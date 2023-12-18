Mahalanobis Distance with the matrix libraries of MQ , and beer.

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First what is it ?
Secondly some docs
We will need :
- Covariance matrix
- Matrix inversion
- Matrix multiplication
- Vector mean
The matrix and vectors library mql5 has covers all of our needs actually.
Okay so we will build a structure that we can prep once and reuse for as long as the sample set is not changing.
What do we mean with sample set ?
A set of observations with properties .
To simplify , lets say you have 10 candles (chart candles) ,and they have OHLC . So you have 10 samples and 4 properties or 4 features.
Here is an example usage
/* collect some bar data */ double open[],high[],low[],close[]; ArrayResize(open,10,0); ArrayResize(high,10,0); ArrayResize(low,10,0); ArrayResize(close,10,0); for(int i=0;i<10;i++){ open[i]=iOpen(_Symbol,_Period,i+1); high[i]=iHigh(_Symbol,_Period,i+1); low[i]=iLow(_Symbol,_Period,i+1); close[i]=iClose(_Symbol,_Period,i+1); } //okay now these are our 4 features mahalanober M; M.setup(4,10);//4 features 10 samples //fill up the 4 features M.fill_feature(0,open); M.fill_feature(1,high); M.fill_feature(2,low); M.fill_feature(3,close); //done //now let's get the distance of sample 3 to the distribution double md=M.distanceOfSampleToDistribution(2); Print("Mahalabonis Distance of bar 2 to the distribution "+DoubleToString(md,4)); //or between 2 bars , 6th and 1st md=M.distanceOfSampleToSample(5,0); Print("Mahalabonis Distance of bar[0] to bar[5] in the distribution "+DoubleToString(md,4));
and here is the structure
struct mahalanober{ /* features is an array of vectors so you could say a 2D array . features[x][y] means we want the value of: the feature with index X the sample with index Y For example features[0][3] means we want the open price of bar 4 [0][1][2][3]... */ private: vector features[]; bool filled[]; vector feature_means; matrix covariance_matrix_inverse; int total_features,total_samples; public: mahalanober(void){reset();} ~mahalanober(void){reset();} void reset(){ total_features=0; total_samples=0; ArrayFree(features); ArrayFree(filled); feature_means.Init(0); covariance_matrix_inverse.Init(0,0); } void setup(int _total_features, int _total_samples){ total_features=_total_features; total_samples=_total_samples; ArrayResize(features,total_features,0); ArrayResize(filled,total_features,0); ArrayFill(filled,0,total_features,false); feature_means.Init(total_features); for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(features);i++){ features[i].Init(total_samples); } } bool fill_feature(int which_feature_ix, double &values_across_samples[]){ if(which_feature_ix<ArraySize(features)){ if(ArraySize(values_across_samples)==total_samples){ for(int i=0;i<total_samples;i++){ features[which_feature_ix][i]=values_across_samples[i]; } feature_means[which_feature_ix]=features[which_feature_ix].Mean(); filled[which_feature_ix]=true; //if all features are filled pull off the if(all_filled()){ calculate_inverse_covariance_matrix(); } return(true); }else{ Print("MHLNB::fill_feature::Amount of values does not match total samples"); } }else{ Print("MHLNB::fill_feature::Feature("+IntegerToString(which_feature_ix)+") does not exist"); } return(false); } double distanceOfSampleToDistribution(int which_sample){ if(all_filled()){ if(which_sample<total_samples){ //deltas of each feature with it's mean for this sample matrix term0; term0.Init(total_features,1);//1 columns , rows as many as features for(int i=0;i<total_features;i++){ term0[i][0]=features[i][which_sample]-feature_means[i]; } //the last term of the formula , we do this because we will transpose term0 matrix term3=term0; matrix term1; //term 1 is the transpose of term 0 this is where the equation starts term1=term0.Transpose(); //multiply term1 with the covariance matrix inverse matrix term2=term1.MatMul(covariance_matrix_inverse); //then the above with term 3 matrix last_term=term2.MatMul(term3); //resulting in a 1x1 matrix //of which we want the square root return(MathSqrt(last_term[0][0])); }else{ Print("MLHNB::distanceOfSampleToDistribution()::Sample ("+IntegerToString(which_sample)+") does not exist returning 0.0"); } }else{ list_unfilled("distanceOfSampleToDistribution()"); } return(0.0); } double distanceOfSampleToSample(int sample_a,int sample_b){ if(all_filled()){ if(sample_a<total_samples){ if(sample_b<total_samples){ //deltas of each feature of a minus each feature of b matrix term0; term0.Init(total_features,1);//1 columns , rows as many as features for(int i=0;i<total_features;i++){ term0[i][0]=features[i][sample_a]-features[i][sample_b]; } //the last term of the formula , we do this because we will transpose term0 matrix term3=term0; matrix term1; //term 1 is the transpose of term 0 this is where the equation starts term1=term0.Transpose(); //multiply term1 with the covariance matrix inverse matrix term2=term1.MatMul(covariance_matrix_inverse); //then the above with term 3 matrix last_term=term2.MatMul(term3); //resulting in a 1x1 matrix //of which we want the square root return(MathSqrt(last_term[0][0])); }else{ Print("MLHNB::distanceOfSampleToSample()::Sample ("+IntegerToString(sample_b)+") does not exist returning 0.0"); } }else{ Print("MLHNB::distanceOfSampleToSample()::Sample ("+IntegerToString(sample_a)+") does not exist returning 0.0"); } }else{ list_unfilled("distanceOfSampleToSample()"); } return(0.0); } private: void calculate_inverse_covariance_matrix(){ /* so what happens here ? We fill up a matrix where : each row is a sample each column is a feature */ matrix samples_by_features; samples_by_features.Init(total_samples,total_features); //fill up //loop to features for(int f=0;f<total_features;f++){ //loop to samples for(int s=0;s<total_samples;s++){ samples_by_features[s][f]=features[f][s]; } } //build covariance matrix with features in the columns , so false matrix covariance_matrix=samples_by_features.Cov(false); //but we need the inverse covariance_matrix_inverse=covariance_matrix.Inv(); } bool all_filled(){ if(total_features>0){ for(int i=0;i<total_features;i++){ if(!filled[i]){ return(false); } } return(true); } return(false); } void list_unfilled(string fx){ for(int i=0;i<total_features;i++){ if(!filled[i]){ Print("MLHNB::"+fx+"::Feature("+IntegerToString(i)+") is not filled!"); } } } };
If you see mistakes let me know
cheers