconomic conditions can inform your market outlook. Technical Analysis: Utilize chart patterns, indicators, and other technical tools to identify potential price trends or support and resistance levels.

8. What is the secret of building a premium ladder?

Building a premium ladder involves selling multiple options with different strike prices and expiration dates on the same underlying asset. This approach allows investors to collect premium income from various price levels and expiration cycles.

The key is to stagger the strikes and expirations to create a layered defense against market fluctuations. As options expire or are closed out, new options can be sold to maintain the ladder structure and generate consistent income.