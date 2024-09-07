Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for September 09 – 13, 2024





EUR/USD: Markets Await ECB and Fed Meetings





● If the US economy is growing, investors buy up dollars to invest in the US stock market. As a result, the DXY Dollar Index rises. But as soon as the dark shadow of an impending recession falls over the rosy picture, the countdown begins. Moreover, an economic slowdown signals to the Fed that it's time to ease monetary policy (QE) and lower interest rates.

The next Fed meeting is very soon: on 18 September. Back in July, several FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) members were ready to vote for a rate cut. However, they left it unchanged, deciding to wait until early autumn and make a decision based on more up-to-date macroeconomic indicators. In fact, hardly any market participants doubt that the borrowing cost will be cut by 25 basis points. But what if the decision is postponed again? Or, conversely, the rate is cut by 50 basis points at once? The result will depend, among other things, on the data that Fed officials received last week.

● It seems that the US economy is not facing a deep recession. However, no spectacular surge should be expected either. Data released on 3 and 5 September showed that the Manufacturing PMI stood at 47.2 points, which is higher than the previous figure of 46.8, but below expectations of 47.5. This indicator remains below the key 50.0 threshold, which separates growth from contraction. The services sector, on the other hand, performed significantly better, with activity reaching 55.7 compared to the previous value of 55.0 and the forecast of 55.2.

As for the labour market, the number of initial jobless claims for the week fell from 223K to 227K (forecast 231K).

At the very end of the workweek, on Friday, 6 August, the US Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics report showed that the number of new jobs created outside the agricultural sector (Non-Farm Payrolls) increased by 142K, below the forecast of 164K but significantly higher than July’s figure of 89K. (It's important to note that the latter figure was revised downwards from 114K to 89K.) Unemployment in the US dropped to 4.2% last month from 4.3% in July.

Average hourly earnings in the private sector increased by 0.4% (m/m) in August compared to the previous month, reaching $35.21 per hour. Wage inflation rose to 3.8% from 3.6% in July.

● These figures did not provide any clear advantage to either bulls or bears. The recently released aggregate GDP data for the 20 Eurozone countries also had little impact on market sentiment. According to Eurostat, the Eurozone economy grew by 0.6% year-on-year in Q2, which was in line with both the forecast and the previous figure. On a quarterly basis, growth was 0.2%, compared to the forecast and the previous value of 0.3%.

● As a result, following the release of the US Department of Labor report on 6 September, the EUR/USD pair first hit a weekly high of 1.1155, then dropped to 1.1065, rose again, dropped once more, and ultimately finished the five-day period at 1.1085. Expert opinions on its short-term performance were divided as follows: 40% of analysts voted for a strengthening of the dollar and a decline in the pair, while 60% predicted its rise. In technical analysis on D1, the majority of trend indicators favour the bulls, with 85% on the green side and 15% supporting the red. Among oscillators, 40% are painted green, 35% red, and the remaining 25% are neutral-grey. The nearest support for the pair is located in the 1.1025-1.1040 zone, followed by 1.0880-1.0910, 1.0780-1.0805, 1.0725, 1.0665-1.0680, and 1.0600-1.0620. Resistance zones are found around 1.1120-1.1150, then 1.1180-1.1200, 1.1240-1.1275, 1.1385, 1.1485-1.1505, 1.1670-1.1690, and 1.1875-1.1905.

● As for the economic calendar, the upcoming week promises to be quite eventful. On Tuesday, 10 September, Germany's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be released. The inflation theme will continue the following day with the publication of the US CPI figures. On the same day, debates between US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are scheduled. On Thursday, 12 September, the European Central Bank (ECB) will hold a meeting to decide on interest rates and the overall direction of its monetary policy. Naturally, the press conference and comments from ECB leaders following the meeting will be of great interest. Additionally, Thursday will bring the usual release of initial jobless claims figures, along with the US Producer Price Index (PPI). The five-day period will conclude on Friday the 13th with the release of the University of Michigan’s US Consumer Sentiment Index.





CRYPTOCURRENCIES: "Fainting Spell" and "Heat Death" for Bitcoin, "Sewer" for Altcoins

● September has only just begun, but it is already justifying its title as a bear month, one of the worst for investors. Historical data indicates that the average decline in bitcoin's price during this first autumn month was 6.18%. The optimism of chart analysis enthusiasts has thus far not helped the BTC/USD pair. The base of the bullish "flag" continues to sag downward sadly. The formation of the "cup and handle" is also not completing, after which bitcoin was expected to soar to $110,000 by the end of the year. There has been no surge so far, but bearish forecasts are becoming more and more…

● According to Ecoinometrics, bitcoin has lost its lead among high-capitalisation assets in terms of RAROC (Risk-Adjusted Return on Capital). The first cryptocurrency was surpassed by shares of graphics processor developer Nvidia, while gold is now closely trailing behind BTC. Nvidia's shares have risen by 142% since the start of 2024, while bitcoin has only gained 35% during the same period. Ethereum lags even further behind, with an increase of just 5%.

Peter Schiff, President of Euro Pacific Capital and a well-known bitcoin critic, noted that while the first cryptocurrency has risen in price since the beginning of the year, the real growth occurred only in the first two months, driven by the hype surrounding the launch of spot BTC-ETFs in the US. "If you didn’t buy bitcoin at the beginning of January, you have no profit. In fact, the vast majority of people who bought bitcoin this year, either directly or through ETFs, are losing money," stated the "gold bug" Schiff.

He emphasised that physical gold has steadily increased in value throughout 2024, and the hopes of crypto-enthusiasts that BTC would surpass this precious metal or match it in market capitalisation are becoming increasingly elusive. Schiff added that while he is open to new developments, he has yet to encounter any convincing argument that would change his strongly negative stance on bitcoin. The businessman is confident that sooner or later the price of digital gold will collapse to zero, bankrupting all holders of this cryptocurrency.

● The investor known by the pseudonym Nick Crypto Crusade painted an equally bleak picture of the digital asset market. In his publication titled "The Bull Rally is Cancelled, and Altcoin Season Will Never Begin," he noted that ordinary traders are in a state of pessimism, as they don't believe a bull season is coming anytime soon, and sell off their bitcoins whenever the price approaches $70,000. In his view, the current situation resembles the events of 2022, when the market was dominated by a bearish trend, and no one could see light at the end of the tunnel. Nick Crypto Crusade concluded that people are leaning towards the idea that bitcoin will drop to $40,000 or even lower, and that an altcoin season will never start.

A similar forecast was made by former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes. He outlined a scenario in which BTC could fall to $50,000, while altcoins could collapse entirely, landing in the "sewer." Hayes attributed this to changes in the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet under the Reverse Repo Program (RRP). A higher RRP balance effectively removes liquidity from the financial system, keeping money inactive on the balance sheet of the US central bank and preventing it from being reinvested or used for borrowing. According to Hayes, "As soon as RRP started to rise to $120 billion, bitcoin fainted."

● Experts from the Outlier Ventures platform have stated that halving has ceased to have an impact on bitcoin. In their view, 2016 was the last year when the reduction in miner rewards had a fundamental effect on the price of the first cryptocurrency. CryptoQuant also looked into the past and noted that the number of active wallets is currently as low as it was in 2021. "We are observing a decrease in overall network activity, with fewer transactions, which may reflect a decline in interest in using the bitcoin blockchain. This sense of disinterest is negatively affecting the price, coinciding with low trading volume figures," summarise the CryptoQuant experts.

● Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano and co-founder of Ethereum, stated that the crypto industry no longer needs bitcoin. According to him, bitcoin has turned into a religious symbol, which dooms its ecosystem. "98% of the changes in the industry are happening outside of the first cryptocurrency," writes Hoskinson. "The hash rate of the digital gold blockchain will decrease, and it will slowly transition to heat death."

As an example, the Cardano founder referred to the situation with the Windows operating system, which stopped innovating, leading users to switch to Android and iOS devices. Hoskinson noted that he had repeatedly urged bitcoin developers to adopt innovations, but the community ignored his initiatives.

● Given the above, one might ask: Is everything really so bad, and are there no more hopes for growth? As the ancient Greek philosopher Diogenes of Sinope once said, hope dies last. Therefore, it's always worth hoping for the best. The aforementioned Arthur Hayes is quite optimistic about the long-term development of the crypto market, as he expects the US Federal Reserve to ease its monetary policy.

Of course, the recent price declines have scared off many small crypto holders and short-term speculators, who have started selling off their reserves. On the other hand, large investors have continued to accumulate. According to the analytics firm Santiment, this category includes wallet holders with between 10 and 10,000 BTC. Due to this redistribution, whales now control nearly 67% of the total circulating supply of coins. The fact that major investors are accumulating digital gold suggests their positive expectations for its future price growth.

● A similar conclusion, based on other metrics, is drawn by Willy Woo, one of the most popular figures in crypto analysis. He pointed out that long-term bitcoin holders currently control over 14 million BTC, or 71% of the circulating supply. In his view, such significant accumulation by HODLers is a positive sign of market stabilization. Willy Woo noted that bears are gradually starting to lose their dominance.

The Fed's interest rate decision on 18 September will, of course, be crucial. However, according to Woo, the first cryptocurrency is likely to remain in a sideways trend throughout September. Unless extraordinary events occur over the next few weeks, significant changes in bitcoin's price can be expected only at the beginning of October. According to Willy Woo, predictions from some experts that BTC could surpass the $65,000 mark in the short term are unlikely to come true. Reaching a new all-time high (ATH) may take a few more months, possibly happening by the end of the year.

● In their report, specialists from the crypto exchange Bitfinex also highlighted the impact of the US Fed's rate decision on bitcoin's price. The exchange's analysts believe that "a 25 basis point cut will likely signal the start of a loosening cycle, which could lead to a long-term increase in bitcoin’s price as liquidity grows and recession fears ease." However, if the rate is cut by 50 basis points, it could trigger an immediate price spike, followed by "a correction as recession fears intensify."

Bitfinex analysts do not rule out that, as a result of increased volatility during this period, the BTC/USD pair could temporarily lose 15-20% of its value.

● At the end of the week, bitcoin and the crypto market as a whole experienced another bearish attack. The crash followed the decline of the S&P 500 stock index, largely driven by bad news related to Nvidia. The US Department of Justice's Antitrust Division is conducting a major investigation into the company, which significantly alarmed investors with stakes in AI.

As of the time of writing, on the evening of Friday, 6 September, the BTC/USD pair is trading around $52,650. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization has fallen below the psychologically important level of $2.0 trillion, now standing at $1.87 trillion (compared to $2.07 trillion a week ago). Bitcoin's Crypto Fear & Greed Index has plummeted from 34 to 22 points, moving from the Fear zone into Extreme Fear territory.

CRYPTOCURRENCIES: "Playful" Solana and Ripple Forecasts

● Former Goldman Sachs executive and now CEO and Co-Founder of Real Vision, Raoul Pal, believes that gaming applications using cryptocurrencies are on the verge of a breakthrough. The transition from Web2 to Web3 will be a major catalyst for change in both the gaming industry and the blockchain space. As a result, we may witness an explosive surge in user interest in such applications in the coming months. According to Raoul Pal, this will trigger a wave of large-scale trading in crypto-assets used in these games. Solana is expected to play a leading role in this development, as a significant number of new tokens are being created on its network.

● Despite Ripple's victory over the SEC (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission), XRP has been unable to solidify its position above the critical resistance level of $0.60 (currently priced at $0.5069). However, according to some analysts, the altcoin could still end the year with moderate price growth, potentially reaching $0.66 per coin. Experts at CoinCodex suggest a target of $1.10. But even this is not the limit—XRP maximalists do not rule out the possibility of the token reaching $1.50 by the end of the year. Their forecast is based on XRP's "unique position in the financial sector, considering its focus on cross-border payments and partnerships with major financial institutions."

NordFX Analytical Group

https://nordfx.com/

Disclaimer: These materials are not an investment recommendation or a guide for working on financial markets and are for informational purposes only. Trading on financial markets is risky and can lead to a complete loss of deposited funds.

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