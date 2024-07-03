Optimization of MA7 Aster C1 | RoboForex-Pro | 2014 – 2024 | EURUSD | D1

Expert advisor: MA7 Aster C1
Broker: RoboForex-Pro
Period: 2014 – 2024
Symbol: EURUSD
Timeframe: D1
Initial deposit: $1000
Goal: find the settings with the highest profit
OptSet_1 – set file with a set of parameters for optimization
This set optimizes:
Position opening settings
'MA7 Aster' settings
Period
Minimum distance, points
Position closing settings
StopLoss, points
TakeProfit, points
Result: Maximum profit 300.05$
OptSet_2
This set optimizes:
Position opening settings
'MA7 Aster' settings
Period
Minimum distance, points
Position closing settings
StopLoss, ATR coeff
TakeProfit, ATR coeff
ATR settings
Period
Result: Maximum profit 911.05$
OptSet_3
This set optimizes:
Money management settings
Risk per trade, perc
Position opening settings
'MA7 Aster' settings
Period
Minimum distance, points
Position closing settings
StopLoss, points
TakeProfit, points
Result: Maximum profit 71920.46$
OptSet_4
This set optimizes:
Money management settings
Risk per trade, perc
Position opening settings
'MA7 Aster' settings
Period
Minimum distance, points
Position closing settings
StopLoss, ATR coeff
TakeProfit, ATR coeff
ATR settings
Period
Result: Maximum profit 5676.25$
Expert advisors 'MA7 Aster С1':
Attached below are the set files for optimization and the optimization results in Excel files.
Subscribe to the MA7 Space channel to receive notifications about new programs, updates and other information.
Ask questions in the profile on the MQL5.