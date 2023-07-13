Unlock Your Trading Potential with FundedNext: A Prop Trading Platform Like No Other

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FundedNext is a revolutionary prop trading firm that stands out from the rest with its unique offerings and unmatched benefits. Whether you're an experienced trader looking for a new opportunity or a budding trader seeking to prove your skills, FundedNext has two funding models tailored to suit your trading style. With generous profit-sharing, flexible challenge phases, balance-based drawdown calculations, and the promise of the best trading conditions, FundedNext is here to empower traders and reward their success.

Profit Sharing and Incentives: FundedNext distinguishes itself by offering a remarkable 15% profit sharing from the profit generated during the challenge phases. This generous incentive serves as a testament to their commitment to top traders and the promise of the world's best payout bonuses. No Time Limit, No Stress: Unlike other firms, FundedNext eliminates the anxiety of reaching profit targets within strict deadlines. With no time limits imposed during the funding challenges, traders can focus on executing their strategies with complete peace of mind. Trade at your own pace, knowing that FundedNext values your trading journey. Balance-Based Drawdown: FundedNext employs a balance-based drawdown calculation, prioritizing the balance in your account rather than the equity. This approach ensures that the maximum daily drawdown is determined based on your account balance, offering reliability and transparency in prop trading. FundedNext is committed to being the most dependable prop firm in the world. Raw Spreads and Lowest Commissions: Experience the world's best prop trading conditions with FundedNext. Raw spreads are guaranteed, even in Swap Free accounts, providing traders with a competitive edge. Moreover, FundedNext offers the lowest commissions in the industry, with only $3 per round lot on FX pairs and commodities, and $0 per round lot on indices. Keep more of your profits with FundedNext. Two Funding Models: To create a comfortable trading environment, FundedNext presents two funding models designed to match different trading styles. Regardless of the model you choose, you will enjoy a 15% profit share as a reward for your performance, even during the assessment phases.

Funding Model 1: Evaluation The Evaluation model assesses your trading skills through two phases, with a realistic profit target to be achieved. Upon hitting the target, you receive a funded account with an impressive initial profit share of 80%. Your profit share can increase up to 90% based on your trading skills.

Funding Model 2: Express Tailored for expert traders, the Express model allows you to pursue an ambitious profit target with no time limit. Once you achieve the target, you gain access to a funded account with a 60% profit share. As you continue to showcase your trading prowess, your profit share can increase up to 90%.

Additional Benefits: FundedNext goes above and beyond to support traders in their journey towards success. Here are some additional benefits you can enjoy:

5% Daily Drawdown: With a maximum daily drawdown of 5%, you can manage risk effectively while aiming for profitable trades.

10% Overall Drawdown: Traders are allowed a maximum loss of 10% from the initial account balance, providing a safety net during challenging market conditions.

Profit Target (5% to 10%): The evaluation model consists of two assessment phases, each with a profit target ranging from 5% to 10%. Meet these targets to progress further and unlock greater opportunities.

Bi-Weekly Payout: In your funded account, you can withdraw your first bi-weekly payout, ensuring you receive timely rewards for your trading performance.

Weekend Holding: Never miss out on significant market movements. Hold your trades throughout the weekends, regardless of your trading style—be it scalp, intraday, or swing trading.

FundedNext is the prop trading firm that sets itself apart from the competition. With its commitment to traders' success, generous profit sharing, flexible challenge phases, balance-based drawdown calculations, raw spreads, and lowest commissions, FundedNext is the ideal platform to unlock your trading potential. Choose between the Evaluation and Express funding models and embark on a rewarding journey where your skills are recognized and rewarded. Join FundedNext today and experience prop trading like never before.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial or investment advice. Trading in financial markets carries risks, and individuals should conduct thorough research and consult with a professional advisor before making any investment decisions.



