ChatGPT helped me pass the FTMO Challenge and find a FREE VPS



FREE VPS is here --> VPS

EA created with ChatGPT is here --> ChatGPT_AI_EA

With nearly 17 years of experience as a Manager in major Day Trading companies and Brokers, I would like to start with some concise advice for you.

Section 1: Choosing the Right Broker

As Warren Buffett once said, “In looking for people to hire, you look for three qualities: integrity, intelligence, and energy. And if they don't have the first, the other two will kill you.”

There are thousands of Forex "Companies" where profit withdrawal is impossible by definition! Therefore, without a 100% honest company, it's not even worth starting!

How to Find an Honest Forex Broker:

Serious Regulation: We trust FCA, ASIC, IIROC , and CySEC . Experience shows that these regulators genuinely resolve issues in favor of clients.

We trust , and . Experience shows that these regulators genuinely resolve issues in favor of clients. Trusted Advice: Seek advice from a trusted person with real profit withdrawal experience. Usually, the first criterion is sufficient.

Only after finding a broker you can trust with any amount and profit should you proceed.

2. Understanding Trading Conditions

In the world of Forex trading, the right conditions can be crucial for your success. For traders using Expert Advisors (EAs), optimizing trading conditions is essential for maximizing profits and minimizing risks. Among reliable brokers, look for those offering:

Low Spreads: Low spreads reduce trading costs and increase profitability.

Fast Execution: Fast execution ensures your EA can enter and exit trades at desired prices. However, if your EA is not highly sensitive and works on candle patterns, this might be less critical.

Reliable Platform: A stable trading platform minimizes downtime and ensures the smooth operation of your EA. All trading systems can experience rare outages; with a reputable broker, there should not be frequent complaints about such issues in reviews.

Must check reviews on Trustpilot.com, which filters out scam reviews.

I recommend studying the percentage of negative reviews and scrolling through the latest dozen.

3. Maximizing Your Trading Account

To get the most out of your trading account, consider the following:

Account Type: Choose an account specifically designed for EA trading, such as an ECN or STP account.

Choose an account specifically designed for EA trading, such as an ECN or STP account. Proper Funding: Ensure your account is adequately funded to meet margin requirements and effectively support your trading strategy.

Ensure your account is adequately funded to meet margin requirements and effectively support your trading strategy. Leverage: Use leverage wisely to amplify your trading power, but avoid overleveraging, which can increase risks.

4: ChatGPT Innovations with ChatGPT have revolutionized trading strategies, providing advanced and adaptive trading algorithms to enhance performance. After being impressed by a few videos about using ChatGPT in trading, I created my own EA with ChatGPT's help --> here

The initial results were unbelievable.

5: Bonuses and VPS It's often possible to find attractive offers including free VPS and bonuses ranging from 20% to 100%. Recently, we discovered an offer that includes: Competitive spreads

100% bonus (up to $5000)

Free VPS

Free Risk Management Tools EAs I believe this is the best offer I've ever seen!

2 x CPU Core

3GB RAM

80 GB SSD Space

Windows 2016/19/22

Using One VPS for Both Trade Broker and FTMO Account - FREE - No minimum volume is required FREE VPS for FX and FTMO --> https://www.robot4trade.com/ vps Good luck, guys! David I.



