How to manage my emotions and trade up to $1,000,000 in the Foreign Exchange market

Do you know that the stop loss of a trader is the take profit of another trader? Forex is a business; you should see it as one to Succeed, while many are being hit out others earn enormously because of their diligence to learn and acquire knowledge.





This article will take you from A to Z on how to be the most profitable trader of all time. Understanding the market and how it works is crucial in making gains and losses. It matters to evaluate the forex market tool, our intention to use such tool and how efficiently we use the tool to meet our goals.

As forex remains the most traded market in the world because of its round-the-clock operation, it has become a great platform for traders, programmers, brokers and other service-providing companies to receive rewards for their hard work and services.

MetaTrader 4 is the most prominent electronic trading platform used by traders all over the world. This platform has taken the world by storm since its launch in 2005, with various online retail foreign exchange brokers, traders, and other financial organizations adopting and incorporating its technology into trading. Meta Quotes Language 4 was also offered as the MetaTrader 4 platform's algorithmic programming tool.

Meta Trader 5 was developed in 2010 as the sophisticated trading platform for forex and other assets such as gold, derivatives, futures, stocks, and more. It comprises of a new generation technology that replaces Meta Trader 4 and has been embraced by many brokers and traders worldwide. Meta Quotes Language 5 was also offered as the MetaTrader 5 platform's algorithmic programming tool for build expert advisors, indicators and other useful trading systems .

Because of the slow pace adaption of traders, MetaTrader 4 has remained quite popular even currently, making MQL4 a relevant programming language until now.

Let’s go back to Genesis, what is the foreign exchange market?

The foreign exchange market, often known as the currencies market, forex, or FX, is an over-the-counter (OTC) international market where the exchange rates of different currencies are set.

The need for foreign currency to conclude trades by merchants led to the initial rise in demand for foreign exchange. Today, however, foreign exchange is also bought and sold for risk management (hedging), arbitrage, and speculative gain in addition to commerce and investment requirements.

About 500 years ago, Amsterdam hosted the first real FX market. People were able to freely transfer currencies at the exchange, which helped to maintain exchange rates. The introduction of the gold standard in 1875 restricted governments' ability to print money beyond the value of their gold holdings. Due to its rarity, malleability, resistance to corrosion, and difficulty in acquisition, gold was the preferred metal.

There were 71 forex trading firms in London in 1913, up from three ten years earlier; however, the gold standard collapsed during the world wars because nations had to print more money to pay for costs.

The Bretton Woods system was formed following World War II. Most currencies were to be tied to the U.S. dollar, which was backed by gold reserves, according to this plan.

Due to growing inflation and a potential gold run, President Nixon put a freeze on the dollar's convertibility to gold in 1971. The foreign currency moved to a free-floating system in 1973 when the gold standard was totally abandoned and the U.S. dollar was no longer backed by gold reserves. Currency pegs were optional; currencies might remain unpegged and let market forces like supply and demand determine their value.

How does the Foreign exchange market work?

The market where currencies are traded is known as the foreign exchange market or forex market. The largest financial market in the world, the currency market, transacts daily in the trillions of dollars. Of all the markets in the financial sector, it has the highest level of liquidity. Regarding the barter system, which is the exchange of goods and services between two or more parties without the use of money, there is no central marketplace for the exchange of currencies in the FX market. In these markets, participants can buy, sell, trade, and speculate on the relative exchange prices of different currencies.

Currency exchange takes place in the foreign exchange market because they enable us to make local and international purchases of goods and services. Foreign currency must be exchanged to engage in overseas commerce and business

Australian Dollars are not accepted locally in South Africa, therefore an Australian tourist in South Africa cannot pay using Australian dollars to visit the safari. The visitor must convert his or her money at the current exchange rate for the local currency, in this case, the South African rand.

If you reside in Germany and wish to purchase an automobile from the United States, you as the importer would need to convert an equal amount of Euros into Dollars (USD) and the list goes on and on.

In a nutshell, forex trading consists of a network of buyers and sellers who exchange currencies at a set rate. It is a method for people, businesses, and central banks to change one currency into another.





All significant currencies are traded on the currency market, which is open twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, in all significant financial hubs. When trading currencies on the forex market, two currencies are simultaneously bought and sold. One currency (the base currency) is compared to another (the counter currency) to establish its value in this process.

The foreign exchange rate is the cost associated with exchanging one currency for another. The EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/CHF are some of the popular currency pairs that are exchanged.6 The euro to US dollar exchange rate (EUR to USD), which exchanges the value of euros in US dollars, is the most well-known currency market.

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A network of telephones, computer terminals, and automated dealing systems connects banks, nonbank dealers, forex dealers, and brokers to form the foreign exchange markets. The two biggest suppliers of quotation screen monitors used in currency trading are Electronic Broking Services and Reuters.

Australasia, Europe, and North America are the three main regions that make up the forex market. The important commercial hubs of Bahrain, Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Singapore are all located in Australasia. Zurich, Frankfurt, Paris, Brussels, London, and Amsterdam are all located in Europe. New York, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles are all part of the North American continent.

The foreign market is divided into three categories:

• The spot FX Market

• The forward FX Market

• The futures FX Market

Let’s focus on the spot market

currency pair is physically or electronically exchanged at the precise moment the deal is finalized, or "on the spot," or within a short amount of time. Supply and demand define that price, which is established based on several variables, including current interest rates, supply and demand, trader’s sentiments, economic performance, politics, and many more.

With the introduction of computerized trading and the growth of forex brokers, the trading volumes for forex spot markets increased. Spot market forex trading has historically been the largest because it deals in the largest underlying real asset for the forwards and futures markets. We will concentrate on the spot market as it is the most popular forex market and the one that comes to mind when people talk about forex trading.

How to trade up to $1,000,000 in the market as a pro

Forex is A Business; you must see it as one to Succeed, it requires putting together all the factors of production related to forex. As capital is a crucial factor in business, the most important factor of productivity is entrepreneurship. This involves the management of risk and effective utilization of all the factors of production to make a profit.

As a trader are expected to utilize your resources properly and make the best decision to achieve your set goals.

How do I trade like a top-class trader?

How do you manage your emotions effectively?

How do you develop a cutting-edge strategy?

Do you know the secrets and strategies millionaire traders use in the forex market?

What goes into the mind of traders who represent big banks and institutions?

















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My name is Raphael, I have many years of experience in the foreign exchange market and trading with artificial intelligence and I authored Deep Secrets Millionaires Know Before Trading Forex, this book gives you the start to finish of what forex is all about, how government, central banks and major industries in the world influence the market, how to be profitable forex trader, how to manage your emotions like a professional, deep secrets and strategies millionaire traders around the world employ to effectively remain on top of the game.

Further advanced knowledge of artificial intelligence using Meta Quotes Language 4 is really beneficial in order to decompress the complexity of trading and make trading very much easier. I will like to also show you step-by-step how to build the perfect trading algorithm using Meta Quotes Language 5 on the MT5 platform. Those that want to go deeper into building predictive algorithms using MQL5, are also all covered. Knowledge will always take you higher than you can imagine, go for it.





Now Available On Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BG596S57?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860



