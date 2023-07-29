MQL5.com Improvement Proposal 02

A.Rating rewards ,destroy and improve

Halt the drip of $ rewards for the rating points.

The system that distributes rating points ,with or without Proposal 01 , would still be in place so you know what the distributed total would have been per week.

That weekly amount (that you spend anyway already) is then distributed to the top 100 user rating increases of that week. Proportionally .

To be eligible :

Your rating must be above 500 already

The account life must be >=4 weeks

Moderators are eligible too

This will cause a lot of spam initially because nobody will read the rules in their entirety so : B.Anti spam incentives if a moderator deletes a post they get the rating points of the post.

if a user complains about a post and a moderator takes it down ,both the user and the mod get the points of the post if the user's points can accomodate that , otherwise, they split it.

if a moderator bans a user for spam ,and, all the moderators agree with the ban (not verbally , with a voting process) the moderator gets all the rating points of the user.If the moderators do not agree the ban remains but there is no anti-spam-reward.If the votes are <50% the ban is lifted too.

if a user complains about spam and this leads to a ban for spam by a moderator ,with the same voting process ,if the votes agree the user and the moderator split the rating points of the user.

To place a complaint as a user, you "deposit" 1000 rating points which you take back if your complaint was not repetitive , or spam itself. If it was spam the 1000 points go to the moderator. C.Commercial Section Minimum rating to post 1000

Minimum account life 4 weeks

Registered as a seller

If you post a new thread on the commercial section you cannot post anywhere else for 24 hours (in the forum).

You can post new threads on the commercial section once per month.

Everything goes , 3rd party , this market , this signal service , other signal services , and ,users being registered with their real name deters scammers.

So you get the good portion of the ads from other forums and the relevant traffic.

So you get the good portion of the ads from other forums and the relevant traffic. The owner of the thread can respond once per reply freely , so the 24 hour block does not apply to their commercial thread.If there are no replies though , they cannot post a new message to their thread.

The first post of a commercial thread can be edited , but , it is saved in the history of the post for everyone to be able to check if they wish to.

Replies to other users can only be edited if they are the last reply strictly.

Commercial threads cannot be deleted by their author.

Moderators products are rolling in the first thread of the commercial section every 24 hours .

The thread is always on top of the commercial section and contains a presentation a moderator has designed themselves .

Anything goes . One moderator showcased per day .

The thread is always on top of the commercial section and contains a presentation a moderator has designed themselves . Anything goes . One moderator showcased per day . There is a section for a moderator (in their profile) to edit his rolling page for the commercial section , and / or enable disable it.





