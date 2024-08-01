PASS THE CONCEPT TRADING CHALLENGE EASY AND FAST USING HIDDEN TREASURES 200% IN FEW TRADING WEEKS

Hidden Treasures EA is an advanced multiple strategy institutional trading system that incorporates non deterministic finite automata in making trading decisions on Solana. It has sets of rules which enables it to analyse price data and correlate it to the various price patterns for confirmation before it makes any trading decision on Solana. It uses aggressive technical analysis conditions which enables it to maximize profitability. The technical analysis is based on the various price movements, patterns, trends, retracements and reversals which are carefully coded into the system. This expert advisor is developed from an institutional perspective, defiling archaic and inconsistent retail trading strategies/principles and ushering in a new trading algorithm based on institutional risk managements. All trades are protected with a hard and tight stop loss which is maximum of 0.2% risk of the equity per trade. More strategies, trading instruments and configurations may be implemented as this trading system will be updated and supported. Please use the recommended broker for both your back testing and live trading - other broker have different lot sizing, pricing, spreads and commissions.

Solana is one of the most traded cryptocurrencies with over $80 billion market capitalisation and trades 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. So many brokers has listed the pair SOLUSD such as ICMarkets, Fusions market, OX Securities etc but the broker with the best trading conditions as regards to Hidden Treasures is OX securities. Please do not use any other broker if you want to trade this instrument using Hidden Treasures.





Passing The Concept Trading Prop Firm Challenge Using Hidden Treasures - Message me in this regard for details and setup. Trade 24 hour in a day and 7 days in a week market and maximise your potential for profitability. Live Signal Solana (SOLUSD) on OX Securities Launching Promo Price: 599 USD. The next price will be 799 USD and the final price will be 1199 USD. Limited copies may apply. Pease read the product description very well, ensure OX securities is available to your country of residence before your purchase and message me immediately with a screenshot of your purchase for guidance of any sort.





Further Information

Hidden Treasures does not use any risky strategies such as grid averaging or martingale that will blow your account. There is no tricky large stop loss to get high accuracy for a while and then lose big to wipe out the profit; just to deceive traders and make sales. There is no multiple entries of trades or holding more than one trade at a time. Hidden Treasures enters one trade at a time and there is no further deposits of fund to reduce drawdown. These high accuracy trading robots are just cheats with large/massive stop loss with no risk to reward ratios, does not cut losses short and have fallen short of institutional trading standards. They are just produced to make you feel good for a moment, take money from you and then you lose your money.

With Hidden Treasure, trades will hit tight stop loss often as well as trailing stop and take profit. Some of the inputs such as stop loss, take profit, and other important variable inputs are set at default to maintain institutional standard risk management. Please use only the set files provided by the author and any other recommendations strictly.

How many EAs have you bought? Are you truly making consistent profits while using those EAs that you have bought? Look no further! Read this product description very carefully and study the trading signals provided. Then make your decision to purchase Hidden Treasures or not.





Back Testing Hidden Treasures EA

The back testing of this system must be done using the broker OX Security only. Other brokers have different lot sizing, pricing, spreads and commissions on Solana. Hidden Treasures may not even run on other brokers or will likely produce bad results. Please also run the EA live on only Ox Securities and no other broker. On back testing, set lot 10, then select institutional risk level "Solana 10" for 1000 USD or lot 100, then select institutional risk level "Solana 100" for 10000 USD. Also, set trading time 0 and Friday close 0 respectively.





Installations

On setup, ensure you change the name of the EA on the comment field and the magic number as well. Please also choose the standard deviation that you would like to trade with from the dropdown list. The list available have been tested and good to go. This is to make it difficult for the brokers to recognise the EA from various users. An additional strategy is underway and will be release as soon as it is ready to give the EA more trading opportunities to make more profits.

Solana (SOLUSD)

Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5.

Timeframe: M1.

Minimum Balance: 100 USD.

Trading Pair: SOLANA (SOLUSD).

Account Type: Standard Account on OX Securities

Broker: Use the Signal broker OX SECURITIES ONLY and no other broker

Risk: Maximum of 0.2% per trade (slippage may slightly exceed this value).

Lot: 1 for 100 USD, 10 for 1000 USD and 100 for 10000 USD









Features of Hidden Treasures

Institutional Trading standards.

Trade 24 hour in a day and 7 days in a week.

No further deposits of fund to signal account to reduce drawdown.



Multiple (HFT) Strategy that works.

No martingale, grid averaging, and dangerous strategies.

Pass your PROP Firm accounts (The Concept Trading).

No large stop loss to get higher accuracies

Hard/tight stop loss and advanced dynamic take profit.

Carefully and correctly programmed.

Easy to install; set files are already configured.





Parameters:

Use Randomisation: Must be set true to enable EA take more profit than the TP value during favourable market condition.Trading Time "0" is Disable: Set the trading time based on your country to filter out high spread during market overlap.Friday Close Time "0" is Disable: This is the time EA exits all open positions and stop trading on Fridays.Institutional Risk Levels: This is the auto lot which is based on Institutional trading risk management.Maximum Spread "0" is Disable: Spread filter to prevent EA from executing trades during high Spread.Order Comment: EA prints the name on all orders - please change the name.Magic Number: Unique Identifier of the EA - please change magic number.Normalisation: A factor EA uses in to sport entry opportunitiesUse High Precision Execution: Set true to use High precision execution else EA will use normal execution.High Precision Execution: The exact price range at which and order could be executed.Standard Deviation: Standard deviation that determines when an order could be executed.Use Trailing Stop: Set true to use trailing stop.Trailing Start: Number of points for Trailing to activate.Trailing Step: Number of points Stop Loss steps to protect a profit trade.









Hidden Treasures is not for everybody. Hidden Treasures is not for you if;

1. You want an Expert Advisor that will make 100% profit for you every month.

2. You want an Expert Advisor that will win all the trades and never lose trades.

3. You will not adhere to the author’s instructions.

4. You will not accept both the losses/profits and be patient for at least three months for overall results.

5. You think and believe that back testing results show true test of the performance of any trading system.

6. If you think Expert Advisor will make profit every month.

7. You want to use one trading system/strategy to trade many Instruments and all brokers and expect the same results.

8. If you rush to review a product without even using it up to one full month for a substantial number of trades.

9. If you can not trade with Ox Securities, do not purchase this EA.

10. If you are a greedy trader that will violet the risk management standards.





Disclaimer:

Back testing results cannot show the true test of the performance of any trading system. The past performance shows the likelihood of any EAs being profitable in the future but does not mean that it will produce the exact results. The Forex market is dynamic; please run first on demo account to know and understand how it executes trades, takes profits, recovers draw downs and losses before deploying it on the live account. Use the exact set files and risk management standards provided. You must use the same broker as the signal; this is strictly and highly recommended.

Trading leveraged products come with a lot of risk that may cause you to lose money. Ensure you use money you can afford to let run on any trading systems which will not affect your everyday life and finances.

Hidden Treasure EA is only published and sold on this account on MQL5. Please do not purchase any Hidden Treasures elsewhere or any EA that looks similar or trades the same instrument in place of Hidden Treasures.

ACCOUNT MONITORING FOR PASSING THE CONCEPT TRADING PROF FIRM CHALLENGE

INVESTOR: +g4pVeJq

The Concept Trading Prop Firm Challenge Results







