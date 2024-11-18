Optimization Manual for the "Bitcoin MT5 Bot" EA

This manual is for the expert advisor Bitcoin MT5 Bot

1. Introduction

Optimization allows you to fine-tune the EA's parameters to enhance its performance under different market conditions. This manual focuses on how to configure the optimization ranges (Start, Step, and Stop) to achieve the best results.

2. Initial Strategy Tester Setup





Symbol: BTCUSD (bitcoin)

BTCUSD (bitcoin) Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour)

H1 (1 Hour) Data Period: 2024.01.01 - Today

2024.01.01 - Today Initial Deposit: 1000 USD (for example)

1000 USD (for example) Leverage: 1:100 or higher

1:100 or higher Data Modeling: 1-minute OHLC

1-minute OHLC Optimization: Fast Genetic Algorithm

Fast Genetic Algorithm Optimization Goal: Maximize final balance (Balance Max). Adjust this goal as needed.

3. Optimization Parameters and Ranges

Below are the selected parameters for optimization, along with their Start, Step, and Stop values:





3.1. RSI Settings

Period for RSI 1 Calculation: Start: 10, Step: 2, Stop: 18. Purpose: Adjust RSI 1 sensitivity to better detect trend changes.

Start: 10, Step: 2, Stop: 18. Purpose: Adjust RSI 1 sensitivity to better detect trend changes. Period for RSI 2 Calculation: Start: 10, Step: 2, Stop: 18. Purpose: Similar to RSI 1 but focused on broader time confirmations.

Start: 10, Step: 2, Stop: 18. Purpose: Similar to RSI 1 but focused on broader time confirmations. Overbought Level for RSI 1: Start: 66, Step: 2, Stop: 80. Purpose: Define the threshold where the market is considered overbought.

Start: 66, Step: 2, Stop: 80. Purpose: Define the threshold where the market is considered overbought. Oversold Level for RSI 1: Start: 20, Step: 2, Stop: 34. Purpose: Set the oversold threshold for RSI 1.

Start: 20, Step: 2, Stop: 34. Purpose: Set the oversold threshold for RSI 1. Overbought Level for RSI 2: Start: 66, Step: 2, Stop: 80. Purpose: Define the overbought threshold for RSI 2 in longer timeframes.

Start: 66, Step: 2, Stop: 80. Purpose: Define the overbought threshold for RSI 2 in longer timeframes. Oversold Level for RSI 2: Start: 20, Step: 2, Stop: 34. Purpose: Similar to RSI 1 but for oversold levels in RSI 2.

Start: 20, Step: 2, Stop: 34. Purpose: Similar to RSI 1 but for oversold levels in RSI 2. Timeframe for RSI 1: Start: 5 Minutes, Step: -----, Stop: 4 Hours. Purpose: Test which timeframe works best for pattern detection.

Start: 5 Minutes, Step: -----, Stop: 4 Hours. Purpose: Test which timeframe works best for pattern detection. Timeframe for RSI 2: Start: 5 Minutes, Step: -----, Stop: 4 Hours. Purpose: Similar to RSI 1 for confirmation purposes.

3.2. Trade Control Settings

Minimum Percentage Variation to Open a Position: Start: 0.1, Step: 0.1, Stop: 5. Purpose: Define the minimum price percentage change required to open a position.

Start: 0.1, Step: 0.1, Stop: 5. Purpose: Define the minimum price percentage change required to open a position. Cooldown in H1 Bars Before Allowing the Next Trade: Start: 1, Step: 1, Stop: 24. Purpose: Adjust the number of H1 bars that must pass before a new trade can be opened.

Start: 1, Step: 1, Stop: 24. Purpose: Adjust the number of H1 bars that must pass before a new trade can be opened. Max Allowed Drawdown Percentage (optional but recommended): Start: 1, Step: 1, Stop: 100. Purpose: Set the maximum allowable loss percentage to close all positions.

3.3. Profit Settings

Target Profit Percentage: Start: 0.2, Step: 0.2, Stop: 2. Purpose: Specify the target profit percentage per trade.

Start: 0.2, Step: 0.2, Stop: 2. Purpose: Specify the target profit percentage per trade. Profit Goal Weight: Start: 0.4, Step: 0.2, Stop: 5. Purpose: Adjust the relative weight of profits in decision-making.

3.4. Trend Settings

Period for Trend Determination (Slow): Start: 50, Step: 50, Stop: 2000. Purpose: Define the period for long-term trend evaluation.

Start: 50, Step: 50, Stop: 2000. Purpose: Define the period for long-term trend evaluation. Period for Trend Determination Fast: Start: 10, Step: 10, Stop: 200. Purpose: Set the period for short-term trend adjustments.

Start: 10, Step: 10, Stop: 200. Purpose: Set the period for short-term trend adjustments. Timeframe for Fast Trend: Start: 5 Minutes, Step: -----, Stop: 1 Hour. Purpose: Explore which timeframe is most effective for fast trend detection.

Start: 5 Minutes, Step: -----, Stop: 1 Hour. Purpose: Explore which timeframe is most effective for fast trend detection. Timeframe for Slow Trend: Start: 30 Minutes, Step: -----, Stop: 4 Hours. Purpose: Evaluate the best timeframe for detecting slow trends.

4. Step-by-Step Optimization Process

Select the EA: Open the Strategy Tester and select "Bitcoin MT5 Bot." Set Initial Parameters: Adjust the default values in the Inputs section. Enable Parameters for Optimization: Check the boxes for the described parameters. Configure Optimization Ranges: Ensure the Start, Step, and Stop values match the ranges provided. Run the Optimization: Click Start and monitor the progress.

5. Result Analysis

Final Balance: Focus on configurations that maximize the final balance.

Focus on configurations that maximize the final balance. Relative Drawdown: Ensure the drawdown aligns with your risk tolerance.

Ensure the drawdown aligns with your risk tolerance. Number of Trades: Select configurations with an appropriate number of trades, preferably over 100.



