Mahalanobis Distance with the matrix libraries of MQ , and beer.

First what is it ?





Secondly some docs

Wikipedia page

We will need :

Covariance matrix

Matrix inversion

Matrix multiplication

Vector mean

The matrix and vectors library mql5 has covers all of our needs actually.

Okay so we will build a structure that we can prep once and reuse for as long as the sample set is not changing.

What do we mean with sample set ?

A set of observations with properties .

To simplify , lets say you have 10 candles (chart candles) ,and they have OHLC . So you have 10 samples and 4 properties or 4 features.

Here is an example usage

double open[],high[],low[],close[]; ArrayResize (open, 10 , 0 ); ArrayResize (high, 10 , 0 ); ArrayResize (low, 10 , 0 ); ArrayResize (close, 10 , 0 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i< 10 ;i++){ open[i]= iOpen ( _Symbol , _Period ,i+ 1 ); high[i]= iHigh ( _Symbol , _Period ,i+ 1 ); low[i]= iLow ( _Symbol , _Period ,i+ 1 ); close[i]= iClose ( _Symbol , _Period ,i+ 1 ); } mahalanober M; M.setup( 4 , 10 ); M.fill_feature( 0 ,open); M.fill_feature( 1 ,high); M.fill_feature( 2 ,low); M.fill_feature( 3 ,close); double md=M.distanceOfSampleToDistribution( 2 ); Print ( "Mahalabonis Distance of bar 2 to the distribution " + DoubleToString (md, 4 )); md=M.distanceOfSampleToSample( 5 , 0 ); Print ( "Mahalabonis Distance of bar[0] to bar[5] in the distribution " + DoubleToString (md, 4 ));

and here is the structure

struct mahalanober{ private : vector features[]; bool filled[]; vector feature_means; matrix covariance_matrix_inverse; int total_features,total_samples; public : mahalanober( void ){reset();} ~mahalanober( void ){reset();} void reset(){ total_features= 0 ; total_samples= 0 ; ArrayFree (features); ArrayFree (filled); feature_means.Init( 0 ); covariance_matrix_inverse.Init( 0 , 0 ); } void setup( int _total_features, int _total_samples){ total_features=_total_features; total_samples=_total_samples; ArrayResize (features,total_features, 0 ); ArrayResize (filled,total_features, 0 ); ArrayFill (filled, 0 ,total_features, false ); feature_means.Init(total_features); for ( int i= 0 ;i< ArraySize (features);i++){ features[i].Init(total_samples); } } bool fill_feature( int which_feature_ix, double &values_across_samples[]){ if (which_feature_ix< ArraySize (features)){ if ( ArraySize (values_across_samples)==total_samples){ for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_samples;i++){ features[which_feature_ix][i]=values_across_samples[i]; } feature_means[which_feature_ix]=features[which_feature_ix].Mean(); filled[which_feature_ix]= true ; if (all_filled()){ calculate_inverse_covariance_matrix(); } return ( true ); } else { Print ( "MHLNB::fill_feature::Amount of values does not match total samples" ); } } else { Print ( "MHLNB::fill_feature::Feature(" + IntegerToString (which_feature_ix)+ ") does not exist" ); } return ( false ); } double distanceOfSampleToDistribution( int which_sample){ if (all_filled()){ if (which_sample<total_samples){ matrix term0; term0.Init(total_features, 1 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_features;i++){ term0[i][ 0 ]=features[i][which_sample]-feature_means[i]; } matrix term3=term0; matrix term1; term1=term0.Transpose(); matrix term2=term1.MatMul(covariance_matrix_inverse); matrix last_term=term2.MatMul(term3); return ( MathSqrt (last_term[ 0 ][ 0 ])); } else { Print ( "MLHNB::distanceOfSampleToDistribution()::Sample (" + IntegerToString (which_sample)+ ") does not exist returning 0.0" ); } } else { list_unfilled( "distanceOfSampleToDistribution()" ); } return ( 0.0 ); } double distanceOfSampleToSample( int sample_a, int sample_b){ if (all_filled()){ if (sample_a<total_samples){ if (sample_b<total_samples){ matrix term0; term0.Init(total_features, 1 ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_features;i++){ term0[i][ 0 ]=features[i][sample_a]-features[i][sample_b]; } matrix term3=term0; matrix term1; term1=term0.Transpose(); matrix term2=term1.MatMul(covariance_matrix_inverse); matrix last_term=term2.MatMul(term3); return ( MathSqrt (last_term[ 0 ][ 0 ])); } else { Print ( "MLHNB::distanceOfSampleToSample()::Sample (" + IntegerToString (sample_b)+ ") does not exist returning 0.0" ); } } else { Print ( "MLHNB::distanceOfSampleToSample()::Sample (" + IntegerToString (sample_a)+ ") does not exist returning 0.0" ); } } else { list_unfilled( "distanceOfSampleToSample()" ); } return ( 0.0 ); } private : void calculate_inverse_covariance_matrix(){ matrix samples_by_features; samples_by_features.Init(total_samples,total_features); for ( int f= 0 ;f<total_features;f++){ for ( int s= 0 ;s<total_samples;s++){ samples_by_features[s][f]=features[f][s]; } } matrix covariance_matrix=samples_by_features.Cov( false ); covariance_matrix_inverse=covariance_matrix.Inv(); } bool all_filled(){ if (total_features> 0 ){ for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_features;i++){ if (!filled[i]){ return ( false ); } } return ( true ); } return ( false ); } void list_unfilled( string fx){ for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_features;i++){ if (!filled[i]){ Print ( "MLHNB::" +fx+ "::Feature(" + IntegerToString (i)+ ") is not filled!" ); } } } };

If you see mistakes let me know

cheers



