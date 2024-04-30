Predicting crypto with technical indicators: 30.04.2024

BASIS.

2: DAILY.

Daily chart represenst the huge divergence of fast and slow moving averages, which prohibits any further long-term trend untill they won't converge back. Untill that the price is most likely will shrink between them. It has already 'saw' the fast MA as a resistance level.

The only solid support here is 50-51k zone BTC (2500-2600 ETH, which has the same picture) — the same level as in the weekly chart. And the time horizon of that convergence will probably be the same — till october-2024.







