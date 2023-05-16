Building Predictive Algorithms With MQL5

What will it take you to get to the apex of trading?



Due to the uncertainties in the foreign exchange market, the most successful traders in the world use a well-structured predictive approach to beat the odds.

While trading in the foreign exchange market you are for or against experienced traders, professional traders, machines and high-frequency trading systems, the best way to beat the odds is to master the market wave, price data and the art to go in or out of the market at the reasonable price and time.



The recent competition between traders worldwide to gain from the financial market has raised the need to use the finest technology and high-frequency algorithms to be at the better edge of the market.

In this book Raphael makes everything simple and comprehensive, he starts with the rudiments and the start-up blocks of the mql5 language to the building of high-frequency algorithms using machine learning.

















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Machine learning (ML) is a branch of artificial intelligence (AI) that focuses on the use of computer algorithms to learn the happenings of different events and derive networks that set up such events, and their resultant effects and make a future decision based on known operations.



Start from scratch and go even deeper with mql5, learn how to build a high-frequency trading system using Predictive modelling techniques, and use existing data to develop or train a model that can predict outcomes for future trading analysis and execution.

Learn how to write codes for trends, trend pull-backs and reversals, build Risk Expert EAs, Multiple dimensional signals with machine learning, full-stack semi-automated algorithms, high-frequency trading systems and more.



This book is a combination of the Full–Stack Expert Advisor Programming for Meta Trader 5 and the Go Deeper Edition for advanced learners. After studying this book, you will able to do the following:

Start from scratch and go deeper into MQL5 and build unique software products using artificial intelligence.

Learn about predictive models used in the foreign exchange market and their application.

Go deeper, learn more about forecast analysis, and learn step by step how to build models for detecting market opportunities.

Understand market loops and how to build predictive algorithms to detect trading opportunities.

Build Multidimensional signals and set up machine learning algorithms that select the best-performing signals that are prevalent in the live market.

Build expert advisors using dynamic signals and machine learning technics.

Learn how to develop algorithms for trends, trends pull backs ad trend reversal

Learn how to use moving averages to mark the beginning and end of trend regimes.

Build high-frequency expert advisors using algebraic equations and advanced MQl5 tools.

Build high volatility semi-automated trading system and high-frequency semi-automated algorithms

Build Multifunctional risk management expert systems and expert advisors.

Build robotic analytical systems that evaluate the trading performance of expert advisors running on a trading terminal.

Learn how to integrate Meta Trader 5 with the telegram app, and build telegram bots that interact with your expert advisors.

Learn how to expand Meta Trader 5 memory capacity for the storage of big data and running of machine learning algorithms.



Go all the way and know so much more to beat the odds.





Available on Amazon:











