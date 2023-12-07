Effort and Result

Wyckoff again! There are various books that deal with volume-price analysis. My favorites include those by Villahermosa and Willain, linked below. The basic thing we need to clearly see on the chart is whether the price is moving due to aggressive trades or low liquidity. Or something in between...

I searched for a long time for various divergences of volume and price indicators: RSI-MFI, CCI-VCCI, EMA-VEMA, ... Well, the only clearly readable difference is MACD and WMACD - with a secret mathematical adjustment. Download the indicator and see for yourself.



https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/109542



https://www.amazon.com/Wyckoff-Methodology-Depth-Financial-Logically/dp/B09FC87LN1/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?crid=MSX85202HWG3&keywords=ruben+villahermosa&qid=1701963412&sprefix=villaher%2Caps%2C215&sr=8-1-spons&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&psc=1



https://www.amazon.com/Value-Time-Trading-through-Effective/dp/0470118733/ref=sr_1_1?crid=OUEKG8PCM249&keywords=willain&qid=1701963370&sprefix=willai%2Caps%2C310&sr=8-1