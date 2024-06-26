How I Passed the "Prop Firm Challenge" in One Trading Day
Trading Strategies

How I Passed the "Prop Firm Challenge" in One Trading Day

26 June 2024, 17:48
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
279

Hello traders,


On the folowing video i am trading  Prop Firm Challenge using  <Supply Demand EA ProBot>.

You are able to see all the trading parameters that i used on Trading Panel, all the trades that were placed and how i managed them.

In total i placed 5 trades and i managed to get more than $10k in profit within a trading session.


You can check the <Supply Demand EA ProBot> on the following links:


MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116645

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117023



If you have any questions or any trading ideas feel free to contact me


Email: high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com

#supply demand expert advisor probot trading prop firm challenge