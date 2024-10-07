An Introduction to inni

We at inni are thrilled to announce our participation in the MQL Market Store. Our suite of tools is the culmination of the extensive experience of Mr. Fridfinnsson, a seasoned professional trader. With 22 years in the FX markets and 15 years dedicated to designing his own systems, his vast knowledge and expertise are invaluable assets to our offerings.

We are launching our new product line starting with MQL5 Indicators, soon to be followed by Expert Advisors (EAs) that we are proud to share with you. We invite you to visit our website at cc.inni.cc, where you can chat with us directly or leave a message. We look forward to assisting you.



