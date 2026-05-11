⏳ 9 Days Left | Nova Launch Pricing Ends May 20, 2026

Nova DNA Trader is at its lowest price ever. That changes on May 20, permanently.

Nova DNA Trader - $69 until May 20

If You Are Still Looking For The Right EA, Stop Looking. Try This Instead

The problem with looking for the right EA is that every single one of them looks right until it does not. Beautiful backtest. Incredible live signal for six months. Then one bad stretch and the account is gone because nobody told you there was a martingale running underneath.

Nova DNA Trader is not that. There is no martingale. No grid. No position stacking. No hidden logic waiting for the wrong conditions to reveal itself. A stop loss on every trade. A clear rule that either works or exits cleanly when it does not.

It is slow. It is selective. It trades only when structure and momentum agree. That means fewer trades and more patience required. But it also means no blowups, no surprises, and a system that is built to still be running correctly a year from now.

Try It Before You Decide

Free demo in the Strategy Tester. Seven major forex pairs built in. Run any of them across 16 years of data before you commit to anything. See the full picture. Then decide.

9 days at $69. Then $199 permanently.

Download The Free Demo | $69 Until May 20

Questions — reach out directly. I read everything.