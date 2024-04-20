All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Trading Systems All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Systems Trendscanner on the go 20 April 2024, 19:26 Gabor Bocsak 0 181 Trendscanner on the go https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116017?source=Site+Market+MT4+Indicator+New+Rating006 #Trend, forex, colors Source To add comments, please log in or register European stocks flat as markets weigh Iran tensions, await: What Breaks First in Your MT5 Strategy? Analytics & Forecasts 29 0 Gold Trading EAs - Breakout or Grid are the only options? Trading Systems 59 0 🤖 Make the MT5 AI Assistant Easy to Use with a Simple Menu My Trading 47 0 Sunday Market Preparation: Build Your Plan Before Monday Trading Systems 38 0 The cat's almost out of the bag! (Stealth Project Preview) Trading Strategies 45 0 Stop Second-Guessing Every Buy and Sell Trading Systems 54 0 Stop Trading Half the Picture: See All Six Timeframes at Once Trading Systems 45 0 A 90-Day Trading Plan for Beginners Analytics & Forecasts 55 0 How to Avoid FOMO in Trading: A Beginner’s Guide to Stop Chasing Price My Trading 50 0 1 Trump’s Truth API:🥲When Information Speed Becomes a Financial Advantage Market News 44 0 Trend Reader Indicator Trading Systems 12 0 The Lot Size Math Most Traders Skip Trading Systems 13 0 Gold Beast MT5 EA - Backtest Results Analytics & Forecasts 21 0 The Physics of XAU/USD Price Movement Trading Systems 22 0 Overbought is not always 70, matching RSI thresholds to the market regime Trading Systems 20 0 One Week Left Analytics & Forecasts 14 0 1 Analysis of margin levels for August 25, 2026 XAUUSD Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 Indicator Overview & What It Does Trading Systems 24 0 Trading Day: Tech, tariffs & Treasuries: The Execution Logic Blind Spot Weekly Trends 22 0 How to Backtest a Trading Strategy in One Afternoon (The Manual Method Nobody Teaches) My Trading 11 0 MT5 Trade Copier Real-Time SL/TP Synchronization: Keeping Every Receiver in Sync Other 21 0 745 Smart Gold Hunter Ultimate Edition 105 Grid Scalper Pro MT5: An Adaptive Grid Architecture for MetaTrader 5 43 Thank You to the MQL5 Community MoonDog EA forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB