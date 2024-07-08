Optimization of MA7 Flax C1 | RoboForex-Pro | 2014 – 2024 | EURUSD | D1

Expert advisor: MA7 Flax C1
Broker: RoboForex-Pro
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Period: 2014 – 2024
Symbol: EURUSD
Timeframe: D1
Initial deposit: $1000
Goal: find the settings with the highest profit
OptSet_1.set – set file with a set of parameters for optimization
This set optimizes the indicator settings and stoploss and takeprofit settings, which are measured in points.
Position opening settings
'MA7 Flax' settings
ATR period
ATR multiplier, coeff
Remove subsequent arrows
Position closing settings
StopLoss, points
TakeProfit, points
Result: Maximum profit 368.55$
OptSet_2.set
This set optimizes the indicator settings and stoploss and takeprofit settings, which are calculated based on the ATR indicator.
Position opening settings
'MA7 Flax' settings
ATR period
ATR multiplier, coeff
Remove subsequent arrows
Position closing settings
StopLoss, ATR coeff
TakeProfit, ATR coeff
Result: Maximum profit 674.60$
OptSet_3.set
This set optimizes the settings from OptSet_1.set plus money management settings.
Money management settings
Risk per trade, perc
Position opening settings
'MA7 Flax' settings
ATR period
ATR multiplier, coeff
Remove subsequent arrows
Position closing settings
StopLoss, points
TakeProfit, points
Result: Maximum profit 3980.02$
OptSet_4.set
This set optimizes the settings from OptSet_2.set plus money management settings.
Money management settings
Risk per trade, perc
Position opening settings
'MA7 Flax' settings
ATR period
ATR multiplier, coeff
Remove subsequent arrows
Position closing settings
StopLoss, ATR coeff
TakeProfit, ATR coeff
Result: Maximum profit 10293.24$
Expert advisors 'MA7 Flax С1':
Attached below are the set files for optimization and the optimization results in Excel files.
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