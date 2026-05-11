Golden Queen Spike Indicator MT5

The Golden Queen Spike Indicator: Your Guide to Mastering Synthetic Index Spikes

Introduction

The Golden Queen Spike Indicator is a powerful tool for trading JpMarkets Boom 300 and Crash 300 synthetic indices on the M1 (1-minute) timeframe . This guide equips traders of all levels with a clear roadmap to capture explosive price reversals using advanced algorithms and smart money concepts. Learn how to use the indicator’s precise signals, implement an effective trading strategy, and manage risk to excel in synthetic indices.

Access Now: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176122

How It Works

The indicator leverages advanced algorithms, ICT smart money concepts, and price action analysis to detect high-probability price reversals in Boom 300 and Crash 300 markets.

Key Features





Clear Signals: Blue arrows (buy, upward spikes) and red arrows (sell, downward crashes) mark precise entry points on your chart.

Instant Notifications: Real-time push notifications to your smartphone (Android/iOS) and audible alerts on your computer.

Automated Risk Management: Pre-calculated stop-loss (SL) and three take-profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) tailored to market volatility.

Non-Repainting Signals: Locked-in signals ensure reliability.

Trend-Aware Design: Displays bullish or bearish trends across multiple timeframes (M1 to H4, if enabled) for informed decisions.

Symbol-Specific Precision: Optimized for Boom 300 and Crash 300 on the M1 timeframe.

User-Friendly: Works with default settings, with customizable alert options (one-time or continuous).

Signal Generation

Buy Signal (Blue Arrow): Indicates an upward spike on Boom 300.

Sell Signal (Red Arrow): Signals a downward crash on Crash 300.

Each signal includes: entry price, SL, TP1, TP2, TP3, and trend context (bullish/bearish) via notifications, e.g., “Buy Boom 300, TP1: [price], TP2: [price], TP3: [price], SL: [price], Trend: Bullish.”

Trading Strategy

This strategy combines precise signals with trend awareness to maximize profits in the fast-paced Boom 300 and Crash 300 markets.

Step 1: Enter the Trade

Blue Arrow (Buy): Enter a buy order at the signal price for an upward spike on Boom 300.

Red Arrow (Sell): Enter a sell order for a downward crash on Crash 300.

Trend Tip: Signals aligned with the trend (buy in bullish, sell in bearish) have higher success rates. Counter-trend signals are riskier but can be profitable with strict risk management.

Step 2: Set Stop-Loss and Take-Profit

Each signal provides:

Entry Price: Aligned with the arrow.

Stop-Loss (SL): Limits losses, dynamically set based on market volatility.

Take-Profit Levels (TP1, TP2, TP3): Exit points for scalping or capturing full spikes.

Set these levels immediately upon receiving the signal.

Step 3: Manage the Trade

At TP1: Move SL to entry price (break-even) to eliminate risk, especially for counter-trend trades.

At TP2: Take partial profits (50-100%) or hold for TP3 based on your goals.

At TP3: Close for maximum gains or trail SL to lock in 90% of profits.

Trend-Based Risk Adjustment

Buy in Bearish Trend: Reduce risk (0.5-1%) and move SL to break-even at TP1.

Buy in Bullish Trend: Increase risk (1.5-2%) for larger upward spikes.

Sell in Bullish Trend: Reduce risk and move SL to break-even at TP1.

Sell in Bearish Trend: Increase risk to capitalize on downward momentum.

Risk Management Essentials

Discipline is critical for trading success. Follow these rules:

Risk Per Trade: Limit to 1-2% of your account.

Profit Locking: Move SL to break-even at TP1 for counter-trend trades.

Trend Alignment: Increase risk for with-trend signals, reduce for counter-trend.

Broker Compatibility: Use Deriv ($100 minimum deposit).

Symbol Restriction: Apply only to Boom 300 or Crash 300 on M1 timeframe.





Disclaimer: Trading carries risk. Test on a demo account first and never risk more than you can afford to lose.





Unlock your trading potential with the Golden Queen Spike Indicator.

Download Now: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/176122





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Note: Use only on Boom 300 and Crash 300 on the M1 timeframe with Jp Markets Broker.

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